Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Oher turns himself in to Nashville PD after assault charge

Posted 12:23 p.m. today
Updated 12:24 p.m. today

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher turned himself in to Nashville Police Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted an Uber driver on April 14.

Nashville, Tenn. — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher turned himself in to Nashville Police Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted an Uber driver on April 14.

Oher, 30, is charged with assault causing bodily injury. Alcohol is suspected in the incident.

According to Nashville police, Oher was in a vehicle with four other people and asked the driver to go to The Southern Restaurant in downtown Nashville. They told the driver to follow another vehicle to the restaurant, but the driver indicated that the lead car seemed lost. The Uber driver offered to take the lead when Oher suggested the Uber driver was just trying to collect more money for the fare.

The report continued, the Uber vehicle then stopped so members of Oher’s party could use the restroom. When they stopped, Oher confronted the driver, pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the leg.

The police report indicated that Oher had to then be restrained until police arrived on scene.

Oher was a 1st round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2009. He has been with the Carolina Panthers since 2015. He signed a 3-year, $21.6 million contract with the Panthers in June that guarantees him $9.5 million. He played just three games in 2016 after being diagnosed with a concussion and was placed on injured reserve.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • MiLB: Bulls v. Toledo

    Friday at 7:00 pm on METV 50.2

  • NASL: NCFC v. Jacksonville

    Friday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-2

  • PGA: The Players’ Championship

    Saturday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MiLB: Bulls v. Toledo

    Saturday at 6:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Teams TBD

    Saturday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • PGA: The Players’ Championship

    Sunday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • The Preakness Stakes

    Saturday, May. 20 at 5:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MiLB: Bulls v. Columbus

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • MiLB: Bulls v. Columbus

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NBA: San Antonio at Houston

    Thursday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NBA: Boston at Washington

    Friday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
NBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NBA Scoreboard
Houston 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
San Antonio 
NHL Scoreboard
Ottawa 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Texas012:40 PT1:40 MT2:40 CT3:40 ET15:40 ET19:40 GMT3:40 12:40 MST2:40 EST3:10 VEN23:40 UAE2:40 CT
Preview
San Diego0
Washington 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Baltimore 
Seattle 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Philadelphia 
NY Yankees 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Cincinnati 
Boston 4:40 PT5:40 MT6:40 CT7:40 ET19:40 ET23:40 GMT7:40 4:40 MST6:40 EST7:10 VEN3:40 UAE (+1)6:40 CT
Preview
Milwaukee 
Atlanta 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Houston 
Detroit 6:40 PT7:40 MT8:40 CT9:40 ET21:40 ET1:40 GMT9:40 6:40 MST8:40 EST9:10 VEN5:40 UAE (+1)8:40 CT
Preview
Arizona 
American League
Cleveland 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET19:07 ET23:07 GMT7:07 4:07 MST6:07 EST6:37 VEN3:07 UAE (+1)6:07 CT
Preview
Toronto 
Kansas City 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Minnesota 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Chi White Sox 
LA Angels 7:05 PT8:05 MT9:05 CT10:05 ET22:05 ET2:05 GMT10:05 7:05 MST9:05 EST9:35 VEN6:05 UAE (+1)9:05 CT
Preview
Oakland 
National League
Chi Cubs011:10 PT12:10 MT1:10 CT2:10 ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 MST1:10 EST1:40 VEN22:10 UAE1:10 CT
Preview
Colorado0
San Francisco 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
NY Mets 
St. Louis 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Miami 
Chi Cubs 5:40 PT6:40 MT7:40 CT8:40 ET20:40 ET0:40 GMT8:40 5:40 MST7:40 EST8:10 VEN4:40 UAE (+1)7:40 CT
Preview
Colorado 
Pittsburgh 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Charlotte 8:05 PT9:05 MT10:05 CT11:05 ET4:05 GMT
Indianapolis 
Buffalo 10:05 PT11:05 MT12:05 CT1:05 ET6:05 GMT
Syracuse 
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3:05 PT4:05 MT5:05 CT6:05 ET11:05 GMT
Pawtucket 
Norfolk 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Louisville 
Rochester 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Lehigh Valley 
Columbus 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Durham 
Toledo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Gwinnett 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Wells Fargo (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Harman-10F
2tD. Johnson-9F
2tP. Perez-9F
4J. Rahm-8F
5tS. Kaufman-7F
5tK. Tway-7F
5tS. Noh-7F
8tJ. Randolph-6F
8tB. An-6F
8tB. Hurley III-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Lorena Ochoa Mpy (LPGA)
Leader in BOLD/CAPS
MatchHScore
KIM v Jutanugarn181 up
HUR v Wie221 up
View Full Leaderboard
 
GolfSixes (EURO)
Scotland: 24.5 | Belgium: 23.5
Singles - Day 3
MatchScore
Olesen1 and 12
ManasseroF (6)
 
Brazel1 and 12
RamsayF (6)
View Full Leaderboard
 
Insperity (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Daly-14F
2tT. Armour III-13F
2tK. Perry-13F
4K. Sutherland-11F
5J. Haas-10F
6J. Blake-9F
7tB. Tway-8F
7tM. Brooks-8F
7tS. Dunlap-8F
7tP. Goydos-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 GEICO 500
Final Results
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2. Jamie McMurray
3. Kyle Busch
4. Aric Almirola
5. Kasey Kahne
6. Kurt Busch
7. Brad Keselowski
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. Paul Menard
10. David Ragan
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Toyota Tundra 250
Qualifying
Christopher Bell
Norm Benning
Spencer Boyd
Chase Briscoe
Kyle Busch
Ross Chastain
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
View Full Grid
 
2017 IndyCar Grand Prix
Qualifying
Mikhail Aleshin
Marco Andretti
Sebastien Bourdais
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
Ryan Hunter-Reay
View Full Grid
 
2017 Spanish Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Tuesday, May 9
Tennis Masters Madrid (ATP/WTA)
First Round
T. Robredo3 6 1   
N. Almagro6 3 6   
I. Karlovic77 69 79   
R. Bautista A64 711 67   
R. Harrison7 4 6   
B. Tomic5 6 2   
B. Paire6 6    
P. Carreno Bu3 4    
M. Zverev3 65    
B. Coric6 77    
A. Ramos-Vino1 3    
D. Schwartzma6 6    
T. Haas4 5    
G. Muller6 6    
(13) L. Pouille2     
P. Herbert3     
A. Zverev 
F. Verdasco 
Second Round
(1) A. Murray     
M. Copil     
(9) D. Goffin77 6    
F. Mayer63 0    
(8) D. Thiem 
J. Donaldson 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, May 9
Tennis Masters Madrid (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(16) S. Stosur6 7    
M. Duque-Mari3 5    
L. Siegemund2 6 3   
C. Vandeweghe6 4 6   
S. Zheng2 6 2   
Q. Wang6 3 6   
(3) S. Halep6 2 77   
R. Vinci3 6 62   
S. Cirstea6 6    
C. Bellis3 2    
J. Larsson6 65 0   
I. Begu4 77 0   
D. Vekic1 2    
M. Doi6 5    
T. Bacsinszky 
K. Bertens 
(4) D. Cibulkova 
O. Dodin 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort