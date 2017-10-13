banner
North Carolina

NCAA: No punishment for UNC athletics in academic scandal

Posted 10:00 a.m. today
Updated 5 minutes ago

Chapel Hill, N.C. — In a long-anticipated ruling, the NCAA on Friday said it "could not conclude that the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules" in years of paper classes. The NCAA found, as UNC has argued, that the classes benefited all students, not primarily student-athletes.

FULL DOCUMENT: NCAA infractions decision on UNC

The NCAA, which had issued five allegations against UNC, ultimately found only two violations – a lack of cooperation from Julius Nyang’oro, the long-time chairman of the Department of African and Afro-American Studies, and his assistant, Deborah Crowder.

In its report, the NCAA referred to Nyang’oro and Crowder as "the only two individuals who knew the full extent of what occurred at UNC."

Greg Sankey, commissioner of the SEC and the head of the NCAA Committee on Infractions which heard UNC's case, said, "While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes."

Sankey's conclusion essentially echoed the argument that UNC had been making for years.

In May, in it's response to the NCAA allegations, UNC wrote, "The issues concerning the courses are academic in nature and beyond the reach of the NCAA bylaws."

"NCAA policy is clear," Sankey said Friday. "The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership."

The document includes six pages of explication of why the NCAA was unable to find that UNC paper classes unfairly and only helped student-athletes. Crowder, who did speak to the Committee on Infractions after years of silence in the case, "credibly explained that she provided the same degree of assistance to UNC students in need, regardless of their student-athlete status," the NCAA wrote.

Key moments in the UNC/NCAA scandal

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faces sanction from the NCAA for the second time in a decade. First came the football scandal – players accepting cash, travel and gifts, in violation of the NCAA's amateurism rules. In one player's challenge of his dismissal from the team, a more pernicious problem came to light – no show classes and modified grades, designed to keep players eligible.

July 2010: Marvin Austin's tweets, from a Miami nightclub, attract scrutiny and the NCAA opens an investigation into impermissible benefits for the UNC football team.

Marvin Austin's Tweets in May 2010

October 2010: Three football players – Austin, Greg Little and Robert Quinn ruled "permanently ineligible" by the NCAA because of gifts they received from agents. All would go on to play in the NFL.

November 2010: Two additional football players – Devon Ramsay and Michael McAdoo – are ruled ineligible. Ramsay would later be reinstated; McAdoo's appeal would be denied.

June 2011: The NCAA levies a first set of allegations, that a UNC assistant football coach and a tutor violated NCAA bylaws, and that some football players used their position to get flights, hotel stays and cash.

July 2011: Football coach Butch Davis is fired; Director of Athletics Dick Baddour announces his retirement.

October 2011: UNC hires Bubba Cunningham as new director of athletics.

December 2011: UNC hires Larry Fedora as head football coach.

March 2012: NCAA wraps up investigation of football program with a one-year postseason ban for the Tar Heels.

May 2012: An internal investigation reveals unauthorized grades, forged signatures and other irregularities in the Department of Afro- and Afro-American Studies.

Browder: Wainstein report leads to dismissals at UNC

August 2012: UNC commissions a second internal study, led by former Gov. Jim Martin. He would find no favoritism for athletes in the 216 AfAm courses with "proven or potential anomalies."

February 2013: McAdoo tells the New York Times that counselors at UNC steered him to classes in the AfAm department in part because they worked around the Tar Heels’ practice schedule.

January 2014: UNC advisor Mary Willingham claims Tar Heel student-athletes are ill-equipped to do college-level work and calls their cover "paper classes."

June 2014: Rashad McCants, who played on the 2005 men's basketball team that won a national championship, tells ESPN that he rarely went to class, had tutors write his papers and that basketball coach Roy Williams was aware of the arrangement.

October 2014: A third UNC-commissioned investigation, the Wainstein Report, finds student athletes were specifically steered towards "paper classes" by academic counselors for 18 years.

June 2015: A second investigation by the NCAA results in another Notice of Allegations against UNC, including lack of institutional control.

Seven years of investigation conclude without sanctions for UNC

It all started in 2010, with some indulgent football players, who cashed in, literally, on their soon-to-be pro status, accepting gifts, trips and money in violation of the NCAA's rules on amateurism.

When the smoke had cleared, four players – Marvin Austin, Robert Quinn, Greg Little and Michael McAdoo – were dismissed from the team, the coach was fired, the director of athletics retired and the university paid a price; a $50,000 fine, a postseason ban for the football team and the forfeiture of all 16 wins from the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Austin, Quinn and Little would go on to play in the NFL. (Only Little is still in the league.) But it would be McAdoo's story that endures.

After the NCAA ruled McAdoo ineligible for receiving improper assistance from tutor Jennifer Wiley on multiple assignments across several academic terms, he sued the university to get back on the team. Among his court documents were work samples, including a paper written for class in the Department of Afro- and Afro-American Studies taught by then-department head Julius Nyang’oro.

That paper was revealed to be largely reproduced from other sources, casting doubt on not only McAdoo's academic accomplishments but the department and the university at large.

UNC, seeking the truth, sponsored three internal investigations, culminating in the Wainstein Report, which found changed grades, classes that never met and improper assistance for thousands of students, about half of them athletes, over a span of 18 years.

The NCAA reacted with a second investigation of their own, and for the past three years, UNC and the NCAA have been at odds over the organization's right to Friday's punishment. The fight has included plenty of back and forth and three different Notices of Allegations from the NCAA.

The NCAA has vigorously argued its right to police and penalize UNC.

In May, the NCAA sent a response to the university that read, in part:

"When a member institution allows an academic department to provide benefits to student-athletes that are materially different from the general student body, it is the NCAA's business.

When athletics academic counselors exploit 'special arrangement' classes for student-athletes in ways unintended by and contrary to the bylaws, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution provides student-athletes an inside track to enroll in unpublicized courses where grades of As and Bs are the norm, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution uses 'special arrangement' courses to keep a significant number of student-athletes eligible, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution fails or refuses to take action after receiving actual notice of problems involving student-athletes, thereby allowing violations to compound and to continue for years, it is the NCAA's business."

UNC has argued that its own investigation and steps taken to remedy the findings of the resulting Wainstein Report should be enough, and that the NCAA does not have the right to punish the university for a scandal that UNC says was primarily academic and did not provide specific benefits to student-athletes.

“The fundamental issue in our case is if the NCAA bylaws cover athletics matters, not how academics are managed," UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham has said.

"The public narrative for the last six years, popularized by media accounts is that the Department of Athletics at the University of Chapel Hill took advantage of 'fake classes' in the department of African and African-American Studies to keep student-athletes eligible. That narrative is wrong and contradicted by the facts in the record," the university wrote in response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations.

UNC can still decide to appeal through the NCAA process or take the NCAA to court.

In the end, any penalty will be paid by student-athletes and some coaches and administrators who were not present in Chapel Hill when the violations occurred.

The NCAA has alleged five Level 1 infractions against UNC, including lack of institutional control.

Triangle Area Special Offers
10 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • David McCabe Oct 13, 11:16 a.m.
    user avatar

    University of Notorious Cheaters skates by again...

  • Cnc Stone Oct 13, 11:11 a.m.
    user avatar

    Told you !
    The good ol boys take care of each other !
    ( still losers cause every one all over the country hates to play Carolina cause they know they are stacked & cheat )
    I would much rather have my integrity like coach K

  • Wayne Hill Oct 13, 11:00 a.m.
    user avatar

    To continue, they appropriate thing to have done was to scour the Nation and offer a free 4 year ride to the best, AA HS Seniors. They were out there but UNC took the path of least resistance, and just admitted based on color. That my friends is true racism. But that is how liberals think, while sticking up their noses at anyone they think, they are better than.

    UNC '78. of which right now I am not feeling too much love for:(

  • Curt Sherrill Oct 13, 10:57 a.m.
    user avatar

    Unbelievable. Blatant cheating and NCAA turns a blind eye. What a crock. As far as I'm concerned, NCAA should be blown up and just pay the players. Why would any athlete want to go to class now? terrible, but not surprising....

  • Wayne Hill Oct 13, 10:57 a.m.
    user avatar

    UNC's logic with the NCAA was correct. This is an academic issue that pertains to the whole University, not an athletic on whose sole purpose was to benefit athlete's. Long ago when UNC was integrating they handled it poorly. They admitted anyone of color to get their racial demographics to indicate more African American students. THEY SOON FOUND OUT THIS WAS THE WRONG APPROACH! The consequences were you can admit anyone you want to, but if they are ill-prepared for the academic rigors of your University they will flunk out. That is what happened. So UNC turned a dumb mistake in to a stupid mistake. They created a "shell major," called African American studies which defeated their initial purpose to integrate the University. Why, because by de-facto it created segregation, by AA students choosing this major. They though it was a noble pursuit to educate one's self in their own culture. But, UNC watered it down to graduate AA students.

  • Michael Woods Oct 13, 10:45 a.m.
    user avatar

    As Woody Durham would say"HOW SWEET IT IS!"

  • Rodney Hill Oct 13, 10:30 a.m.
    user avatar

    Wow, the NCAA is useless.

  • James Kirby Oct 13, 10:21 a.m.
    user avatar

    GREAT NEWS!!!!!

  • Eugene Irene Oct 13, 10:19 a.m.
    user avatar

    The operational word is "benefited". In what way could these sham classes benefit anyone athletes or not. Lets face the fact that the revenue sports in Colleges/Universities does not give students much of an education nor do the students seek an education. Its show biz where education is merely a cover story.

  • Michael Woods Oct 13, 10:19 a.m.
    user avatar

    I bet Adam and Joe is hating life right now

Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • MLB Playoffs New York Yankees at Houston Astros

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB Playoffs NLCS Game 2

    Tomorrow at 6:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • MLB Playoffs NLCS Game 1 (Joined in Progress)

    Tomorrow at 9:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • MLB Playoffs Houston Astros at New York Yankees Game 3

    Monday at 7:00 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Oct 13
2
Clemson
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Syracuse
8
Washington State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
California
Sat, Oct 14
17
Michigan
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Indiana
6
TCU
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Kansas State
20
North Carolina St.
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Pittsburgh
Massachusetts
TBA
18
South Florida
24
Texas Tech
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
West Virginia
10
Auburn
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
LSU
Georgia Tech
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
11
Miami (FL)
Baylor
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
14
Oklahoma State
12
Oklahoma
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Texas
Purdue
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
7
Wisconsin
25
Navy
12:45 PT1:45 MT2:45 CT3:45 ET7:45 GMT3:45 北京时间12:45 MST2:45 EST
Preview
Memphis
East Carolina
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
22
UCF
Arkansas
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Missouri
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
4
Georgia
9
Ohio State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Nebraska
Cincinnati
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
18
South Florida
21
Michigan State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Minnesota
Utah
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
13
USC
Boise State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
19
San Diego State
5
Washington
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
Arizona State
Oregon
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
23
Stanford
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia28Final
Carolina23
Sunday, Oct. 15
Miami 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Green Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Detroit 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
San Francisco 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Tampa Bay 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Arizona 
LA Rams 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Jacksonville 
Pittsburgh 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
LA Chargers 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
NY Giants 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
NBA Preseason
Dallas 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)00:0018:00 ET5:00 CTNaN:�
Charlotte 
Cleveland 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Orlando 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
New York 
Toronto 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Chicago 
San Antonio 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Houston 
New Orleans 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Memphis 
Detroit 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Milwaukee 
Miami 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Philadelphia 
Sacramento 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Golden State 
LA Lakers 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
LA Clippers 
NHL Scoreboard
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
NY Rangers 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
Anaheim 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
Ottawa 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Calgary 
Detroit 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vegas 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
NY Yankees 5:08 PT6:08 MT7:08 CT8:08 ET20:08 ET0:08 GMT8:08 5:08 MST7:08 EST7:38 VEN4:08 UAE (+1)7:08 CT
Preview
Houston 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CIMB Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Perez-1318
2X. Schauffele-1218
3tT. Pieters-918
3tS. Kang-918
3tC. Smith-918
6K. Bradley-818
7R. Cabrera Bello-718
8tD. Lee-618
8tL. Glover-618
8tA. Hadwin-618
View Full Leaderboard
 
KEB Hana Bank (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Yin-1118
2tI. Chun-918
2tJ. Ko-918
2tS. Park-918
5tS. Bae-818
5tJ. Kim-818
5tM. Alex-818
5tC. Kerr-818
5tL. Salas-818
10tC. Choi-718
View Full Leaderboard
 
Italian Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1tM. Fraser-1318
1tM. Wallace-1318
3K. Aphibarnrat-1118
4F. Molinari-1017
5tD. Horsey-918
5tT. Hatton-918
5tA. Connelly-918
5tS. Garcia-918
5tA. Bjork-918
5tE. Pepperell-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
SAS Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1tS. Flesch-13
1tC. Pavin-12
1tM. Bradley-11
4tM. GoodesE2
4tT. HamiltonE2
4tN. LancasterE2
4tJ. CarterE1
4tG. DayE1
4tL. RobertsE1
4tK. SutherlandE1
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Alabama 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Qualifying
Christopher Bell
Norm Benning
Spencer Boyd
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
Matt Crafton
Grant Enfinger
View Full Grid
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Sergio Perez
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Felipe Massa
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 13
Shanghai Rolex Masters (ATP)
Quarterfinals
(4) M. Cilic6 6    
A. Ramos-Vino3 4    
(1) R. Nadal6 64 6   
(6) G. Dimitrov4 77 3   
(16) J. Del Potro4 6 6   
V. Troicki6 1 4   
(2) R. Federer7 6    
R. Gasquet5 4    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 13
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA)
Quarterfinals
B. Bencic4 7 64   
M. Buzarnescu6 5 77   
J. Larsson3     
V. Golubic5     
(2) B. Strycova 
(7) T. Maria 
(1) M. Rybarikova 
(5) S. Cirstea 
 
Tianjin Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
L. Zhu3 4    
A. Sabalenka6 6    
C. McHale7 62 1   
S. Errani5 77 6   
M. Sharapova6 6    
S. Voegele3 1    
(3) S. Peng6 6    
S. Sorribes T0 1    
 
Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
N. Gibbs5 4    
J. Brady7 6    
(7) D. Gavrilova6 3 6   
L. Cabrera1 6 4   
Q. Wang7 6    
S. Stosur5 2    
(6) A. Pavlyuchen6 6    
N. Osaka3 3    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort