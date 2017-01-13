banner
NBA

No. 9 FSU's trip to No. 11 UNC headlines ACC weekend play

Posted 9:17 a.m. today
Updated 12:56 p.m. today

By The Associated Press

A look at things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 9 Florida State at No. 11 North Carolina. The Seminoles (16-1) are halfway through a remarkable stretch of six straight games against ranked opponents, and they're sitting at 4-0 in ACC play for the first time after Tuesday's win against No. 7 Duke. Now comes Saturday's visit to the Tar Heels (15-3, 3-1). Led by Justin Jackson (17.7 points), UNC is coming off two straight wins against instate ACC opponents since the return of junior swingman Theo Pinson, who had missed the first 16 games following October foot surgery. "We understand them, they understand us," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said Thursday. "We realize that positioning at the top of the ACC is at stake."

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday's game between Pittsburgh and North Carolina State is a big one for two teams hoping for NCAA Tournament bids. Both enter the weekend at 1-3 in the ACC, with the Panthers hosting Miami on Saturday under new coach Kevin Stallings. The game is part of a much-needed three-game homestand for N.C. State after losing road games by 18 at Miami, by 51 at UNC and 74-66 at a Boston College team picked to finish last in the league.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell has found a good rhythm entering a weekend visit from No. 7 Duke. The 6-foot-3 sophomore had three straight 20-point games before finishing with 15 points in Wednesday's win against Pitt, and his three steals left in him in a tied for the ACC lead in steals (2.2 per game) as of Wednesday's games.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: No. 19 Virginia knew offense wouldn't come easily after losing Malcolm Brogdon to the NBA. And so far, the Cavaliers have one player averaging in double figures entering Saturday's game at Clemson: senior London Perrantes at 11.3 points per game. Virginia is 14th in the league in scoring (69.5 points) — an average hindered by its methodical pace — yet the Cavaliers are second in shooting percentage (49.4 percent) and tops in field-goal percentage defense (37 percent).

ON THE WOMEN'S SIDE: The ACC is up to seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with N.C. State's debut at No. 23 this week. And No. 9 Louisville is in the middle of a tough few days, first by visiting No. 7 Florida State on Thursday night then hosting No. 14 Miami on Sunday. That's one of two weekend games featuring two ranked ACC teams, the other being No. 12 Duke's visit to N.C. State.

___

Compiled by AP Basketball Writer Aaron Beard in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Premier League Soccer: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

    Tomorrow at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Seattle at Atlanta

    Tomorrow at 4:35 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay at Dallas

    Sunday at 4:40 pm on FOX50

  • ACC Basketball: Miami at Wake Forest

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: UNC at Boston College

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. Buffalo

    Tonight at 7:30 on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: Duke at Louisville

    Tomorrow at 11:00 am on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. NY Islanders

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: NC State vs. Georgia Tech

    Sunday at 6:30 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Bowl Games
Mon, Jan 9
CFP Championship
2
Clemson
35Final
1
Alabama
31
NFL Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle 1:35 PT2:35 MT3:35 CT4:35 ET21:35 GMT5:35 北京时间2:35 MST4:35 EST3:35 CT1:35 UAE (+1)16:35 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Houston 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST7:15 CT5:15 UAE (+1)20:15 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Sunday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh 10:05 PT11:05 MT12:05 CT1:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 北京时间11:05 MST1:05 EST12:05 CT22:05 UAE13:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
Green Bay 1:40 PT2:40 MT3:40 CT4:40 ET21:40 GMT5:40 北京时间2:40 MST4:40 EST3:40 CT1:40 UAE (+1)16:40 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
NBA Scoreboard
Charlotte 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Brooklyn 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Toronto 
Boston 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Memphis 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Miami 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Milwaukee 
Oklahoma City 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Orlando 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Portland 
Cleveland 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Sacramento 
Detroit 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
NHL Scoreboard
Toronto 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Chicago 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Washington 
NY Islanders 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Florida 
Buffalo 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Carolina 
Columbus 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
New Jersey 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Calgary 
Winnipeg 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Sony Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Thomas-11
2tH. Swafford-811
2tR. Sabbatini-810
4tG. Fernandez-Castano-711
4tM. Thompson-711
4tJ. Lovemark-711
4tW. Simpson-79
8tB. Gay-610
8tC. Howell III-69
8tB. Hurley III-69
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
SA Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1G. Storm-1218
2tP. Uihlein-1018
2tJ. Kruger-1018
2tT. Fisher, Jr.-1018
5tD. Drysdale-918
5tL. Canter-918
5tR. McIlroy-918
5tJ. Smith-918
5tK. Horne-918
10J. van Zyl-818
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Friday, Jan. 13
ASB Classic (ATP/WTA)
Semifinals
(4) J. Sock6 6    
(7) S. Johnson4 3    
Final
(4) J. Sock 
J. Sousa 
 
Apia International Sydney (ATP/WTA)
Semifinals
(3) V. Troicki3 66    
(6) G. Muller6 78    
D. Evans6 3 6   
A. Kuznetsov2 6 3   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Friday, Jan. 13
Apia International Sydney (ATP/WTA)
Final
(2) A. Radwanska4 2    
(6) J. Konta6 6    
 
Hobart International (WTA)
Semifinals
(3) M. Niculescu     
L. Tsurenko     
 
Our Take
Extra Effort