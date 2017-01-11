banner
College Basketball

No. 11 UNC blows big lead, holds off Wake Forest 93-87

Posted 11:36 p.m. yesterday
Updated 43 minutes ago

By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina didn't play well defensively and had all kinds of trouble protecting a big lead.

Still, for coach Roy Williams, doing just enough to win was good enough.

Justin Jackson hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:03 left to help the 11th-ranked Tar Heels hold off Wake Forest 93-87 on Wednesday night, fighting to the finish to beat an instate league opponent days after blowing out another by 51 points.

"After what happened Sunday, it's good to have another game where you win," Williams said when asked about following the 107-56 win over North Carolina State. "I don't give a darn how you do it at the end. But I'd like for us to play a heck of a lot better."

Jackson finished with 19 points for the Tar Heels (15-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Kennedy Meeks added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

UNC twice blew second-half leads when it was in control, first letting a 19-point lead slip to one and then losing much of a nine-point margin in the final 4 minutes.

"It's a road game in the ACC," Jackson said. "We definitely did some things that definitely could've hurt us. ... But for us to come out on top, it was really good."

The Tar Heels battled foul trouble to their front line and lost freshman big man Tony Bradley Jr. to a possible concussion late in the first half, but had all five starters reach double figures for the first time all season.

"I think we did a good job of standing our ground and not letting them take the lead," said UNC's Joel Berry II, who had 18 points and seven assists.

Bryant Crawford scored 22 points for the Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-4), while freshman Brandon Childress scored all of his season-high 16 points after halftime.

"We've just got to put two halves together," Crawford said. "We shouldn't have put ourselves in that hole. I feel like we would've been fine (otherwise)."

BIG PICTURE

UNC: This marked the second time in three games the Tar Heels had to fight their way to a league road win against a team picked to finish 11th or worse in the 15-team ACC. And the defense wasn't sharp on this night, surrendering 50 percent shooting and 53 points after halftime in a game that appeared well in hand early after the break.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons showed plenty of fight to dig out of the huge hole, but still ended up with a loss that has them sliding further down the league standings.

JACKSON'S 3

With UNC protecting an 84-81 lead, Jackson's 3 finally gave the Tar Heels the push they needed when he lost a defender around screens and knocked it down from near the Tar Heels' bench.

Isaiah Hicks and Kenny Williams each followed with key free throws in the final minute that helped UNC stretch its margin one more time.

CHILDRESS' BIG NIGHT

Childress, the son of former Demon Deacons great and current assistant coach Randolph Childress, came in averaging 5.5 points on 31 percent shooting. And he didn't attempt a shot in the first half.

But he finished 4 for 9 from the field with two 3-pointers while scoring on a couple of key drives to help spark Wake Forest's surge.

"I knew we needed a spark coming from the bench," Brandon Childress said.

BRADLEY'S ABSENCE

Bradley was hurt with 3:39 left in the first half when he was fouled by Dinos Mitoglou in the lane, falling to the court after a collision and appearing to smack the back of his head on the court. He eventually got up and was assisted to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game.

UNC team spokesman Matt Bowers said Bradley was having concussion-like symptoms and would be evaluated by a doctor.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels return home Saturday to face No. 9 Florida State.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons get about a week off before facing Miami on Jan. 18.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TV
  • Premier League Soccer: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Seattle at Atlanta

    Saturday at 4:35 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay at Dallas

    Sunday at 4:40 pm on FOX50

  • ACC Basketball: Miami at Wake Forest

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: UNC at Boston College

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBCBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Bowl Games
Mon, Jan 9
CFP Championship
2
Clemson
35Final
1
Alabama
31
Men's College Basketball
4
UCLA
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Colorado
LyMnt
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
5
Gonzaga
Arizona St.
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
16
Arizona
17
Purdue
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Iowa
Ohio St.
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
18
Wisconsin
20
Notre Dame
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Miami (FL)
21
Saint Mary's
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Portland
SMU
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
22
Cincinnati
25
USC
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Utah
NFL Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle 1:35 PT2:35 MT3:35 CT4:35 ET21:35 GMT5:35 北京时间2:35 MST4:35 EST3:35 CT1:35 UAE (+1)16:35 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Houston 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST7:15 CT5:15 UAE (+1)20:15 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Sunday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh 10:05 PT11:05 MT12:05 CT1:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 北京时间11:05 MST1:05 EST12:05 CT22:05 UAE13:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
Green Bay 1:40 PT2:40 MT3:40 CT4:40 ET21:40 GMT5:40 北京时间2:40 MST4:40 EST3:40 CT1:40 UAE (+1)16:40 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
NBA Scoreboard
New York97Final
Philadelphia98
Washington108Final
Boston117
Houston105Final
Minnesota119
Memphis95Final
Oklahoma City103
Orlando96Final
LA Clippers105
Cleveland86Final
Portland102
NHL Scoreboard
Florida2Final
NY Islanders1
Montreal7Final
Winnipeg4
Pittsburgh2Final
Washington5
San Jose2Final
Calgary3
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Sony Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
S. Alker
R. Barnes
D. Berger
Z. Blair
R. Blaum
J. Blixt
J. Bohn
S. Bowditch
K. Bradley
R. Brehm
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
SA Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Fisher, Jr.-618
2tT. Aiken-518
2tD. Burmester-518
2tR. McIlroy-518
2tK. Horne-512
6tJ. Fahrbring-418
6tM. Foster-418
6tA. Bjork-416
6tJ. Stalter-412
10tD. Brooks-318
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Jan. 12
ASB Classic (ATP/WTA)
Quarterfinals
(4) J. Sock5 6 6   
J. Chardy7 4 3   
Semifinals
(8) M. Baghdatis 
J. Sousa 
 
Apia International Sydney (ATP/WTA)
Quarterfinals
(1) D. Thiem6 4 1   
D. Evans3 6 6   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Jan. 12
Apia International Sydney (ATP/WTA)
Semifinals
(2) A. Radwanska6 6    
B. Strycova1 2    
(6) J. Konta6 6    
E. Bouchard2 2    
 
Hobart International (WTA)
Quarterfinals
(3) M. Niculescu6 6    
R. Ozaki4 4    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort