Marilyn Payne

North Carolina's season ends with 2-1 loss to Davidson in Regional Championship

Posted 22 minutes ago
Updated 15 minutes ago

By Marilyn Payne

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina's season ended Sunday night with a 2-1 loss to Davidson in the Chapel Hill Regional Championship as the home team's ninth-inning rally fell short.

The Wildcats (35-24) advance to their first Super Regional after getting the program's first NCAA Tournament win ever on Friday.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth with one out, Brandon Riley and Tyler Lynn singled, then Zach Gahagan followed suit, sending Riley toward home.

Michael Busch, who was responsible for UNC's only run of the night, grounded out to first base to end the game.

The two in-state teams were knotted in a scoreless pitcher's battle for four innings until Brett Centracchio singled with one out in the fifth inning.

Starter Taylor Sugg's 4.1-inning outing ended as the sophomore left the bases loaded for Josh Hiatt.

Hiatt issued a walk on four straight balls to first batter he faced, then Davidson got on the board with a two-RBI single by Will Robertson for a 2-0 lead.

Hiatt hit the next batter he faced, but got Brian Fortier swinging and Jones popped up to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

North Carolina's response came in the next inning from freshman Michael Busch. The first baseman smacked a two-out home run to cut the Tar Heels' deficit in half.

Cody Roberts and Brian Miller followed the solo shot with two singles, but Logan Warmoth left the pair of runners stranded when he flied out.

UNC showed fight in the seventh inning as Kyle Datres turned a 5-3 double play, then Hiatt retired the next batter.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Riley Tyler Lynn singled, then Zach Gahagan followed suit, sending Riley toward home.

Davidson's catcher missed the tag on the first attempt, then Riley missed the plate and was tagged out.

The Tar Heels were hosting their first NCAA Regional in four years. The overall No. 2 seed Heels were the first team in school history to win all 10 of their ACC series this season and returned to the NCAA Tournament after the program missed the Field of 64 in both 2015 and 2016, and missed the ACC Tournament in 2016.

Carolina finishes the season with an overall record of 49-14.

Davidson won its program's first ever NCAA Tournament game on Friday night, when the Wildcats beat UNC. Dick Cooke's team is the sixth ever Regional No. 4 Seed to advance to a Super Regional.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Tennis: French Open

    Thursday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Nashville at Pittsburgh (if necessary)

    Thursday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Tennis: French Open

    Friday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NBA: Golden State at Cleveland

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
NBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NBA Scoreboard
Cleveland113Final
Golden State132
NHL Scoreboard
Monday, Jun 5
Pittsburgh 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Washington11Final
Oakland10
American League
NY Yankees2Final
Toronto3
Chi White Sox4Final
Detroit7
Boston7Final
Baltimore3
Cleveland8Final
Kansas City0
Houston7Final
Texas2
Minnesota3Final
LA Angels2
Tampa Bay1Final
Seattle7
National League
Atlanta13Final
Cincinnati8
Pittsburgh11Final
NY Mets1
Arizona5Final
Miami6
San Francisco7Final
Philadelphia9
LA Dodgers0Final
Milwaukee3
Colorado3Final
San Diego1
St. Louis6Final
Chi Cubs7
Minor League Baseball
International League
Toledo  
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Columbus Postponed
Syracuse 
Rochester2Final
Norfolk1
Charlotte5Final
Buffalo10
Gwinnett3Final
Indianapolis5
Pawtucket4Final
Durham5
Lehigh Valley4Final
Louisville5
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Memorial Tourn (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Dufner-13F
2tA. Lahiri-10F
2tR. Fowler-10F
4tJ. Thomas-9F
4tM. Kuchar-9F
6tK. Stanley-8F
6tJ. Hahn-8F
6tK. Kisner-8F
6tB. Watson-8F
10tG. DeLaet-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
ShopRite LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1I. Kim-11F
2A. Nordqvist-9F
3tJ. Concolino-7F
3tJ. Lee-7F
3tJ. Shin-7F
3tM. Wie-7F
7tP. Creamer-6F
7tJ. Green-6F
7tM. Jutanugarn-6F
7tG. Lopez-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Nordea Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Paratore-11F
2tM. Fitzpatrick-10F
2tC. Wood-10F
4tG. Coetzee-9F
4tT. Olesen-9F
6M. Pavon-8F
7J. Donaldson-7F
8tN. Colsaerts-6F
8tA. Connelly-6F
8tB. Hebert-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Sr PGA Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-18F
2V. Singh-17F
3tB. Andrade-13F
3tM. Jimenez-13F
5tB. Estes-12F
5tS. McCarron-12F
7D. Toms-11F
8tB. Jobe-8F
8tJ. Kelly-8F
10D. Waldorf-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 AAA 400 Drive for Autism
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Ryan Newman
5. Chase Elliott
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Jamie McMurray
8. Denny Hamlin
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Danica Patrick
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Bar Harbor 200
Final Results
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Kaz Grala
3. Grant Enfinger
4. Ben Rhodes
5. Austin Cindric
6. Brandon Jones
7. Regan Smith
8. Justin Haley
9. Noah Gragson
10. Ryan Truex
View Full Results
 
2017 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 2
Final Results
1. Graham Rahal
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Takuma Sato
5. Simon Pagenaud
6. Scott Dixon
7. Alexander Rossi
8. Charlie Kimball
9. Helio Castroneves
10. Tony Kanaan
View Full Results
 
2017 Monaco Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Sebastian Vettel
2. Kimi Raikkonen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Max Verstappen
6. Carlos Sainz Jr.
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Romain Grosjean
9. Felipe Massa
10. Kevin Magnussen
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Sunday, Jun. 4
Roland Garros (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(4) R. Nadal6 6 6   
(17) R. Bautista A1 2 2   
(5) M. Raonic6 62 78 4 6 
(20) P. Carreno Bu4 77 66 6 8 
(2) N. Djokovic77 6 6   
(19) A. Ramos-Vino65 1 3   
(6) D. Thiem6 6 6   
H. Zeballos1 3 1   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Sunday, Jun. 4
Roland Garros (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(8) S. Kuznetsova1 6 2   
(11) C. Wozniacki6 4 6   
(23) S. Stosur6 2 4   
J. Ostapenko2 6 6   
(4) G. Muguruza1 6 3   
(13) K. Mladenovic6 3 6   
(10) V. Williams7 2 1   
(30) T. Bacsinszky5 6 6   
 
Our Take
Extra Effort