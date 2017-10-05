banner
Carolina Panthers

Newton apologizes: 'My word choice was extremely degrading'

Posted 24 minutes ago
Updated 13 minutes ago

Charlotte, N.C. — Cam Newton posted an apology on social media late Thursday following sexist comments he made to a female reporter earlier this week.

"I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others, and I take ownership to everything that comes with that," Newton said on Twitter. "What I did was extremely unacceptable."

When Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter, asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

The NFL released a statement on Wednesday saying that Newton's response to the question was "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league."

But it doesn't appear there will be any punishment handed out to Newton.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera addressed the situation briefly during his press conference Thursday, saying, "I think Cam made a mistake. I understand he had a conversation where he pretty much said he shouldn't have said, what he said."

Rodrigue issued a statement Wednesday evening saying she and Newton did speak after the news conference, but said the quarterback didn't apologize for his remarks.

Rodrigue was back in the locker room on Thursday, flanked by Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of The Charlotte Observer.

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, cut ties with Newton on Thursday. Company spokesperson Michael Neuwirth released a statement saying it was "shocked and disheartened" at the former league MVP's behavior and comments toward Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter.

  • William Hayes Oct 5, 9:24 p.m.
    user avatar

    It’s really not that serious. He shouldn’t have apologized, and all the offended and enraged should go back to their safety bubble

