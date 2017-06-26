Panthers Blitz

Panthers' Cam Newton resumes throwing

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton tosses a football during the NFL football team's minicamp in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By Jon Stout

Charlotte, N.C. — Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton has resumed throwing following offseason surgery, according to the team’s official website.

The Panthers released a video Monday morning that showed Newton throwing with Carolina’s head athletic trainer, Ryan Vermillion.

Newton threw 45 passes with Vermillion in sets of 15, with the longest throw traveling the length of 10 lockers, according the team.

“Obviously, I’m still not 100 percent, but seeing the ball come out of my hand in a throwing motion was good,” Newton told the website Monday.

Newton underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. The former MVP injured his shoulder in Week 14 against the San Diego Chargers but started Carolina’s remaining three games.

"When I say it's not 100 percent, I'm noting the range of motion part. Like if you sleep with your legs hanging off your bed the whole night, you're going to wake up and be super stiff. Or like sitting on your hands, or sitting in an awkward position and finally getting up and moving – that's how I feel."

Newton and Vermillion will continue one-on-one throwing sessions for the next four weeks, according to the team. Barring any setbacks, Newton will be cleared to throw with teammates – per the original plan laid out by Vermillion – next month for training camp in Spartanburg.

"I want to be 100 percent come training camp,” Newton said. “There's no doubt that I will be. Shoot, in two weeks, I'll be ready to rock and roll … It's just the stiffness, getting the range of motion back, strengthening those joints and the arm. Hopefully, with no setbacks, we'll be good."

​For the latest Carolina Panthers news, follow WRALSportsFan's Panthers Blitz blog and Jon Stout on Twitter.

