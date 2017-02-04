You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

No. 21 Duke's first game with head coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the bench after a month didn't play out the way a return by a Hall of Fame coach to his 18-5, 6-4 ACC record team might be expected to play out against the Atlantic Coast Conference's worst (by record) team.

Really, it could've been a blowout if the matchup was just looked at on paper. But as Pittsburgh (12-11, 1-9 ACC) head coach Kevin Stallings insisted postgame, his team is better than its one-game-off-of-.500 record. Krzyzewski co-signed the sentiment in his first meeting with the media since Jan. 4.

The Panthers are led by veteran league standouts Michael Young and Jamel Artis, two players who helped the team hang with the conference's top squad four days earlier.

Krzyzewski talked about their talent and this and that and went on and on after the closer-than-final score 72-64 win{{a/}}. Coach K said he'd been at every practice, full time with the team, for the last full week leading up to Pittsburgh and that stamina was his biggest concern and the biggest difference in himself while working back into the job.

"The main thing for me is stamina, last night I was dead... I wish it was dead from having a hell of a time," he said. "I'm sleeping more, I've lost a little bit of weight. I know I'll be dead later.

"Coaching the game, I wear a little back brace just to remind me and it helped."

The Duke coach was happy, he said, just to be back, so he just kept talking. He quoted Maya Angelou, joked about controversy and wanted to thank the "you won't believe me but thousands," of people who wished him well during his post-op recovery.

The coach commented on the social media state of the world and snuck political commentary in, too.

"We live in a Twitter world...Leaders don't lead that way...I hope they don't...I know one uses Twitter a lot..." - Coach K #WRAL — Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) February 4, 2017

"I've been blessed over the years to have passion, anger and adrenaline," Krzyzewski said. "All three of those things kick in and I'll see how I handle it. It's so good to be back. I felt like crying when they started doing introductions. You forget how lucky you are until something is taken away from you.

"I've been so damn lucky to be in this conference, to be at this school. I'll be 70 years old in a week or two and I still get this. You can tell that I'm happy to be back -- I'm talking too much."

Whatever the antonym for jaded is -- grateful, fresh, revitalized or something of the sort -- is what Krzyzewski was after his team's first full-40-minutes performance with him back at the helm.

Duke and Pittsburgh traded leads eight times and were tied six times -- including at the halftime break. After the under-eight minute timeout in the second half, the Blue Devils broke through. The Panthers inbounded the ball and Stallings had to call timeout one second after the official timeout to give his guys a chance at a possession. Pitt scored on free throws once back on the court, then Duke scored on its next five possessions, sinking three three-pointers in that 3:04 of play and growing a nine-point lead.

The difference, according to Grayson Allen who scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, was that Duke was able to exploit Pittsburgh's zone. Whether it was outright exploitation (and at times, when Allen or Jayson Tatum drove to the basket to score) or the Blue Devils' attempt to shoot around the zone finally flourishing (Duke made just three three-pointers in the first half to eight in the second), Cameron Indoor's home team played until it got a hold of the game.

Ahead of round one of college basketball's biggest rivalry, that's a really good thing.

"It puts you in all the situations -- being up by nine, having to come back and tie a game, pressure situations, having to hit pressure free throws, having to get a big time stop," Amile Jefferson said. "You go through those games and when you're in that with your guys, you build something. It's really good to go through battles with each other because you earn equity with each other."

After a chaotic early season and missing coach for the first half of the ACC season, Duke is the best its been yet this season after being a unanimous preseason No. 1. Krzyzewski says that his team got better in his absence -- particularly after a team building week that he mandated after {{a href="blogpost-16465455"}}Duke lost to NC State.

Matt Jones didn't practice all week, so an ever-injured team continues to be so, but the 2016-2017 edition of the Duke Blue Devils is trending upward.

"We're becoming a team," Jefferson said. "We had to get started late. People got to become teams in early November, early December, we were still going through a multitude of distractions -- injuries and what not. Now we're getting there -- just sharing battles with each other is going to make us a really good team."

"We won a really tough game at Wake, a really tough game at Notre Dame and a really tough one here," Krzyzewski said. "We're tougher and we're more together. It wasn't about attitudes or anything like that, it has to do with (...) preparation and continuity.

"This group has been denied a lot of preparation and continuity."