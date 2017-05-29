WRALSportsFan

Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge, released

By DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on a DUI charge in Jupiter, Florida, and spent nearly four hours in a county jail before he was released.

Woods, the 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for four months. He is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI about 3 a.m. Monday in a suburban area and taken to the Palm Beach County jail, Jupiter Police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said. He was arrested on Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Jail records show that Woods was booked into Palm Beach County jail at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Rightler said she did not have additional details about the circumstances leading to Woods' arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol. She said an arrest report may be available Tuesday.

His agent at Excel Sports, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to a voicemail from The Associated Press. PGA Tour spokesman Ty Votaw said the tour would have no comment.

Woods has not been seen at a golf tournament since he opened with a 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, withdrawing the next day because of back spasms. He was in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open, run by his Tiger Woods Foundation, but did not come to the course because of his back.

He was at the Masters, but only to attend the dinner for past champions.

Woods, who had been No. 1 longer than any other golfer, has not been a factor since his last victory in August 2013 as he battled through back surgeries from a week before the 2014 Masters until his most recent operation to fuse disks in his lower back a month ago.

In an update Friday on his website, Woods said the fusion surgery provided instant relief and that "I haven't felt this good in years."

It was the first time Woods has run into trouble off the golf course since he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home in the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, which led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs.

A police report then showed that a Florida trooper who suspected Woods was driving under the influence sought a subpoena for the golfer's blood test results from the hospital, but prosecutors rejected the petition for insufficient information.

A witness, who wasn't identified in the report, told the trooper he had been drinking alcohol earlier. The same witness also said Woods had been prescribed two drugs, the sleep aid Ambien and the painkiller Vicodin. The report did not say who the witness was but added it was the same person who pulled Woods from the vehicle after the accident. Woods' wife has told police that she used a golf club to smash the back windows of the Cadillac Escalade to help her husband out.

He eventually was cited for careless driving and fined $164.

Woods and wife Elin Nordegren divorced in August 2010. He later had a relationship with Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn from 2013 that lasted two years.

.

2 Comments

  Jill Stephenson May 29, 1:25 p.m.
    Oh my, leave the poor man alone. Seems Tiger must learn the hard way. How about listing all the others that were arrested by the same cop in the same area that day. I have nothing against LEO. My brother was killed a drinking driver.

  Quid Malmborg May 29, 12:33 p.m.
    Cue "Dragnet" theme...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx5GwULPU90

