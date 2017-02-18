College Basketball

No. 12 Duke holds on for 99-94 win over Wake Forest

Posted 43 minutes ago
Updated 32 minutes ago

Duke's Jayson Tatum drives to the basket while Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Duke won 99-94. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Luke Kennard scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum added 19 and No. 12 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest 99-94 on Saturday.

Amile Jefferson had 16 points for the Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 59 percent and hit 13 3-pointers while winning their seventh straight.

John Collins had a career-best 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (15-12, 6-9), who have lost three of four.

Bryant Crawford finished with 21 points, and his layup with about 1:20 to play pulled Wake Forest within 93-92, but he missed two other critical drives in the final minute that would have either tied it or given the Demon Deacons the lead.

Grayson Allen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:02 remaining for Duke. Crawford's first layup rimmed out with about 35 seconds left. Tatum hit two free throws with 31.1 seconds left to push the lead to 95-92, and Crawford missed with his left hand with about 15 seconds to play.

Frank Jackson finished with 12 points, Allen had 11 and Matt Jones scored 10 for the Blue Devils.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Winning at Cameron Indoor Stadium would have been a significant boost for the Demon Deacons' hopes for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. They haven't won here since Tim Duncan was a senior in 1997, and fell to 1-25 against ranked teams under third-year coach Danny Manning.

Duke: This was another gut check for the Blue Devils — none of the wins during their streak has come by more than 10 points. They have reached the 10-win mark in ACC play for the 10th straight year.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to play host to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils play two road games, beginning Wednesday night at Syracuse.

___

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

