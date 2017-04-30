You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The Carolina Panthers quickly addressed one of their most pressing needs in the first two rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft – speed and versatility on the offensive side of the ball.

Carolina selected Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey with the 8th overall pick and followed up with Ohio State wide receiver Curtis Samuel with the 40th overall choice in the second round.

Both McCaffrey and Samuel lined up all over the field in the college ranks and could be used in the backfield, slot or special teams immediately for Carolina next season.

The Panthers selected back-to-back offensive players in the first and second rounds for the third time in team history, and the first time since 2003; Carolina selected offensive tackle Jordan Gross with the No. 8 overall pick and center Bruce Nelson in the second round with the No. 50 overall selection.

Carolina’s 2017 draft also marked only the second time the team has picked a running back in the first round and followed with a wide receiver.

The Panthers picked running back Tshimanga Biakabutuka with the 8th overall pick and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

Carolina continued its run of draft picks on the offensive side later in the second round with the selection of Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

Moton’s selection marked the first time since 2010 that Carolina used its first three picks on offensive players.

Carolina swapped its third and fourth round picks (No. 98 and No. 115) to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 77 overall pick and selected former Texas A&M defensive end Daeshon Hall.

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman chose Miami cornerback Corn Elder in the fifth round, marking the fourth defensive back selected by Carolina in the last two drafts.

Carolina added West Georgia (D-II) fullback Alex Armah in the sixth round and Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker in the seventh round.

Here’s a look at the Carolina Panthers’ 2017 draft class:

1st round, No. 8: Christian McCaffrey – RB, Stanford

McCaffrey was the second running back taken off the board in the first round Thursday night, four spots after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU tailback Leonard Fournette.

The son of former Denver Broncos all-time great wide receiver Ed McCaffrey was able to produce for Stanford at multiple positions, on offense and as a returner for the Cardinal’s special teams units.



McCaffrey tallied 632 carries for 3,922 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns and recorded 6.2 yards per carry. He also registered 99 receptions for 1,206 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

In his three-year career at Stanford, McCaffrey garnered 5,128 all-purpose yards, 31 touchdowns and averaged seven yards per play. McCaffrey broke Barry Sanders' former NCAA all-purpose yards record (3,250) as a sophomore in 2015.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday night that McCaffrey will be given the opportunity to step in and help the team immediately.



"This young man is a pro, and he’s going to fit in very well into our culture and our locker room," Rivera said. "This is the kind of young man that can help make an impact very early for us.”

Round 2, No. 40: Curtis Samuel – RB, Ohio State

Carolina added its second-consecutive playmaker with Samuel in the second round. The multi-faceted former Buckeye is able to line up in the backfield our out wide, but he is expected to play receiver for the Panthers.

The Panthers’ selection gave the team back-to-back players that will bolster an offensive unit in dire need of speed, especially with each team in the NFC South upgrading its overall speed this offseason.

Samuel was named first-team All-Big Ten last season with 771 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, paired with 74 receptions for 865 yards and seven scores.



In three seasons at Ohio State, Samuel tallied 172 carries for 1,286 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 107 catches for 1,249 receiving yards and nine scores.

Round 2, No. 64: Taylor Moton – OL, Western Michigan

Carolina added depth to its offensive line with the final pick of the second round Friday night, selecting Taylor Moton out of Western Michigan.

The 6 foot 5, 315-pound lineman played both tackle and guard with the Broncos and will fight for early playing time in training camp, and could see the field sooner rather than later depending on the health of left tackle Michael Oher.

Moton started a Western Michigan record 52 games during his three-year career in Kalamazoo.

Round 3, No. 77: Daeshon Hall – DE, Texas A&M

It wouldn't be a Gettleman-led draft without at least on draft day trade, which was the case in round three on Friday night. Carolina has made at least one trade during the draft in each of the last five years.

Carolina sent its third and fourth round picks (No. 98 and No. 115) to Arizona in exchange for the Cardinals’ third round pick (No. 77) to move up 21 spots and select Daeshon Hall.

The former Aggie recorded 4.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season lined up opposite of Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Hall tallied 158 tackles – 35.5 for loss – 16 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in four seasons at Texas A&M.

Round 5, No. 152: Corn Elder – CB, Miami

Carolina picked only one defensive back in the 2017 draft class, but the fourth in the last two years in the fifth round Saturday afternoon – Miami’s Cornelius “Corn” Elder.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, Elder played inside and outside at Miami, but is likely best suited as nickel corner in the NFL.

He recorded 158 tackles – 11.5 for loss – 17 passes defended, six sacks and five fumble recoveries in four years at Miami and was named All-ACC last season.

Elder was also used in the return game for the Hurricanes. He returned 12 punts for an average of 12.7 yards and found the endzone once. He also received 12 kickoffs for an average of 27.8 yards and one score, finding pay dirt in the famous eight-lateral play against Duke to stun the Blue Devils in 2015.

Round 6, No. 192: Alex Armah – FB, West Georgia

Carolina added Division II West Gorgia’s Alex Armah in the sixth round, another do-it-all player.

Armah played tight end, defensive and linebacker for the Wolves, but the Panthers will convert him to a fullback. He will join Darrell Young and Devon Johnson on the fullback corps. Former All-Pro fullback Mike Tolbert was released in February and later signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The multi-faceted Armah started in 11 games last season and was named All-Conference on offense and defense, the first time in the history of the Gulf South Conference.

Armah tallied 25 tackles – 5.5 for loss – and one forced fumble at defensive end. As a tight end, he tallied eight catches for 144 yards and one score.

He played TE & DE for @UWGAthletics, but @Alex_Armah will line up at FB for Carolina



▶️ https://t.co/kX4Ddrc167 pic.twitter.com/turxxpfD8o — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 30, 2017

Round 7, No. 233: Harrison Butker – K, Georgia Tech

The Panthers made history Saturday afternoon, drafting the first kicker in franchise history. Carolina took former Georgia Tech placekicker Harrison Butker with the No. 233 overall pick, its last selection in the 2017 draft.

Butker holds Georgia Tech’s all-time record in scoring (337 points) and point after attempts (208), and he ranks third in field goal percentage (.717).

The former Yellow Jacket will compete with Panthers kicker Graham Gano – an eight-year veteran – following a down season in production.

He finished last season with an 88.2 field goal percentage (15-of-17) and was perfect on extra points (46-of-46). He finished his four-year career with 90-straight made extra points.

Butker was perfect from 40 to 50-plus yards last season but missed two from the 30 to 39-yard range. He finished his four-year career with a long of 53 yards.​

