One Raleigh gym training three elite CrossFit women

Posted 7:07 p.m. yesterday
Updated 6:18 a.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — The CrossFit regional games in Atlanta next month will feature 20 men and 20 women. Three of those women come from one gym in Raleigh.

Meagan Reardon, Kaitlin Issacs and former UNC softball player Whitney Gelin were drawn to CrossFit because of its emphasis on both the body and mind.

"It is a sport where you constantly have to be OK being uncomfortable and being OK with failure," said Reardon.

“When I think of it, I think of it as a cross between all different types of fitness,” said Isaacs. “There’s weightlifting, gymnastics, endurance training."

The trio are athletes at 12th State CrossFit in Raleigh and all three have qualified for the CrossFit Regional Games. Thousands tried, only 40 earned spots.

“It’s amazing,” Reardon said. “This sport in general has become so competitive. We are very, very lucky."

The ladies will compete against some of the top talents in the country for the right to head to the 2017 CrossFit games in Carson, Calif., in August.

“To have the opportunity to train with the people who are on your level just takes us to the next level in terms of getting us ready for what’s ahead," said Gelin who made it to the CrossFit games last year.

The ultimate in individual performance is made a bit easier for the ladies at 12th state who will head to the competition as a team.

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story.

  • Tom Marthers May 9, 2:50 p.m.
    That is GREAT. I watch it on TV, these Athletes are OUTSTANDING, this is NO Joke. Congratulations to them.

