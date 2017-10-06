banner
College Football

No. 24 NC State beats No. 17 Louisville 39-25

Posted 13 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago

Louisville's Russ Yeast (6) chases North Carolina State's Jaylen Samuels (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nyheim Hines ran for two touchdowns and Ryan Finley threw for another to help No. 24 North Carolina State beat No. 17 Louisville 39-25 on Thursday night.

Hines ran for 102 yards and had a 48-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter that helped set up a touchdown drive for the Wolfpack (5-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Finley threw for 367 yards and a 48-yard score to Kelvin Harmon, part of N.C. State's 520 total yards on a night it never trailed against the Cardinals (4-2, 1-2).

Then there was the Wolfpack's defensive front, which kept the pressure on reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

"They don't want to be denied what they feel is theirs right now," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "There's no flinch in these guys, I can tell you that."

Jackson ran for his second touchdown to pull the Cardinals to 32-25 with 4:10 left, then got the ball back with a chance to tie it. But linebacker Germaine Pratt picked up a deflected pass and returned it 25 yards — blasting through an attempted tackle by Jackson near the goal line — for a clinching score with 2:52 left.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino said. "I'm not getting it done. I've got to do a better job with our coaches, do a better job with our players and get back on the right track."

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: The Cardinals didn't do much to slow the Wolfpack to offset some of Jackson's usual brilliance, and that might have all but ended Louisville's title hopes in the league's Atlantic Division. They had already lost at home to reigning national champion Clemson and now find themselves two games back in the standings.

N.C. State: That's the first 3-0 start in the ACC play for the Wolfpack since 2002. And with wins over Florida State and Louisville, the preseason dark horse in the Atlantic Division has beaten two of the teams picked to finish higher in the standings to position itself as the division's likely top challenger to Clemson.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals host Boston College on Oct. 14.

N.C. State: N.C. State visits Pittsburgh on Oct. 14 in cross-division league matchup.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • ACC Football: Duke @ Virginia

    Tomorrow at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MLB Playoffs Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

    Today at 1:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • MLB Playoffs New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

    Today at 4:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • MLB Playoffs Boston Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB Playoffs Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees

    Sunday at 7:00 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Oct 5
17
Louisville
25Final
24
North Carolina St.
39
Sat, Oct 7
Ole Miss
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
12
Auburn
Wake Forest
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
2
Clemson
4
Penn State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Northwestern
Iowa State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
3
Oklahoma
5
Georgia
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Vanderbilt
LSU
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
21
Florida
13
Miami (FL)
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Florida State
21
Notre Dame
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
North Carolina
23
West Virginia
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
8
TCU
Maryland
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
10
Ohio State
Oregon State
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
14
USC
16
Virginia Tech
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
Boston College
1
Alabama
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
Texas A&M
Michigan State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
7
Michigan
25
UCF
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Cincinnati
9
Wisconsin
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Nebraska
11
Washington State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Oregon
Stanford
7:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 北京时间7:15 MST9:15 EST
Preview
20
Utah
19
San Diego State
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
UNLV
California
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
6
Washington
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
New England19Final
Tampa Bay14
Sunday, Oct. 8
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cincinnati 
NY Jets 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
San Francisco 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
LA Chargers 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Giants 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Seattle 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Rams 
Baltimore 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
Green Bay 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Kansas City 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Monday, Oct. 9
Minnesota 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
NBA Preseason
Minnesota111Final
Golden State95
Dallas89Final
Orlando112
Miami88Final
Brooklyn107
Toronto101Final
Portland106
NHL Scoreboard
Nashville3Final
Boston4
Montreal3F-SO
Buffalo2
Colorado4Final
NY Rangers2
Washington5F-SO
Ottawa4
Minnesota2Final
Detroit4
Pittsburgh1Final
Chicago10
Arizona45:40
3rd
Anaheim4
Philadelphia09:00
3rd
Los Angeles1
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Boston2Final
Houston8
NY Yankees0Final
Cleveland4
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Safeway Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tT. Duncan-718
1tT. Hoge-718
1tB. Steele-718
4tL. Glover-518
4tE. Grillo-518
4tJ. Lovemark-518
4tC. Reavie-518
8tZ. Johnson-418
8tM. McNealy-418
8tR. Moore-418
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Henderson-17F
2J. Yan-12F
3H. Park-11F
4J. Song-10F
5tB. Mozo-9F
5tS. Oh-9F
5tB. Recari-9F
8tN. Broch Larsen-8F
8tL. Duncan-8F
8tB. Lincicome-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Dunhill Links (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1tN. Colsaerts-518
1tP. Dunne-518
3tO. Fisher-418
3tR. Fox-418
3tT. Hatton-418
3tS. Lowry-418
3tJ. Stalter-418
8tG. Coetzee-318
8tD. Drysdale-318
8tB. Evans-318
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bank of America 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Las Vegas 350
Final Results
1. Ben Rhodes
2. Christopher Bell
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Austin Cindric
5. Kaz Grala
6. Cody Coughlin
7. Matt Crafton
8. John Hunter Nemechek
9. Grant Enfinger
10. Johnny Sauter
View Full Results
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Pierre Gasly
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
China Open (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(6) J. Isner6 6    
L. Mayer0 3    
(1) R. Nadal6 6    
K. Khachanov3 3    
(7) T. Berdych6 4 1   
A. Rublev1 6 6   
(2) A. Zverev6 6    
F. Fognini4 2    
 
Rakuten Japan Open (ATP)
Second Round
R. Gasquet6 77    
Y. Lu0 65    
(4) D. Goffin2 7 77   
M. Ebden6 5 61   
(3) M. Raonic0     
Y. Sugita1     
Quarterfinals
(8) D. Schwartzma6 6    
S. Johnson0 5    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
China Open (ATP/WTA)
Third Round
(4) K. Pliskova1 5    
S. Cirstea6 7    
A. Cornet2 1    
C. Garcia6 6    
B. Strycova6 6    
D. Gavrilova0 4    
(9) J. Ostapenko3     
S. Peng0     
(3) E. Svitolina6 7    
E. Vesnina2 5    
(5) C. Wozniacki1 4    
(12) P. Kvitova6 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort