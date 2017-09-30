You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Syracuse "was just the opponent we had to beat to become 2-0 in the ACC," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said after his team did exactly that with a 33-25 win.

The Pack had to beat an effectively irrelevant team with no extra motivation, and it had to do so coming off of the biggest win -- an upset of ranked Florida State -- in Doeren's time in Raleigh.

Coaches and players say that opponent [blank] or team [nameless] is "just another game," pretty regularly. Usually when they say it, it's because they're trying to remind themselves to look at the next foe as exactly that.

NC State's Week 5 opponent was, in fact, the least inspiring opponent on the schedule this year: just another team.

The Orange is not an ACC Atlantic Division powerhouse, an in-state rival or a ranked opponent, but in his fifth season leading the Pack, Doeren admits that made him more worried about this game than any other his team will play in 2017.

"I was really happy, I was ecstatic," he said. "Getting that win was huge because you look at the schedule moving forward and you're playing all these marque matchups, ranked teams. I know we'll be excited to play a couple of teams that aren't ranked because of the will power of those teams.

"But this was the one that I was most concerned about."

• NC State moves to 2-0 in ACC with 33-25 win vs. Cuse

At the beginning of the week, it was declared "not a trap game," but the reality of a pesky, powerful offense and a team sitting on an even 2-2 schedule coming into Raleigh meant that the team's emphasis on discipline, as "the word of the week," according to wide receiver Stephen Louis, was ever important.

"That (offense), on top of winning last week's game, on top of (that) we beat Syracuse last year," were reasons NC State might not have played to its potential," Doeren said. "You don't have that ... like Boston College, our guys will be angry to play them. We didn't play well against them last year, we didn't have that.

"There was zero that I could go to, other than, 'Hey guys, if you want to do what you say you want to do, then we've got to win this one.'"

The discipline showed up in three quarters -- "You probably wouldn't think that in the third quarter because of the flare ups," Doeren said, and was evidence enough of the majority of this team.

• Wolfpack wins 4th-straight game, 33-25 over Syracuse

On a sustained opening drive, NC State converted on fourth-and-one, executing a key play. The drive stalled and the Pack settled for a 26-yard field goal, but a controlling first drive was part of the game plan and it set the tone the Pack wanted.

Johnathan Alston picked off Eric Dungey's (30-for-47, 385 yards, one TD) first pass of the game (on the second Syracuse play from scrimmage) and Doeren elected to kick a 48-yard field goal. The unusual decision paid off in a 6-0 lead.

A touchdown ended the Pack's next drive and the team led 26-7 at halftime.

The third quarter showed a script flipped and was highlighted by an exceptionally spirited few downs, when discipline was the opposite of an accurate descriptor and the way the teams engaged looked like anything but a meeting between a team and one it isn't exceptionally motivated by.

NC State opened the fourth quarter by taking a 33-17 lead, settling back into its role as the team in control. But Syracuse made it clear why Doeren calls the team a "pain in the butt," and answered with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, making the game a one-score affair.

All the Wolfpack needed on its ensuing drive, after Cole Cook aptly recovered the onside kick, was one third- or fourth-down conversion, Jaylen Samuels explained. Samuels couldn't covert the short yardage against a determined defense, but quarterback Ryan Finley did.

"(It's) discipline as far as staying true to the process and preparation throughout the week is where it applied," Finley said, explaining how discipline worked as what kept the team from falling flat this week. "It just shows the maturity of our team.

"A lot of veteran guys understand how long a football season really is. Really, once the game is over it's like right now, we've got five days until our next game. It's just understanding how quickly the weekends go by."

That maturity makes sense when you read the resumes of the Pack's experienced players, but to overcome an "almost," against a ranked foe one week and respond by handling a meh team the following week gives the head coach confidence to match the first 2-0 ACC record for the program in 11 years.

"A lot of people were saying we'd probably have a drop off, but we just prepared and... results," Louis said. "Nothing is surprising us because we've been working hard, getting wins is what we expect.

"We don't see any of that 11 year stuff."

The one nugget Doeren used to try to motivate his squad extra was telling the team -- the senior class -- it had the opportunity to be the first 2-0 team in more than a decade in this week.

"What we talk about is tiny, all these big picture things -- we don't talk about them," he said. "I'm just trying to keep them right here, right now. I'm just proud of them for coming off of a big win against a ranked team and finding a way to beat a team that's a pain in the butt."

But that wasn't the difference-maker if you ask the guys.

"We're a lot more mature than we have been in the past. A lot of guys in the past would've thought, 'Oh, we beat the No. 12 team so we don't have to work as hard this week and we've got another big team coming up,'" Bradley Chubb said. "We just all executed exactly what we needed to do. A great team doesn't just beat one team."