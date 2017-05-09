You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher turned himself in to Nashville Police Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted an Uber driver on April 14.

Oher, 30, is charged with assault causing bodily injury. Alcohol is suspected in the incident.

According to Nashville police, Oher was in a vehicle with four other people and asked the driver to go to The Southern Restaurant in downtown Nashville. They told the driver to follow another vehicle to the restaurant, but the driver indicated that the lead car seemed lost. The Uber driver offered to take the lead when Oher suggested the Uber driver was just trying to collect more money for the fare.

The report continued, the Uber vehicle then stopped so members of Oher’s party could use the restroom. When they stopped, Oher confronted the driver, pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the leg.

The police report indicated that Oher had to then be restrained until police arrived on scene.

Oher was a 1st round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2009. He has been with the Carolina Panthers since 2015. He signed a 3-year, $21.6 million contract with the Panthers in June that guarantees him $9.5 million. He played just three games in 2016 after being diagnosed with a concussion and was placed on injured reserve.