  • Breaking

    Sebastian Aho's hat trick lifts Canes to 5-1 win over Flyers — Sebastian Aho netted his first career hat trick Tuesday and the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 in their first game after the All-Star break. Cam Ward was relatively untested, facing only 16 shots on the night. The Canes are back in action Friday at home to take on the Edmonton Oilers.

College Basketball

No. 12 UNC holds on to beat Pitt, 80-78

Posted 45 minutes ago
Updated A minute ago

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 20 points and No. 12 North Carolina held on to beat Pittsburgh 80-78 on Tuesday night.

Joel Berry II had 19 points, Isaiah Hicks added 18 and Kennedy Meeks finished with 10 for the Tar Heels (20-4, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The league leaders never trailed but also never got comfortable against the last-place Panthers.

Cameron Johnson matched a career high with 24 points and hit a career-best six 3-pointers, Michael Young finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Jamel Artis had 17 points for Pitt (12-10, 1-8), which lost its seventh straight but kept this one tight throughout by shooting nearly 56 percent.

The Panthers had a chance to win it at the buzzer after Artis took an inbounds pass with 4.8 seconds to play and hurried down the right side before uncorking an off-balance 3-pointer that caromed harmlessly off the glass.

That came after Artis made it 79-78 by hitting two free throws with 5.4 seconds left. The Panthers fouled Hicks, who hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-point game and set up the Panthers' final shot.

Chris Jones finished with 12 points, and his contested 3 with 13.5 seconds left pulled the Panthers to 78-76.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: This clearly wasn't the same Pitt team that was routed at home by Miami and Louisville. Coach Kevin Stallings can build off the way his Panthers went toe-to-toe with the ACC-leading Tar Heels on their home court.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels didn't answer many questions in this one, especially on the defensive side. Three days after Miami's rout in Coral Gables, North Carolina had serious trouble stopping the Panthers, and UNC has allowed two of its last three opponents to shoot at least 51 percent.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: The Panthers continue their tour of Tobacco Road with a visit to No. 20 Duke on Saturday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels wrap up a two-game home stand Saturday night with a visit from No. 21 Notre Dame.

___

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Premier League: Tottenham at Middlesbrough

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Miami

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Los Angeles at Washington

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • College Basketball Syracuse at NC State

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on WRAL-FM

  • NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes

    Friday at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • College Basketball Miami at NC State

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
7
West Virginia
44Halftime
Iowa St.
40
Georgia
29Halftime
8
Kentucky
29
10
Wisconsin
33Halftime
Illinois
20
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 5
New England 3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST5:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)18:30 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
NBA Scoreboard
New York101Final
Washington117
New Orleans106Final
OT
Toronto108
Sacramento694:52
4th Qtr
Houston94
Oklahoma City42Halftime
San Antonio52
Charlotte 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Portland 
Denver 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
LA Lakers 
NHL Scoreboard
Columbus6Final
NY Rangers4
Philadelphia1Final
Carolina5
Buffalo20:12
3rd
Montreal5
New Jersey42:16
3rd
Detroit3
Winnipeg317:50
3rd
St. Louis2
Minnesota21st Int
Edmonton0
Los Angeles11st Int
Arizona1
Colorado 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Anaheim 
Chicago 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Farmers Insurance (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Rahm-13F
2tC. Howell III-10F
2tC. Pan-10F
4tK. Bradley-9F
4tP. Perez-9F
4tJ. Rose-9F
4tT. Finau-9F
4tP. Rodgers-9F
9tB. Harman-8F
9tJ. Spaun-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Qatar Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Wang - z-16F
2tJ. Lagergren - y-16F
2tJ. van Zyl - y-16F
4tM. Lorenzo-Vera-15F
4tT. Aiken-15F
6tJ. Smith-14F
6tR. Cabrera Bello-14F
6tN. Elvira-14F
9tK. Aphibarnrat-13F
9tN. Kimsey-13F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jan. 31
St. Petersburg Ladies Tro (WTA)
First Round
(6) R. Vinci6 3 6   
T. Babos3 6 4   
Y. Putintseva6 1    
J. Larsson0 0    
A. Petkovic6 7    
I. Begu1 5    
E. Mertens65 4    
K. Mladenovic77 6    
A. Cornet6 6    
K. Flipkens4 2    
A. Konjuh1 6 6   
M. Niculescu6 3 2   
D. Vekic6 6    
J. Ostapenko0 4    
(8) D. Kasatkina6 7    
B. Bencic2 5    
Taiwan Open (WTA)
First Round
K. Kozlova63 6 1   
L. Hradecka77 4 6   
(1) E. Svitolina6 6    
E. Rodina0 3    
(2) S. Stosur6 6    
D. Kovinic2 4    
L. Safarova6 6    
A. Krunic3 4    
(3) C. Garcia6 6    
M. Erakovic3 2    
S. Zheng2 2    
S. Peng6 6    
D. Jakupovic77 6    
F. Schiavone62 3    
Second Round
(7) S. Rogers 
O. Jabeur 
Our Take
Extra Effort