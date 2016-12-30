banner
College Football

No. 16 Stanford holds off North Carolina 25-23 in Sun Bowl

Posted 6:43 p.m. today
Updated 7:27 p.m. today

Stanford running back Bryce Love, right, shrugs off North Carolina safety Dominiqie Green in the second quarter of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Lambie)

By JOHN ERFORT, Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas — Bryce Love took over for the absent Christian McCaffrey in the Stanford backfield, running for 119 yards and catching a 49-yard touchdown pass to help the No. 16 Cardinal beat North Carolina 25-23 on Friday in the Sun Bowl.

Stanford (10-3) held on after North Carolina (8-5) pulled within two with 25 seconds left on Mitch Trubisky's 2-yard pass to Bug Howard, sacking Trubisky on the 2-point conversion try.

McCaffrey skipped the bowl game to focus on his NFL career.

Stanford took a 25-17 lead on Conrad Ukropina's 27-yard field goal with 3:23 left. North Carolina was forced to punt on its next series, but used two timeouts to get the ball back.

After taking over at their own 3, the Tar Heels drove 97 yards in 10 plays and 1:11. After competing passes of 44 and 27 yards, Trubisky capped the drive with the 2-yard scoring pass to Howard.

Stanford then sacked Trubisky on the 2-point try, a rush led by Solomon Thomas forcing the quarterback to retreat before being taken down. Thomas was selected the game's MVP, and the Cardinal defense also got a big game from safety Dallas Lloyd.

Lloyd intercepted Trubisky's pass in the first half, then again early in the fourth quarter. He returned that one 19 yards for a touchdown to give Stanford a 22-17 lead. That stalled a North Carolina rally that saw it go from being down 13-7 at the half and 16-7 early in the third to taking a 17-16 lead. That came after a 37-yard field goal by Nick Weiler and a 5-yard TD run by Jordon Brown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal faced a lot of problems Friday. Starting quarterback Kellery Chryst left with a knee injury in the second quarter, forcing backup Ryan Burns into the game. At that point, they were without their top two backfield weapons. The Cardinal also uncharacteristically shot themselves in the foot with penalties, including two crucial ones that forced it into field goal tries. They finished the game with 12 penalties for 85 yards, but still won. Stanford also had a touchdown overturned on review. Ukropina kicked four field goals to tie a Sun Bowl record and was named the game's Most Valuable Special Teams Player. The Cardinal adjusted the game plan a little without McCaffrey, coming out throwing on four of their first five plays against a North Carolina defense loaded up to stop the run.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels hurt themselves in the first half with two turnovers, each of which led to a field goal, then added a killer in the third quarter when Lloyd intercepted Trubisky's pass and returned it for a TD. UNC couldn't overcome those mistakes. Defensively, however, North Carolina was solid in the first half, holding Stanford to a field goal after a turnover at their own 19 and forcing the Cardinal to kick four field goals despite being in the red zone three times.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Going into the Sun Bowl without McCaffrey, head coach David Shaw was asked if anything would change. He said no. The same goes for the Cardinal going into next season. Their season opener is Sept. 2 at Rice.

North Carolina: The big question is whether or not Trubisky will return next year. If so, the Tar Heels will return all but three players on offense, but will miss receiver Ryan Switzer and two starters on the line. Their season opener is Sept. 2 at home against California.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • CBB: UNC at Georgia Tech

    Tomorrow at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

    Tomorrow at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Panthers at Tampa Bay

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • NHL: Detroit at Toronto

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: NY Giants at Washington

    Sunday at 4:25 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Green Bay at Detroit

    Sunday at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State at Miami

    Tomorrow at 4:30 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBCBKNFLNBANHLMiLBGolfRacing
Bowl Games
Tue, Dec 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army West Point
38Final-OT
North Texas
31
Military Bowl
24
Temple
26Final
Wake Forest
34
Holiday Bowl
Minnesota
17Final
Washington State
12
Cactus Bowl
Boise State
12Final
Baylor
31
Wed, Dec 28
Pinstripe Bowl
23
Pittsburgh
24Final
Northwestern
31
Russell Athletic Bowl
16
West Virginia
14Final
Miami (FL)
31
Foster Farms Bowl
Indiana
24Final
19
Utah
26
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M
28Final
Kansas State
33
Thu, Dec 29
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida
46Final-OT
South Carolina
39
Belk Bowl
Arkansas
24Final
22
Virginia Tech
35
Alamo Bowl
12
Oklahoma State
38Final
10
Colorado
8
Fri, Dec 30
Liberty Bowl
Georgia
31Final
TCU
23
Sun Bowl
18
Stanford
25Final
North Carolina
23
Music City Bowl
Nebraska
24Final
21
Tennessee
38
Arizona Bowl
South Alabama
212:50
4th
Air Force
45
Orange Bowl
6
Michigan
37:31
1st
11
Florida State
10
Sat, Dec 31
Taxslayer Bowl
Georgia Tech
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Kentucky
Citrus Bowl
20
LSU
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
13
Louisville
Peach Bowl
4
Washington
12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Fiesta Bowl
3
Ohio State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
2
Clemson
Mon, Jan 2
Outback Bowl
17
Florida
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
Preview
21
Iowa
Cotton Bowl
15
Western Michigan
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
8
Wisconsin
Rose Bowl
9
USC
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
5
Penn State
Sugar Bowl
14
Auburn
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
Preview
7
Oklahoma
Men's College Basketball
2
UCLA
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Oregon St.
3
Kansas
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
TCU
4
Baylor
683:48
2nd Half
Oklahoma
39
11
West Virginia
92Final
Oklahoma St.
75
18
Arizona
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
California
22
USC
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
21
Oregon
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 1
Baltimore 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cincinnati 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
Dallas 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Houston 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
New Orleans 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Oakland 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Arizona 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Los Angeles 
Kansas City 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Diego 
Seattle 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Francisco 
NY Giants 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Green Bay 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST7:30 CT5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
NBA Scoreboard
Chicago101Final
Indiana111
Brooklyn655:57
3rd Qtr
Washington80
Miami48Halftime
Boston52
Detroit2110:50
2nd Qtr
Atlanta22
New York2510:42
2nd Qtr
New Orleans35
LA Clippers2300.0
1st Qtr
Houston37
Milwaukee2112:00
2nd Qtr
Minnesota34
Portland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
San Antonio 
Philadelphia 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Dallas 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Golden State 
NHL Scoreboard
Chicago119:00
2nd
Carolina2
Nashville03:57
1st
St. Louis0
Anaheim 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vancouver 
Philadelphia 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
Minor League Baseball
International League
El Paso 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
World Challenge (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Matsuyama-18F
2H. Stenson-16F
3tR. Fowler-13F
3tD. Johnson-13F
3tM. Kuchar-13F
6tB. Snedeker-11F
6tJ. Spieth-11F
6tB. Watson-11F
9L. Oosthuizen-9F
10P. Reed-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Hong Kong Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Brazel-13F
2R. Cabrera Bello-12F
3tA. Dodt-11F
3tT. Fleetwood-11F
5D. Lipsky-10F
6D. Willett-9F
7P. Waring-8F
8tD. Chia-7F
8tP. Larrazabal-7F
10tJ. Campillo-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort