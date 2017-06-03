Baseball

North Carolina State holds off Kentucky 5-4 in NCAA regional

Kentucky's Troy Squires (16) bats in the third inning against North Carolina State in an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Evan Mendoza hit a two-run triple and scored on Andy Cosgrove's single in the fifth inning, and Sean Adler allowed two runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings of relief as North Carolina State held off Kentucky 5-4 on Saturday night to move within a game of clinching the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Evan White's one-out homer in the top of the ninth inning brought the top-seeded host Wildcats (40-21) within a run. But Wolfpack reliever Austin Staley regrouped to get the final two outs for his fifth save and give third-seeded N.C. State its second consecutive one-run tournament victory.

Adler (6-6) relieved Michael Bienlein in the first inning and struck out five for the win, allowing two runs and three walks. Back-to-back first-inning homers by Stephen Pitarra and Josh McLain keyed N.C. State's nine-hit effort.

The Wolfpack (36-23) await the elimination game winner between Indiana and Kentucky on Sunday.

Tristan Pompey also homered for the Wildcats.

