College Basketball

No. 8 North Carolina keeps rolling, tops Pitt 85-67

Posted 2:08 p.m. today
Updated 46 minutes ago

North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots after getting by Pittsburgh's Michael Young (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH — Justin Jackson scored 23 points, Joel Berry added 19 and No. 8 North Carolina continued its march to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title with an 85-67 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (25-5, 13-3) have won four straight following a loss to arch rival Duke two weeks ago. North Carolina can clinch its second straight ACC regular season crown and 31st overall with a win at No. 18 Virginia on Monday.

Jackson bookended a 10-0 run to end the first half with two deep, contested 3-pointers to give North Carolina all the breathing room it needed. The Tar Heels dominated the smaller Panthers (15-14, 4-12) in the paint, outrebounding Pitt 48-28.

Michael Young and fellow senior Jamel Artis finished with 17 points each in their final game at the Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers took the Tar Heels to the final buzzer in Chapel Hill last month, losing only after Artis' off balance heave fell short. Pitt's four outgoing seniors - Young, Artis, Chris Jones and Sheldon Jeter - came in looking for one last vintage performance in front of the Oakland Zoo to take some of the sting off a disappointing season.

No chance. North Carolina has tightened up defensively since the Blue Devils lit them up on Feb. 9. The Tar Heels held Pitt to 40 percent shooting (19 of 48) and responded immediately whenever the Panthers appeared ready to threaten in the second half.

After a layup by Jones pulled Pitt within 44-36, a 15-5 surge fueled by Berry pushed North Carolina's lead to 59-41. When a free throw by Young trimmed the Panthers' deficit to 62-50 with just under 10 minutes to go, another 12-6 burst capped by a dunk by Jackson gave the Tar Heels a 74-56 lead that turned the final minutes into a somewhat solemn going away party for Young and company.

Barring an improbable run in the ACC Tournament, the Panthers will miss the NCAAs. That won't be a problem for the Tar Heels, who could be in line for a top seed when the brackets come out next month if they can continue their machine-like run through the nation's toughest conference.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels are rolling. They have won their last four by an average of 19 points and seem to have figured things out defensively. The Panthers shot 56 percent in the first meeting but went more than 7 minutes without a field goal late in the first half as the Tar Heels used their length to disrupt Pitt's timing.

Pitt: The Panthers weren't outplayed so much as they were out-talented. Often Pitt would have position under the basket to grab a rebound only to see the Tar Heels reach over top of them and tap the ball back to a teammate. North Carolina outscored Pitt in the paint 42-24 and had 28 second-chance points to just nine by the Panthers.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Will try to sweep the season series from Virginia. The Tar Heels dominated the Cavaliers 65-41 in Chapel Hill earlier this month.

Pitt: Wraps up the regular season with a two-game trip starting Tuesday at Georgia Tech.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TV
  • NHL: Flyers v. Penguins

    Tonight at 8:00 on WRAL-TV

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
BYU
7:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET3:15 GMT11:15 北京时间8:15 MST10:15 EST
Preview
1
Gonzaga
23
Creighton
12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
2
Villanova
3
Kansas
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Texas
5
UCLA
5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST
Preview
4
Arizona
6
Oregon
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
Stanford
8
North Carolina
85Final
Pittsburgh
67
9
Baylor
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
Iowa St.
10
Duke
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
Miami (FL)
13
Florida
28Halftime
11
Kentucky
28
12
West Virginia
27Halftime
TCU
30
14
Purdue
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
Michigan
17
SMU
69Final
Connecticut
61
18
Virginia
70Final
NCSU
55
19
Florida St.
76Final
Clemson
74
Santa Clara
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
20
Saint Mary's
Iowa
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
24
Maryland
25
Wichita St.
86Final
Missouri St.
67
NBA Scoreboard
Charlotte 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)23:0017:00 ET4:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Sacramento 
Atlanta 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Orlando 
Philadelphia 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
New York 
Indiana 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Chicago 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
New Orleans 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Minnesota 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Brooklyn 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Golden State 
NHL Scoreboard
Anaheim 1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET21:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST1:00 UAE (+1)16:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
Washington 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)17:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
NY Rangers 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)17:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
NY Islanders 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)17:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
Montreal 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Toronto 
Philadelphia 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
San Jose 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vancouver 
Buffalo 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Honda Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1W. Bryan-105
2tR. Fowler-95
2tR. Palmer-94
4tM. Kaymer-87
4tA. Lahiri-85
6tE. Grillo-718
6tT. Hatton-78
6tG. DeLaet-76
9tB. Hagy-618
9tJ. Walker-618
View Full Leaderboard
 
Honda LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Yang-1713
2S. Ryu-1318
3tJ. Ewart Shadoff-1117
3tS. Kim-1113
5tC. Choi-1018
5tM. Jutanugarn-1017
5tS. Feng-1014
5tA. Jutanugarn-1013
9tY. Tseng-918
9tI. Chun-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
Joburg Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1tD. Fichardt-11
1tP. Waring-11
3tD. Burmester-10
3tJ. Kruyswijk-10
5tP. Angles-9
5tA. Karlsson-9
5tS. Manley-9
5tP. Peterson-9
5tH. Porteous-9
5tA. Rai-9
View Full Leaderboard
 
Chubb Classic (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1F. Couples-16F
2M. Jimenez-13F
3tJ. Kelly-11F
3tJ. Sluman-11F
3tR. Spittle-11F
6tS. McCarron-10F
6tB. Langer-10F
6tJ. Smith-10F
6tK. Sutherland-10F
10tL. Mize-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Can-Am Duel 1
Final Results
1. Chase Elliott
2. Jamie McMurray
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Matt Kenseth
6. Trevor Bayne
7. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Aric Almirola
9. Joey Logano
10. Cole Whitt
View Full Results
2017 Can-Am Duel 2
Final Results
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Clint Bowyer
3. Kurt Busch
4. AJ Allmendinger
5. Austin Dillon
6. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
7. Danica Patrick
8. Ryan Newman
9. Kyle Larson
10. Ty Dillon
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 NextEra Energy Resources 250
Final Results
1. Kaz Grala
2. Austin Wayne Self
3. Chase Briscoe
4. John Hunter Nemechek
5. Joe Nemechek
6. Regan Smith
7. Scott Lagasse Jr.
8. Christopher Bell
9. J.J. Yeley
10. Myatt Snider
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Saturday, Feb. 25
Open 13 (ATP)
Semifinals
(2) J. Tsonga77 2 6   
(3) N. Kyrgios65 6 4   
(4) L. Pouille7 6    
(6) R. Gasquet5 3    
 
Delray Beach Open (ATP)
 
Rio Open (ATP)
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Feb. 25
Dubai Tennis Championship (WTA)
Final
(7) E. Svitolina6 6    
(10) C. Wozniacki4 2    
 
Hungarian Ladies Open (WTA)
Semifinals
(2) L. Safarova6 6    
C. Witthoeft4 3    
(1) T. Babos7 6    
(3) J. Goerges5 1    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort