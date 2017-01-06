You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina FC owner Steve Malik has acquired the Western New York Flash of the National Women’s Soccer League and will relocate the reigning NWSL champions to the Triangle for the upcoming 2017 NWSL season. The sale, first reported by FourFourTwo.com, has been corroborated by club officials.

It’s expected that Malik and NCFC will hold a press conference on Monday, Jan. 9, to formally announce the sale and relocation.

The move comes less than a month after Malik publicly reiterated his desire to bring a NWSL club to the Triangle within six months.

No information is yet available about the name of the new Triangle-based club. Last September, Malik filed to register the trademarks for “North Carolina Courage” and “NC Courage”, the same day he filed “North Carolina FC,” the eventual new brand for the Carolina RailHawks men’s soccer team Malik owns. The Carolina Courage played from 2001-03 as part of the former Women’s United Soccer Association. Like the erstwhile Courage, it’s expected that the rebranded Flash will play at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

The Flash were founded in 2008 as part of the USL W-League, and it has played in the NWSL since the league’s inaugural 2013 season. The club won championships in four different leagues over that span. The Flash won the 2016 NWSL championship, led by league MVP Lynn Williams, Five members of the Flash—Williams, Jaelene Hinkle, Samantha Mewis, Taylor Smith, and Jessica McDonald—were recently called into the U.S. Women’s National Team January camp. McDonald played for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2008-09.

The Flash averaged 3.868 fans per game in 2016, the fifth highest in the 10-member NWSL. Its championship season was marred by adverse publicity stemming from a home match in July against the Seattle Reign, when the club was forced to move the match to an area Triple-A baseball venue and play on a 58-yard wide pitch.

The 2017 NWSL College Draft is next Thursday, Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. The Flash hold the second and seventh picks in the first round, as well as the 18th pick in the second round.

Although the league has yet to release its 2017 schedule, it’s anticipated the new season will begin in mid-April.