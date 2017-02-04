Marilyn Payne

Pittsburgh win perfect primer for Blue Devils ahead of UNC

Posted 4:52 p.m. today
Updated 4:59 p.m. today

By Marilyn Payne

No. 21 Duke's first game with head coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the bench after a month didn't play out the way a return by a Hall of Fame coach to his 18-5, 6-4 ACC record team might be expected to play out against the Atlantic Coast Conference's worst (by record) team.

Really, it could've been a blowout if the matchup was just looked at on paper. But as Pittsburgh (12-11, 1-9 ACC) head coach Kevin Stallings insisted postgame, his team is better than its one-game-off-of-.500 record. Krzyzewski co-signed the sentiment in his first meeting with the media since Jan. 4.

The Panthers are led by veteran league standouts Michael Young and Jamel Artis, two players who helped the team hang with the conference's top squad four days earlier.

Krzyzewski talked about their talent and this and that and went on and on after the closer-than-final score 72-64 win{{a/}}. Coach K said he'd been at every practice, full time with the team, for the last full week leading up to Pittsburgh and that stamina was his biggest concern and the biggest difference in himself while working back into the job.

"The main thing for me is stamina, last night I was dead... I wish it was dead from having a hell of a time," he said. "I'm sleeping more, I've lost a little bit of weight. I know I'll be dead later.

"Coaching the game, I wear a little back brace just to remind me and it helped."

The Duke coach was happy, he said, just to be back, so he just kept talking. He quoted Maya Angelou, joked about controversy and wanted to thank the "you won't believe me but thousands," of people who wished him well during his post-op recovery.

The coach commented on the social media state of the world and snuck political commentary in, too.

"I've been blessed over the years to have passion, anger and adrenaline," Krzyzewski said. "All three of those things kick in and I'll see how I handle it. It's so good to be back. I felt like crying when they started doing introductions. You forget how lucky you are until something is taken away from you.

"I've been so damn lucky to be in this conference, to be at this school. I'll be 70 years old in a week or two and I still get this. You can tell that I'm happy to be back -- I'm talking too much."

Whatever the antonym for jaded is -- grateful, fresh, revitalized or something of the sort -- is what Krzyzewski was after his team's first full-40-minutes performance with him back at the helm.

Duke and Pittsburgh traded leads eight times and were tied six times -- including at the halftime break. After the under-eight minute timeout in the second half, the Blue Devils broke through. The Panthers inbounded the ball and Stallings had to call timeout one second after the official timeout to give his guys a chance at a possession. Pitt scored on free throws once back on the court, then Duke scored on its next five possessions, sinking three three-pointers in that 3:04 of play and growing a nine-point lead.

The difference, according to Grayson Allen who scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, was that Duke was able to exploit Pittsburgh's zone. Whether it was outright exploitation (and at times, when Allen or Jayson Tatum drove to the basket to score) or the Blue Devils' attempt to shoot around the zone finally flourishing (Duke made just three three-pointers in the first half to eight in the second), Cameron Indoor's home team played until it got a hold of the game.

Ahead of round one of college basketball's biggest rivalry, that's a really good thing.

"It puts you in all the situations -- being up by nine, having to come back and tie a game, pressure situations, having to hit pressure free throws, having to get a big time stop," Amile Jefferson said. "You go through those games and when you're in that with your guys, you build something. It's really good to go through battles with each other because you earn equity with each other."

After a chaotic early season and missing coach for the first half of the ACC season, Duke is the best its been yet this season after being a unanimous preseason No. 1. Krzyzewski says that his team got better in his absence -- particularly after a team building week that he mandated after {{a href="blogpost-16465455"}}Duke lost to NC State.

Matt Jones didn't practice all week, so an ever-injured team continues to be so, but the 2016-2017 edition of the Duke Blue Devils is trending upward.

"We're becoming a team," Jefferson said. "We had to get started late. People got to become teams in early November, early December, we were still going through a multitude of distractions -- injuries and what not. Now we're getting there -- just sharing battles with each other is going to make us a really good team."

"We won a really tough game at Wake, a really tough game at Notre Dame and a really tough one here," Krzyzewski said. "We're tougher and we're more together. It wasn't about attitudes or anything like that, it has to do with (...) preparation and continuity.

"This group has been denied a lot of preparation and continuity."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • 2017 NFL Honors

    Tonight at 8:00 on FOX50

  • NHL: Los Angeles at Washington

    Tomorrow at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Fox Super Bowl Pregame

    Tomorrow at 2:00 pm on FOX50

  • Super Bowl XI: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

    Tomorrow at 6:30 pm on FOX50

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. NY Islanders

    Tonight at 7:58 on 99.9 The Fan

  • Super Bowl: New England vs. Atlanta

    Tomorrow at 5:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
Santa Clara
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
1
Gonzaga
Kansas St.
56Final
2
Baylor
54
Iowa St.
92Final
OT
3
Kansas
89
St. John's
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
4
Villanova
5
Arizona
58Final
13
Oregon
85
6
Louisville
90Final
Boston College
67
Oklahoma St.
761:14
2nd Half
7
West Virginia
74
8
Kentucky
5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST
Preview
24
Florida
9
Virginia
62Final
Syracuse
66
11
UCLA
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST
Preview
Washington
20
Notre Dame
Postponed
12
North Carolina
Connecticut
68Final
14
Cincinnati
82
23
Purdue
73Final
17
Maryland
72
18
Saint Mary's
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
San Diego
Georgia
75Final
19
South Carolina
77
Pittsburgh
64Final
21
Duke
72
Xavier
82Final
22
Creighton
80
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 5
New England 3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST5:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)18:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
NBA Scoreboard
Orlando 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Detroit 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Indiana 
New Orleans 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Philadelphia 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Cleveland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
New York 
Memphis 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Milwaukee 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Phoenix 
Denver 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
San Antonio 
Charlotte 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
Golden State 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Sacramento 
NHL Scoreboard
Washington3Final
Montreal2
Los Angeles1Final-OT
Philadelphia0
Winnipeg2Final
Colorado5
Toronto 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Boston 
Ottawa 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Buffalo 
Anaheim 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Carolina 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY IslandersNY Islanders 
New Jersey 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
Pittsburgh 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
St. Louis 
Detroit 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
Chicago 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Dallas 
Minnesota 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vancouver 
Arizona 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Phoenix Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. An-1618
2M. Laird-1518
3tJ. Peterson-1218
3tG. DeLaet-1218
3tM. Kim-1218
3tH. Matsuyama-1218
7tM. Leishman-1118
7tW. McGirt-1118
7tJ. Spaun-1118
7tM. Kuchar-1118
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Dubai Desert (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Garcia-1618
2H. Stenson-1318
3tI. Poulter-1118
3tP. Meesawat-1118
5tP. Uihlein-1018
5tG. Coetzee-1018
7tT. Hatton-918
7tR. Jacquelin-918
7tC. Paisley-918
7tN. Elvira-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Feb. 4
St. Petersburg Ladies Tro (WTA)
Semifinals
K. Mladenovic4 6 6   
N. Vikhlyants6 2 2   
(2) D. Cibulkova6 4 4   
Y. Putintseva3 6 6   
Taiwan Open (WTA)
Semifinals
S. Peng6 6    
L. Safarova4 2    
(1) E. Svitolina6 6    
M. Minella3 2    
Our Take
Extra Effort