Did we all get better in Raleigh after Sunday night's debacle against Georgia Tech? NC State BETTER have. Because against the so-called "get right" portion of State's ACC schedule, they're 0-2 so far with two more to go and after that? State is favored to win exactly ONE league game by statistician Ken Pomeroy. This league is brutal, but we all know State will win more than one league game. NC State head coach Mark Gottfried has said this team's dreams and goals are still alive. Well, it had BETTER start tonight. See what I did? Better? No? Can we joke about this yet?

In non-Triangle matchups, still-undefeated Notre Dame at Florida State on Wednesday night is particularly delicious. Also, Georgia Tech tries to solidify Josh Pastner's ACC Coach of the Year resume, Wake tries to win a game – like, any game – and Clemson wouldn't mind doing that, either.

PITTSBURGH (12-6, 1-4) AT NC STATE (12-6, 1-4)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

​#ANALYSIS

Never have two teams hoped more that you can throw out the records when they get together. Both of these teams have had a similar arc to their ACC seasons in that they started off 1-1 and had impressive wins at home (NC State over Virginia Tech, Pitt over Virginia), only to stumble in the three games since. Pitt's losses have been a lot more explainable than NC State's – at Syracuse, at Louisville, Miami at home – but things certainly look shaky for the Panthers, especially after they lost in a blowout to Miami at home. NC State made things close late against Georgia Tech, but really the Yellow Jackets kind of dominated that one for most of the game, which is a pretty scary sentence if you're an NC State fan.

In league play and out of it, both of these teams have been bad to terrible defensively and streaky offensively, to put it mildly. Who would have thought after the way they closed non-conference play that the Wolfpack would be dead last in offensive efficiency in ACC games? And yet, here we are. Pitt is 11th, so they don't get off the hook. And it's only because they're shooting 40 percent from three. So that'll be key in this one. You know, try contesting a three-pointer occasionally, Wolfpack. And then get a defensive rebound. Do either of those things, and you will beat Pitt! Don't, and you will not. I am not mad anymore. I'm just disappointed.

THIS GUY

Michael Young. He's been Pitt's best player this year (and one of the best in the ACC), but if you looked at the stats from Pitt's blowout loss to Miami, you wouldn't think so as he went 0-for-10 shooting and had two points. Well, it turns out there's a bit of an explanation for that, and an explanation as to why Young has to continue to play through a broken ortbial bone. Pitt is fresh out of big men as Ryan Luther has to sit with a broken foot. So it's Young or a bunch of random dudes. Pitt isn't going to win with random dudes. Young, when healthy, has been one of the best players in the league, hitting double digits in points in all but one game this year (the Miami game) and serving as a stretch-5 of sorts, bringing his man out of the paint as he can hit threes. Oh and he's still a really good rebounder and can block shots. But if he's not right, Pitt won't be either.

HERE'S A GUY

Maverick Rowan. No one player is immune from NC State's recent poor stretch, but Rowan has been showing some positive signs for NC State. He has only got five real games of non-conference action after returning from a concussion, but ACC play saw him hit a bit of a wall. He had his best game of the ACC season against Georgia Tech though, finishing with 17 points (tying a season-high) on 7 of 16 shooting (3 of 7 from three). He also had six rebounds, just one turnover and played hard on defense at times, which was noticeable as many of his teammates did not. NC State is struggling to shoot the ball or get any sort of spark, and Rowan – who played 34 minutes against Georgia Tech, his most since the season-opener – could certainly provide that. Oh and he likes playing Pitt as he dropped 14 on the Panthers last year on the road and made 4 of 6 threes.

NARRATIVES

Pittsburgh Win:

Pittsburgh Loss:

NC State Win: Is this the beginning of a beautiful turnaround?

NC State Loss:

PREDICTION

Pitt, 79-71. NC State never does what I think it will, so congrats in advance for getting off the schneid, Wolfpack!

_

WEDNESDAY

NO. 15 NOTRE DAME (16-2, 5-0) AT NO. 10 FLORIDA STATE (16-2, 4-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Oh, hello there, sexy basketball game. These two were the last unbeatens in the ACC, and it took an excellent effort by North Carolina at home to finally knock off the Seminoles. At this point it's not a matter of if Notre Dame falls in this brutal ACC, it's when, and could this be the night. I've had them losing in the last two games and been wrong. Notre Dame isn't blowing anyone out but that's kind of the point – a game like this will pit their experience and late-game execution against Florida State's still-young group. That's why if you're FSU, you'd love to get ahead and stay ahead as opposed to constantly playing from behind like they did on Saturday. They kept fighting in that game, and they'll have to maintain their focus and avoid youthful mistakes against a savvy Irish squad.

NARRATIVES

Notre Dame Win:

Notre Dame Loss: You're still beautiful to me

Florida State Win:

Florida State Loss: Two straight losses but to two of the best teams in the league, so everything's cool right?

PREDICTION

Florida State, 85-77. I hate picking against Notre Dame. HATE. But I also think Florida State is really good. Frankly, I just can't wait to watch it.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA (13-3, 3-2) AT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-9, 2-3)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

The road has been a dangerous place for ACC teams this year, even Virginia. But Boston College is still not good. Although this is going to be a battle of the league's top three-point shooting team in ACC play against the top three-point defense. That's right: Virginia and Boston College, in that order. What a crazy world we're living in, folks. Boston College has some pretty good guard play. But Virginia's going to make it tough for them around the basket, so they'd better hope they hurl up a bunch of threes and they go in. Which, let's be honest, crazier things have happened in this ACC season already.

NARRATIVES

Virginia Win: Wow you won at BC

Virginia Loss:

Boston College Win:

Boston College Loss:

PREDICTION

Virginia, 71-65. An escape.

MIAMI (12-4, 2-2) AT WAKE FOREST (10-7, 1-4)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Well, Wake. Here you go. A chance to prove yourselves. This has always gone well in the past! Wake's offense has hit a wall, its defense was never very good in the first place, and the Deacs are reeling. Other than that, everything is fine. The only good news is that they've had a week off after the North Carolina loss to think about things. The bad news is Miami is coming in confident as hell, having just pounded Pitt at Pitt. Miami can be kind of streaky, but they've got athletes and they always defend. And how can anyone trust Wake at this point? As much as we'd like to, we can't. Prove it first, Deacs. I'm going with Coach Tilde in the meantime.

NARRATIVES

Miami Win: All ACC road games are tough blah blah blah

Miami Loss:

Wake Forest Win: Wake fans, basically

Wake Forest Loss:

PREDICTION

Miami, 77-72. A late three by Wake makes the final seem closer.

GEORGIA TECH (11-6, 3-2) AT VIRGINIA TECH (13-4, 2-3)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Battle of the Techs! If you'd asked us a month ago which team would come into this matchup on a winning streak, the answer would've been easy. Except it's Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech is on a skid where they've lost three of the last four. Georgia Tech is a team that has nothing to lose, and they certainly play like it. Virginia Tech has plenty to lose, like a potential at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament after such a promising start to this season. Virginia Tech has to hope that in spite of their league-worst defense, Georgia Tech remembers it can't shoot in this game. Oh and that Virginia Tech remembers that it CAN shoot.

NARRATIVES

Georgia Tech Win:

Georgia Tech Loss:

Virginia Tech Win:

Virginia Tech Loss:

PREDICTION

Virginia Tech, 77-66. Jackets will be game for awhile, I think.

THURSDAY

CLEMSON (11-6, 1-4) AT NO. 12 LOUISVILLE (15-3, 3-2)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

Clemson is absolutely in free fall right now, having followed a nine-game winning streak up with a now-four-game losing streak in ACC play after starting 1-0. No shame in losing to North Carolina and Notre Dame, but losing at Georgia Tech by double digits and then at home to Virginia certainly hasn't helped. Clemson has been plenty close in most of the games, especially against good teams, but close hasn't been good enough. What's worse is that Clemson isn't even playing good defense in ACC play while their offense is floundering. Past Clemson teams could at least hang their hat on that.

But it certainly won't help Louisville in this matchup that they'll be without starting point guard Quentin Snider (hip injury), leaving senior Penn transfer Tony Hicks – who has not been very good this year – as the team's point guard (with some Donovan Mitchell likely as well). Clemson is going to be desperate, and Louisville is coming off of a big win over Duke at home (not that Louisville is a stranger to big wins or anything). Louisville is the better team, but those factors could play a role as well.

NARRATIVES

Clemson Win:

Clemson Loss:

Louisville Win:

Louisville Loss:

PREDICTION

Louisville, 75-70. Another close one for Clemson. Maybe they should let Deshaun Watson walk on and run the offense.

Last week: 7-7 (7-7 ACC)

Overall: 30-19 (20-15 ACC)