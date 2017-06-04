You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL Sports Fan: http://wr.al/18FT2

— North Carolina's season ended Sunday night with a 2-1 loss to Davidson in the Chapel Hill Regional Championship as the home team's ninth-inning rally fell short.

The Wildcats (35-24) advance to their first Super Regional after getting the program's first NCAA Tournament win ever on Friday.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth with one out, Brandon Riley and Tyler Lynn singled, then Zach Gahagan followed suit, sending Riley toward home.

Michael Busch, who was responsible for UNC's only run of the night, grounded out to first base to end the game.

The two in-state teams were knotted in a scoreless pitcher's battle for four innings until Brett Centracchio singled with one out in the fifth inning.

Starter Taylor Sugg's 4.1-inning outing ended as the sophomore left the bases loaded for Josh Hiatt.

Hiatt issued a walk on four straight balls to first batter he faced, then Davidson got on the board with a two-RBI single by Will Robertson for a 2-0 lead.

Hiatt hit the next batter he faced, but got Brian Fortier swinging and Jones popped up to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

North Carolina's response came in the next inning from freshman Michael Busch. The first baseman smacked a two-out home run to cut the Tar Heels' deficit in half.

Cody Roberts and Brian Miller followed the solo shot with two singles, but Logan Warmoth left the pair of runners stranded when he flied out.

UNC showed fight in the seventh inning as Kyle Datres turned a 5-3 double play, then Hiatt retired the next batter.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Riley Tyler Lynn singled, then Zach Gahagan followed suit, sending Riley toward home.

Davidson's catcher missed the tag on the first attempt, then Riley missed the plate and was tagged out.

The Tar Heels were hosting their first NCAA Regional in four years. The overall No. 2 seed Heels were the first team in school history to win all 10 of their ACC series this season and returned to the NCAA Tournament after the program missed the Field of 64 in both 2015 and 2016, and missed the ACC Tournament in 2016.

Carolina finishes the season with an overall record of 49-14.

Davidson won its program's first ever NCAA Tournament game on Friday night, when the Wildcats beat UNC. Dick Cooke's team is the sixth ever Regional No. 4 Seed to advance to a Super Regional.