Carolina Panthers

Newton throws 2 TDs to lead Panthers past 49ers 23-3

Posted 9:09 p.m. today
Updated 9:16 p.m. today

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — While Cam Newton shakes off some rust following offseason shoulder surgery, the Carolina Panthers still have their dominant defense to carry them.

Newton overcame a sometimes shaky performance to throw a pair of touchdown passes following San Francisco turnovers and the Panthers shut down Kyle Shanahan's offense in his coaching debut, beating the 49ers 23-3 Sunday.

"The quarterback obviously is still working on his timing," coach Ron Rivera said. "He missed a couple of throws. He knows it. He's upset with himself. I had to talk him off a ledge. He's focusing on what he needs to get done. The nice thing is all the other guys are rallying around him. They understand he's a little rusty.

Newton played only one series in the preseason following offseason surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and looked like a player finding his game.

He completed 14 of 25 passes for 171 yards, and cost Carolina a touchdown when he missed a wide-open Ed Dickson in the end zone in the first half.

But he still managed to do enough to get the win as the Panthers try to rebound from a disappointing 6-10 season in 2016.

Newton threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Russell Shepard in the first half following a fumble by Brian Hoyer, then a 9-yard touchdown to Jonathan Stewart in the third quarter after Luke Kuechly intercepted Hoyer.

Kuechly looked like his usual self after missing the final six games last season with a concussion.

"Luke was back to being Luke today," linebacker Thomas Davis said. "I was definitely excited to see him doing that. The communication that he has on the field, the things that he's able to see and understand before the play actually happens makes a world of difference for this defense, and I think it showed up today."

The Niners didn't look much improved from last year's outfit that tied a franchise worst with 14 losses. That led to the firing of coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

Shanahan and new GM John Lynch each got six-year contracts to oversee a massive rebuilding job . There is plenty of work to do as San Francisco was held scoreless in the first half of the opener for the first time in 40 years and lost the first game of the season for the first time since 2010. The Niners finished with just 217 yards of offense.

Hoyer had a rough debut for San Francisco, throwing for only 193 yards and committing the two turnovers.

"It was probably as disappointing as it could have been," Hoyer said. "When you get it handed to you like that, you just have to go in figure out what's wrong, make the corrections and move on."

MCCAFFREY'S DAY

Carolina first-round pick Christian McCaffrey had an up-and-down debut. The former Stanford star gained 45 yards on 13 carries and added five catches for 38 yards. He also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

"I didn't play as well as I would've liked to, but anytime you can get a win we're happy," McCaffrey said.

FOURTH-DOWN FOLLIES

Shanahan went twice on fourth down in the first half and failed. Hoyer was sacked by Thomas Davis on fourth-and-4 from the Carolina 44, and Kyle Juszczyk was stuffed by Star Lotulelei on a fourth-and-1 from the 45. The Panthers turned those short fields into a pair of field goals. San Francisco converted one of two fourth-down attempts in the second half.

UNDER PRESSURE

The Panthers put heavy pressure on Hoyer and had four sacks, including one by Wes Horton that forced a fumble by Hoyer. Carolina finished second in the NFL last season with 47 sacks.

ROLLER COASTER

San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt had a wild first half that included a missed tackle on Shepard's touchdown, a personal foul for unnecessary roughness, then an acrobatic interception near the goal line on a deep pass to Kelvin Benjamin.

INJURIES

Niners rookie linebacker Reuben Foster had an impressive debut cut short when he injured his right ankle late in the first quarter. Foster got hurt on a run by McCaffrey and was taken to the locker room on a cart. He returned to the field a few minutes later, but didn't get back in the game. Foster said he expects to play next week. Foster had three tackles and a pass breakup before the injury.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

49ers: Visit Seattle next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
CFBNFLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Sept 8
11
Oklahoma State
44Final
South Alabama
7
Northern Colorado
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
22
Florida
Charlotte
7Final
19
Kansas State
55
Cincinnati
14Final
8
Michigan
36
17
Louisville
47Final
North Carolina
35
Florida Atlantic
14Final
9
Wisconsin
31
Fresno State
10Final
1
Alabama
41
23
TCU
28Final
Arkansas
7
16
Miami (FL)
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Arkansas State
Pittsburgh
14Final
4
Penn State
33
Delaware
0Final
18
Virginia Tech
27
Indiana State
7Final
25
Tennessee
42
13
Auburn
6Final
3
Clemson
14
Chattanooga
10Final
12
LSU
45
15
Georgia
20Final
24
Notre Dame
19
5
Oklahoma
31Final
2
Ohio State
16
Montana
7Final
7
Washington
63
14
Stanford
24Final
6
USC
42
Boise State
44Final-OT3
20
Washington State
47
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 7
Kansas City42Final
New England27
Sunday, Sep. 10
NY Jets12Final
Buffalo21
Atlanta23Final
Chicago17
Baltimore20Final
Cincinnati0
Pittsburgh21Final
Cleveland18
Arizona23Final
Detroit35
Jacksonville29Final
Houston7
Oakland26Final
Tennessee16
Philadelphia30Final
Washington17
Indianapolis9Final
LA Rams46
Seattle9Final
Green Bay17
Carolina23Final
San Francisco3
NY Giants3Final
Dallas19
Monday, Sep. 11
New Orleans 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:10 CT3:10 UAE (+1)19:10 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
LA Chargers 7:20 PT8:20 MT9:20 CT10:20 ET2:20 GMT10:20 7:20 MST9:20 EST9:20 CT6:20 UAE (+1)22:20 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
San Francisco1Final
Chi White Sox8
American League
Detroit2Final
Toronto8
Tampa Bay4Final
Boston1
Minnesota3Final
Kansas City11
NY Yankees16Final
Texas7
Houston2Final
Oakland10
LA Angels5Final
Seattle3
Baltimore2Final
Cleveland3
National League
Cincinnati10Final
NY Mets5
Miami8Final
11
Atlanta10
Philadelphia2Final
Washington3
Pittsburgh0Final
St. Louis7
Milwaukee3Final
Chi Cubs1
Colorado8Final
LA Dodgers1
San Diego2Final
Arizona3
Minor League Baseball
International League
Lehigh Valley0Final
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre1
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Dell Tech Champs (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Thomas-17F
2J. Spieth-14F
3M. Leishman-13F
4tP. Casey-12F
4tJ. Rahm-12F
6tP. Mickelson-11F
6tK. Na-11F
6tP. Perez-11F
6tP. Reed-11F
10tB. Haas-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Indy Women Tech (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1L. Thompson-19F
2L. Ko-15F
3M. Lee-14F
4O. Kristinsdottir-13F
5tA. Buhai-12F
5tB. Henderson-12F
5tH. Kang-12F
5tC. Kung-12F
5tL. Salas-12F
10M. Jutanugarn-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Omega European (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Fitzpatrick - z-14F
2S. Hend - y-14F
3tT. Hatton-11F
3tF. Zanotti-11F
5M. Ilonen-10F
6tD. Fichardt-9F
6tA. Noren-9F
6tL. Slattery-9F
9tL. Bjerregaard-8F
9tR. Fox-8F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
JAPAN AIR Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Montgomerie-14F
2tB. Mayfair-13F
2tS. McCarron-13F
4G. Day-12F
5tJ. Parnevik-11F
5tK. Sutherland-11F
7tM. Kuramoto-10F
7tM. Goodes-10F
9tM. Allen-9F
9tT. Byrum-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Federated Auto Parts 400
Final Results
1. Kyle Larson
2. Joey Logano
3. Ryan Newman
4. Kurt Busch
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Erik Jones
7. Daniel Suarez
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. Kyle Busch
10. Chase Elliott
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 250
Final Results
1. Austin Cindric
2. Noah Gragson
3. Kaz Grala
4. Justin Haley
5. Ryan Truex
6. Johnny Sauter
7. Chase Briscoe
8. Parker Kligerman
9. Austin Wayne Self
10. Ben Rhodes
View Full Results
 
2017 IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen
Final Results
1. Alexander Rossi
2. Scott Dixon
3. Ryan Hunter-Reay
4. Helio Castroneves
5. Graham Rahal
6. Will Power
7. Charlie Kimball
8. Max Chilton
9. Simon Pagenaud
10. Carlos Munoz
View Full Results
 
2017 Italian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Valtteri Bottas
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Daniel Ricciardo
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Lance Stroll
8. Felipe Massa
9. Sergio Perez
10. Max Verstappen
View Full Results
 
ATP Scoreboard
Sunday, Sep. 10
US Open (ATP/WTA)
Final
(1) R. Nadal6 6 6   
(28) K. Anderson3 3 4   
Our Take
Extra Effort