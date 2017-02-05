College Basketball

No. 12 UNC beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in relocated game

Posted 3:10 p.m. today
Updated 3:20 p.m. today

By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC's campus due to a water shortage.

Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem's 3-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an 8-0 run and turn away the comeback.

The postponement came Friday after the water system supplying the Chapel Hill campus and surrounding area instructed its 20,000 customers not to drink or use the water due to critically low supplies, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant.

The Greensboro Coliseum had hosted a country music concert Saturday night, giving arena officials a short turnaround to have the building ready for tipoff. Still, the game had a familiar feel despite its unexpected location — the coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament 26 times, the last coming nearly two years ago when Notre Dame beat UNC to capture its first basketball championship in any league.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish started 5-0 in ACC play, but they're struggling as they enter February and sliding into the middle of the league standings.

UNC: It wasn't always pretty as UNC struggled to hold its lead, but the Tar Heels sit alone in first in the league standings.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish host Wake Forest on Tuesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels renew their rivalry with No. 21 Duke on Thursday night, traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

