banner
Marilyn Payne

Pack puts away Orange 33-25, moves on with proven maturity

Posted 5:52 p.m. today
Updated 44 minutes ago

By Marilyn Payne

Raleigh, N.C. — Syracuse "was just the opponent we had to beat to become 2-0 in the ACC," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said after his team did exactly that with a 33-25 win.

The Pack had to beat an effectively irrelevant team with no extra motivation, and it had to do so coming off of the biggest win -- an upset of ranked Florida State -- in Doeren's time in Raleigh.

Coaches and players say that opponent [blank] or team [nameless] is "just another game," pretty regularly. Usually when they say it, it's because they're trying to remind themselves to look at the next foe as exactly that.

NC State's Week 5 opponent was, in fact, the least inspiring opponent on the schedule this year: just another team.

The Orange is not an ACC Atlantic Division powerhouse, an in-state rival or a ranked opponent, but in his fifth season leading the Pack, Doeren admits that made him more worried about this game than any other his team will play in 2017.

"I was really happy, I was ecstatic," he said. "Getting that win was huge because you look at the schedule moving forward and you're playing all these marque matchups, ranked teams. I know we'll be excited to play a couple of teams that aren't ranked because of the will power of those teams.

"But this was the one that I was most concerned about."

NC State moves to 2-0 in ACC with 33-25 win vs. Cuse

At the beginning of the week, it was declared "not a trap game," but the reality of a pesky, powerful offense and a team sitting on an even 2-2 schedule coming into Raleigh meant that the team's emphasis on discipline, as "the word of the week," according to wide receiver Stephen Louis, was ever important.

"That (offense), on top of winning last week's game, on top of (that) we beat Syracuse last year," were reasons NC State might not have played to its potential," Doeren said. "You don't have that ... like Boston College, our guys will be angry to play them. We didn't play well against them last year, we didn't have that.

"There was zero that I could go to, other than, 'Hey guys, if you want to do what you say you want to do, then we've got to win this one.'"

The discipline showed up in three quarters -- "You probably wouldn't think that in the third quarter because of the flare ups," Doeren said, and was evidence enough of the majority of this team.

Wolfpack wins 4th-straight game, 33-25 over Syracuse

On a sustained opening drive, NC State converted on fourth-and-one, executing a key play. The drive stalled and the Pack settled for a 26-yard field goal, but a controlling first drive was part of the game plan and it set the tone the Pack wanted.

Johnathan Alston picked off Eric Dungey's (30-for-47, 385 yards, one TD) first pass of the game (on the second Syracuse play from scrimmage) and Doeren elected to kick a 48-yard field goal. The unusual decision paid off in a 6-0 lead.

A touchdown ended the Pack's next drive and the team led 26-7 at halftime.

The third quarter showed a script flipped and was highlighted by an exceptionally spirited few downs, when discipline was the opposite of an accurate descriptor and the way the teams engaged looked like anything but a meeting between a team and one it isn't exceptionally motivated by.

NC State opened the fourth quarter by taking a 33-17 lead, settling back into its role as the team in control. But Syracuse made it clear why Doeren calls the team a "pain in the butt," and answered with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, making the game a one-score affair.

All the Wolfpack needed on its ensuing drive, after Cole Cook aptly recovered the onside kick, was one third- or fourth-down conversion, Jaylen Samuels explained. Samuels couldn't covert the short yardage against a determined defense, but quarterback Ryan Finley did.

"(It's) discipline as far as staying true to the process and preparation throughout the week is where it applied," Finley said, explaining how discipline worked as what kept the team from falling flat this week. "It just shows the maturity of our team.

"A lot of veteran guys understand how long a football season really is. Really, once the game is over it's like right now, we've got five days until our next game. It's just understanding how quickly the weekends go by."

That maturity makes sense when you read the resumes of the Pack's experienced players, but to overcome an "almost," against a ranked foe one week and respond by handling a meh team the following week gives the head coach confidence to match the first 2-0 ACC record for the program in 11 years.

"A lot of people were saying we'd probably have a drop off, but we just prepared and... results," Louis said. "Nothing is surprising us because we've been working hard, getting wins is what we expect.

"We don't see any of that 11 year stuff."

The one nugget Doeren used to try to motivate his squad extra was telling the team -- the senior class -- it had the opportunity to be the first 2-0 team in more than a decade in this week.

"What we talk about is tiny, all these big picture things -- we don't talk about them," he said. "I'm just trying to keep them right here, right now. I'm just proud of them for coming off of a big win against a ranked team and finding a way to beat a team that's a pain in the butt."

But that wasn't the difference-maker if you ask the guys.

"We're a lot more mature than we have been in the past. A lot of guys in the past would've thought, 'Oh, we beat the No. 12 team so we don't have to work as hard this week and we've got another big team coming up,'" Bradley Chubb said. "We just all executed exactly what we needed to do. A great team doesn't just beat one team."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • Logan Zone

    Tomorrow at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: President’s Cup

    Tomorrow at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Indianapolis @ Seattle

    Tomorrow at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Football: Duke @ Virginia

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL Football: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • Larry Fedora Weekly Press Conference

    Monday at 11:45 am on Buzz Sports Radio

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Sept 29
14
Miami (FL)
31Final
Duke
6
5
USC
27Final
16
Washington State
30
Sat, Sept 30
18
South Florida
61Final
East Carolina
31
Vanderbilt
24Final
21
Florida
38
Northwestern
24Final
10
Wisconsin
33
Murray State
10Final
17
Louisville
55
Indiana
14Final
4
Penn State
45
7
Georgia
41Final
Tennessee
0
Miami (OH)
14Halftime
22
Notre Dame
45
24
Mississippi State
310:28
2nd
13
Auburn
21
Troy
713:13
1st
25
LSU
0
11
Ohio State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Rutgers
6
Washington
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Oregon State
15
Oklahoma State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Texas Tech
2
Clemson
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
12
Virginia Tech
Ole Miss
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Northern Illinois
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
19
San Diego State
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 28
Chicago14Final
Green Bay35
Sunday, Oct. 1
New Orleans 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET13:30 GMT21:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST8:30 CT17:30 UAE9:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Pittsburgh 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Cincinnati 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
LA Rams 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Detroit 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
San Francisco 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Arizona 
Philadelphia 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Chargers 
NY Giants 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Oakland 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Seattle 
Monday, Oct. 2
Washington 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
NBA Preseason
Denver 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Golden State 
Minnesota 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
LA Lakers 
NHL Preseason
Columbus3Final
Pittsburgh0
Detroit018:30
1st
Toronto0
Ottawa118:57
1st
Montreal0
Dallas 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Minnesota 
Tampa Bay 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Nashville 
Boston 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Chicago 
Winnipeg 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Calgary 
Arizona 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
San Jose 
Edmonton 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Vancouver 
Anaheim 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Los Angeles 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Arizona04:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST6:45 VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City0
American League
Houston3Final
Boston6
Toronto1Final
NY Yankees2
Baltimore0Top
4th
Tampa Bay0
Chi White Sox04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Cleveland0
Detroit04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Minnesota0
Oakland05:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Texas0
Seattle06:07 PT7:07 MT8:07 CT9:07 ET21:07 ET1:07 GMT9:07 6:07 MST8:07 EST8:37 VEN5:07 UAE (+1)8:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels0
National League
Cincinnati0Top
9th
Chi Cubs9
San Diego3Final
San Francisco2
Milwaukee6Bot
8th
St. Louis6
Pittsburgh0Top
1st
Washington0
NY Mets0Top
1st
Philadelphia0
Atlanta04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Miami0
LA Dodgers05:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Colorado0
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Presidents Cup (PGA)
USA: 14.5 | International: 3.5
Four Balls - Day 2
MatchScore
Kim / Lahiri1 up
Chappell / HoffmanF (18)
 
Reed / Spieth2 and 1
Day / OosthuizenF (17)
 
Johnson / Koepka3 and 2
Grace / LeishmanF (16)
 
Berger / Thomas3 and 2
Matsuyama / VegasF (16)
Foursomes - Day 2
MatchScore
Fowler / Thomashalved
Grace / OosthuizenF (18)
 
Kisner / Mickelson2 and 1
Grillo / VegasF (17)
 
Johnson / Kuchar4 and 3
Hadwin / ScottF (15)
 
Reed / Spieth4 and 3
Day / LeishmanF (15)
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Mozo-15
2B. Henderson-14
3tB. Lincicome-11
3tJ. Yan-11
5tL. Ko-102
5tN. Broch Larsen-101
5tA. Boulden-101
5tT. Suwannapura-10
5tM. Uribe-10
10tS. Oh-91
View Full Leaderboard
 
British Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Karlsson-1218
2tP. Dunne-1118
2tR. Ramsay-1118
2tG. Storm-1118
2tI. Poulter-1118
2tT. Hatton-1118
7tD. Lingmerth-1018
7tR. McIlroy-1018
7tG. Coetzee-1018
7tS. Lowry-1018
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Apache Warrior 400
Qualifying
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Daniel Suarez
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
8. Ryan Newman
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Erik Jones
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Las Vegas 350
Qualifying
Jordan Anderson
Christopher Bell
T.J. Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
Matt Crafton
View Full Grid
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Malaysia Grand Prix
Qualifying
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Kimi Raikkonen
3. Max Verstappen
4. Daniel Ricciardo
5. Valtteri Bottas
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Stoffel Vandoorne
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Sergio Perez
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 30
Chengdu Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(5) Y. Sugita2 77 0   
D. Istomin6 64 6   
G. Pella7 4 2   
M. Baghdatis5 6 6   
 
Shenzhen Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(2) D. Goffin79 5 6   
H. Laaksonen67 7 3   
(5) A. Dolgopolov6 6    
(6) D. Dzumhur3 4    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 30
Wuhan Open (WTA)
Final
A. Barty77 64 2   
C. Garcia63 77 6   
 
Tashkent Open (WTA)
Final
(2) T. Babos4 4    
K. Bondarenko6 6    
 
China Open (ATP/WTA)
First Round
(10) A. Kerber6 7    
N. Osaka2 5    
D. Gavrilova7 7    
A. Kontaveit5 5    
(12) P. Kvitova6 7    
K. Pliskova3 5    
A. Pavlyuchen6 6    
L. Davis1 1    
(2) S. Halep6 3 6   
A. Riske3 6 2   
M. Barthel64 1    
S. Cirstea77 6    
N. Vikhlyants65 1    
D. Kasatkina77 6    
(16) A. Sevastova63 7 67   
M. Sharapova77 5 79   
(13) K. Mladenovic5 4    
Y. Duan7 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort