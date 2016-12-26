Caulton Tudor

Panthers No. 1 in one category: underachievement

Posted 1:16 p.m. today

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, left, and others watch from the bench late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

By Caulton Tudor

Not that it was in great doubt beforehand, but the Carolina Panthers’ 33-16 loss in Charlotte on Christmas Eve to Atlanta locked up a dubious distinction for the team. They have to rate as the most disappointing outfit of 2016 in American sports.

There were a lot of sad-sack contenders for the same disturbing label, both in major professional and college sports. But the Panthers, now 6-9 heading into their Jan. 1 season finale at Tampa Bay, wound up setting the misery bar so high that they have to win the underachievement award by proclamation.

The blame for what happened is as widespread as was praise when the Panthers went 15-1 in the 2015 regular season and sailed to the Super Bowl – a lackluster loss to Denver that somehow seemed to set the pattern for the 2016 regular season.

So abrupt, so thorough was the about-face that the pressing issues for the approaching off-season are ones of true identity. Are the Panthers really a team capable of contending for a championship again, or are they simply what little is left of a slightly above-average team that took advantage of a weak division and perfect playoff timing to dominate the National Football Conference in ’15? Is Cam Newton, last season’s league MVP, a great quarterback or a great pan flash? Did Ron Rivera see any of it coming and now, is he the guy to engineer a recovery?

But, of course, the Panthers weren’t the only group to drop their cake and step on it, too. There’s always plenty of company in the gloom room, and 2016 was no different. Here are just a few of the many:

Kansas City Royals: Baseball’s World Series winners of 2015 slipped from 95-67 to 81-81 in the American League Central.

The slide was ignited when pitching ace Johnny Cueto jumped to San Francisco.

Arizona Diamondbacks: The National League West team spent a fortune on free-agent pitchers only to finish 62-93 and with a -138 run differential. With a much leaner payroll, the 2015 Diamond Backs won 17 more games.

Indianapolis Colts: It makes no sense whatsoever on paper, but the Colts (7-8 after 8-8 in 2015) just cannot win the frail AFC South. When a team has Andrew Luck throwing, T.Y. Hilton catching and Frank Gore running, double-digit win totals should almost be a given.

Cincinnati Bengals: Like the Colts, the Bengals have let their chance to rule a division (AFC North) slip away. At 5-9-1, they’re wasting the prime playing life of quarterback Andy Dalton and wide-out A.J. Green.

Los Angeles Lakers: Kobe Bryant retired on a 17-65 team at the end of 2015-16 and the ’16-’17 team has dropped 22 of its first 34 games. The Lakers have won 16 championships, but 2009-10 is getting farther and farther in the rearview mirror.

Notre Dame football: The Irish started the season ranked No. 10 in the national polls, then went on to finish 4-8. Brian Kelly apparently has survived the crash, but his 2017 season will be – not could be – plenty eventful.

