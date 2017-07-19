You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A group of Triangle business and civic leaders, bidding to win an MLS expansion team, on Wednesday identified 13 acres in Raleigh's Seaboard Station area, near William Peace University and Capital Boulevard, as their preferred location to build a stadium.

MLS President Mark Abbott joined Steve Malik, owner of the NASL North Carolina Football Club (NCFC), and other civic and corporate officials for the announcement from Raleigh's historic City Market.

The group will tour three potential stadium sites over the course of the day, before reconvening for a 5 p.m. public rally back at City Market.

​Malik said NCFC would look to partner with state government to build a stadium complex that would include conference space, offices, retail, housing and parking.

"Our vision is to make this facility a crown jewel for downtown Raleigh, providing a world-class sporting and social experience for fans and the community," Malik said. "We are ready to engage all of the relevant constituents, including our community members, legislators, city, county and state officials, to address questions and concerns and bring this vision to life.”

To state government employees Malik said, "I don't know where you eat lunch now, but we want to give you a bunch more options."

Abbott and others are on a scouting tour which included Charlotte on Tuesday and Raleigh on Wednesday. MLS plans to identify two expansion clubs from among 12 applicants by this fall.

Malik has made no secret of his desire for a major league club. Over the past 12 months, he's re-branded the team formerly known as the RailHawks and purchased and moved the defending champions of the National Women's Soccer League.

But to earn the bid, Raleigh needs a stadium for the pro team.

"MLS requires a minimum of 20,000 seats with amenities in order to maximize revenue, and a new stadium is vital to our plans as it would increase the economic impact in the area and allow us to better showcase the sport,” Malik said in December.

On Wednesday, he revealed renderings of a stadium wrapped in LED lighting and surrounded by offices, retail and restaurants and housing.

In its application to MLS, North Carolina FC highlighted the strong historical population growth in the Triangle. The Triangle ranks in the top five among all current MLS markets based on a population-per-professional franchise.

The Triangle MLS Committee also pointed to a long-standing relationship with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) – James F. Goodmon Jr., vice president of Capitol Broadcasting Company – is the chairman of the committee. CBC is the parent company of local media outlets including WRAL-TV, three sports radio stations, WRAL-FM radio and WRAL.com. Capitol also owns the Durham Bulls and has real estate interests in Durham and Rocky Mount.

"The market is ready for an MLS team based on our geographical location, population growth, dynamic economic environment and significant soccer participation," Malik said in December.