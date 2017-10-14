College Football

No. 20 NC State pulls away from Pitt in 35-17 win

Posted 3:32 p.m. today
Updated 3 minutes ago

By WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH — Nyheim Hines ran for an 83-yard touchdown and returned a punt 92 yards for another score on his way to 249 total yards to help No. 20 North Carolina State win its sixth straight game with a 35-17 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Jaylen Samuels added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs for the Wolfpack (6-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who matched their best ACC start since 2002 by relying on Hines early and Samuels late.

Ryan Finley completed 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers late in the third quarter to put N.C. State ahead to stay. Finley extended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 313, the second-longest in ACC history.

Ben DiNucci threw for 170 yards and a touchdown for Pitt (2-5, 0-3) before being replaced in the third quarter by freshman Kenny Pickett. Pickett completed 5 of 13 for 61 yards and ran for 18 yards in the first extended action of his career before DiNucci returned in the final minutes.

It wasn't enough to prevent the Panthers from dropping their sixth consecutive game against a Power Five team.

Pitt is trying to follow the blueprint laid out by the Wolfpack, who are making serious inroads in the ACC Atlantic Division in coach Dave Doeren's fifth season. N.C State has relied heavily on its defensive front seven and smart decision making by Finley to their highest spot in the polls in 14 years.

The Panthers took an early lead on a 33-yard strike from DiNucci to Jester Weah, putting the Wolfpack behind for the first time since Furman scored the opening field goal a month ago.

The deficit lasted all of two plays. Hines stepped through a tackle at the line of scrimmage and raced to the end zone to tie it. Following a three-and-out by Pitt, Hines fielded Ryan Winslow's punt and raced untouched to the end zone, the longest punt return for a score for N.C. State since 1926.

Pitt tied it on a 1-yard touchdown by Darrin Hall with 2:38 left in the half but the Wolfpack erased any chance of an upset by controlling the final two quarters.

When Samuels broke free for a 40-yard run with 2:01 left, N.C. State was up 18 and firmly in control of its destiny in the Atlantic.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are mentally tough. Given a chance to move into sole possession of first in the Atlantic after defending national champion Clemson lost in Syracuse on Friday, N.C. State was outplayed for a large part of the first half but got it going in the second to win going away. If Hines can become consistent, he can take some of the pressure off the "do everything" Samuels.

Pitt: The Panthers don't have a quarterback or a running game. Pitt has played two quarterbacks in each of its seven games and its leading rushers on Saturday were Pickett and safety Jordan Whitehead.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Off next week then travels to play at No. 16 Notre Dame on Oct. 28.

Pitt: Visits Duke next Saturday. The Panthers have won three of their four meetings with the Blue Devils since joining the ACC in 2013.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Phillip Holmes Oct 14, 4:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    Howabout that!! 6-1 overall and 4-0 in ACC play....oh...and ranked #1 in the Atlantic....with possible top 15 in the nation going into the bye week........then back on the road to Notre Dame !!!!......then we will see ya back at home ..Carter Finley....to take on Clemson......Howl Yeah!!! Go Pack !!

Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • MLB Playoffs NLCS Game 2

    Tonight at 6:30 on 95.7 The Ticket

  • MLB Playoffs NLCS Game 1 (Joined in Progress)

    Tonight at 9:30 on 95.7 The Ticket

  • MLB Playoffs Houston Astros at New York Yankees Game 3

    Monday at 7:00 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Oct 13
2
Clemson
24Final
Syracuse
27
8
Washington State
3Final
California
37
Sat, Oct 14
17
Michigan
27Final-OT
Indiana
20
6
TCU
1310:54
3rd
Kansas State
3
20
North Carolina St.
35Final
Pittsburgh
17
Massachusetts
TBA
18
South Florida
24
Texas Tech
35Final
West Virginia
46
10
Auburn
230:32
2nd
LSU
14
Georgia Tech
141:59
2nd
11
Miami (FL)
6
Baylor
104:21
2nd
14
Oklahoma State
28
12
Oklahoma
201:02
2nd
Texas
7
Purdue
30:05
2nd
7
Wisconsin
17
25
Navy
100:36
2nd
Memphis
10
East Carolina
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
22
UCF
Arkansas
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Missouri
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
4
Georgia
9
Ohio State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Nebraska
Cincinnati
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
18
South Florida
21
Michigan State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Minnesota
Utah
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
13
USC
Boise State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
19
San Diego State
5
Washington
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
Arizona State
Oregon
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
23
Stanford
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia28Final
Carolina23
Sunday, Oct. 15
Miami 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Green Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Detroit 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
San Francisco 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Tampa Bay 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Arizona 
LA Rams 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Jacksonville 
Pittsburgh 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
LA Chargers 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
NY Giants 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
NHL Scoreboard
Carolina 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Winnipeg 
Toronto 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Montreal 
St. Louis 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
New Jersey 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Philadelphia 
Florida 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Colorado 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Dallas 
Columbus 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Minnesota 
Nashville 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Chicago 
Boston 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
Calgary 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vancouver 
Ottawa 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Edmonton 
Buffalo 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
NY Islanders 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
NY Yankees0Top
4th
Houston0
National League
Chi Cubs05:08 PT6:08 MT7:08 CT8:08 ET20:08 ET0:08 GMT8:08 5:08 MST7:08 EST7:38 VEN4:08 UAE (+1)7:08 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers0
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CIMB Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Perez-2118
2X. Schauffele-1718
3S. Kang-1618
4tH. Matsuyama-1518
4tK. Bradley-1518
6A. Lahiri-1218
7tO. Schniederjans-1118
7tJ. Janewattananond-1118
9tP. Uihlein-1018
9tL. Glover-1018
View Full Leaderboard
 
KEB Hana Bank (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Ko-1518
2tI. Chun-1318
2tS. Park-1318
4L. Salas-1218
5tM. Lee-1118
5tM. Alex-1118
5tA. Yin-1118
8tC. Ciganda-1018
8tB. Henderson-1018
8tC. Kerr-1018
View Full Leaderboard
 
Italian Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Wallace-1718
2tT. Hatton-1518
2tF. Molinari-1518
4tG. Coetzee-1418
4tK. Aphibarnrat-1418
6tT. Fleetwood-1318
6tB. An-1318
6tM. Kieffer-1318
9tM. Fitzpatrick-1218
9tA. Canizares-1218
View Full Leaderboard
 
SAS Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1tC. Montgomerie-818
1tP. Price-818
1tJ. Kelly-818
4tT. Byrum-718
4tG. Day-718
4tD. Garwood-718
4tC. Pavin-718
4tV. Singh-718
9tS. Ames-618
9tK. Perry-618
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Alabama 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Final Results
1. Parker Kligerman
2. Christopher Bell
3. Myatt Snider
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Austin Cindric
6. John Hunter Nemechek
7. Vinnie Miller
8. Clay Greenfield
9. Matt Crafton
10. Tyler Young
View Full Results
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Sergio Perez
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Felipe Massa
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Saturday, Oct. 14
Shanghai Rolex Masters (ATP)
Semifinals
(1) R. Nadal7 77    
(4) M. Cilic5 63    
(2) R. Federer3 6 6   
(16) J. Del Potro6 3 3   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Oct. 14
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA)
Semifinals
(2) B. Strycova6 77    
M. Buzarnescu3 63    
(1) M. Rybarikova6 6    
V. Golubic4 4    
 
Tianjin Open (WTA)
Semifinals
S. Errani1 3    
A. Sabalenka6 6    
(3) S. Peng3 1    
M. Sharapova6 6    
 
Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA)
Semifinals
(7) D. Gavrilova6 7    
J. Brady0 5    
(6) A. Pavlyuchen6 6    
Q. Wang3 4    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort