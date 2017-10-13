You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— In a long-anticipated ruling, the NCAA on Friday said it "could not conclude that the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules" in years of paper classes. The NCAA found, as UNC has argued, that the classes benefited all students, not primarily student-athletes.

FULL DOCUMENT: NCAA infractions decision on UNC

The NCAA, which had issued five allegations against UNC, ultimately found only two violations – a lack of cooperation from Julius Nyang’oro, the long-time chairman of the Department of African and Afro-American Studies, and his assistant, Deborah Crowder.

In its report, the NCAA referred to Nyang’oro and Crowder as "the only two individuals who knew the full extent of what occurred at UNC."

Greg Sankey, commissioner of the SEC and the head of the NCAA Committee on Infractions which heard UNC's case, said, "While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes."

Sankey's conclusion essentially echoed the argument that UNC had been making for years.

In May, in it's response to the NCAA allegations, UNC wrote, "The issues concerning the courses are academic in nature and beyond the reach of the NCAA bylaws."

"NCAA policy is clear," Sankey said Friday. "The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership."

The document includes six pages of explication of why the NCAA was unable to find that UNC paper classes unfairly and only helped student-athletes. Crowder, who did speak to the Committee on Infractions after years of silence in the case, "credibly explained that she provided the same degree of assistance to UNC students in need, regardless of their student-athlete status," the NCAA wrote.

UNC paid more than $18 million in legal fees in their academic scandal case.



It was worth it. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 13, 2017

Seven years of investigation conclude without sanctions for UNC

It all started in 2010, with some indulgent football players, who cashed in, literally, on their soon-to-be pro status, accepting gifts, trips and money in violation of the NCAA's rules on amateurism.

When the smoke had cleared, four players – Marvin Austin, Robert Quinn, Greg Little and Michael McAdoo – were dismissed from the team, the coach was fired, the director of athletics retired and the university paid a price; a $50,000 fine, a postseason ban for the football team and the forfeiture of all 16 wins from the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Austin, Quinn and Little would go on to play in the NFL. (Only Little is still in the league.) But it would be McAdoo's story that endures.

After the NCAA ruled McAdoo ineligible for receiving improper assistance from tutor Jennifer Wiley on multiple assignments across several academic terms, he sued the university to get back on the team. Among his court documents were work samples, including a paper written for class in the Department of Afro- and Afro-American Studies taught by then-department head Julius Nyang’oro.

That paper was revealed to be largely reproduced from other sources, casting doubt on not only McAdoo's academic accomplishments but the department and the university at large.

UNC, seeking the truth, sponsored three internal investigations, culminating in the Wainstein Report, which found changed grades, classes that never met and improper assistance for thousands of students, about half of them athletes, over a span of 18 years.

The NCAA reacted with a second investigation of their own, and for the past three years, UNC and the NCAA have been at odds over the organization's right to Friday's punishment. The fight has included plenty of back and forth and three different Notices of Allegations from the NCAA.

The NCAA has vigorously argued its right to police and penalize UNC.

In May, the NCAA sent a response to the university that read, in part:

"When a member institution allows an academic department to provide benefits to student-athletes that are materially different from the general student body, it is the NCAA's business.

When athletics academic counselors exploit 'special arrangement' classes for student-athletes in ways unintended by and contrary to the bylaws, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution provides student-athletes an inside track to enroll in unpublicized courses where grades of As and Bs are the norm, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution uses 'special arrangement' courses to keep a significant number of student-athletes eligible, it is the NCAA's business.

When a member institution fails or refuses to take action after receiving actual notice of problems involving student-athletes, thereby allowing violations to compound and to continue for years, it is the NCAA's business."

UNC has argued that its own investigation and steps taken to remedy the findings of the resulting Wainstein Report should be enough, and that the NCAA does not have the right to punish the university for a scandal that UNC says was primarily academic and did not provide specific benefits to student-athletes.

“The fundamental issue in our case is if the NCAA bylaws cover athletics matters, not how academics are managed," UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham has said.

"The public narrative for the last six years, popularized by media accounts is that the Department of Athletics at the University of Chapel Hill took advantage of 'fake classes' in the department of African and African-American Studies to keep student-athletes eligible. That narrative is wrong and contradicted by the facts in the record," the university wrote in response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations.

UNC can still decide to appeal through the NCAA process or take the NCAA to court.

In the end, any penalty will be paid by student-athletes and some coaches and administrators who were not present in Chapel Hill when the violations occurred.

The NCAA has alleged five Level 1 infractions against UNC, including lack of institutional control.