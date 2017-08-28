College Football

QB competition may continue through game week for UNC

Posted 12:30 p.m. today
Updated 45 minutes ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Larry Fedora still isn't ready to pick a starting quarterback.

The Tar Heels on Monday released the depth chart for this week's opener against California, but it didn't answer many of the questions that lingered through preseason camp.

LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris , redshirt freshman Chazz Surratt and sophomore Nathan Elliott were each separated by "or" on the depth chart. Fedora says he has "no update" on the position and adds he might not select a starter until gameday.

He says the competition has been extended "just because nobody has separated themselves."

Also of note, left guard Khaliel Rodgers, who said earlier this month that he was quitting football, has returned to the team and was listed as the backup to Nick Polino.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • High School OT Live

    Friday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • College Football: California @ North Carolina

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • College Football: Temple @ Notre Dame

    Saturday at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NASL Soccer: Edmonton @ North Carolina FC

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-2

  • Golf: President’s Cup Special

    Sunday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Special: Do Your Job – Bill Belichick and the 2016 New England Patriots

    Sunday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: Dell Technologies Championship

    Monday at 1:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Kansas City @ New England

    Thursday, Sep. 7 at 8:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Panther Talk w/ Coach Ron Rivera

    Tonight at 7:05 on 99.9 The Fan

  • David Cutcliffe Weekly Press Conference

    Tomorrow at 12:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Sat, Aug 26
19
South Florida
42Final
San Jose State
22
14
Stanford
62Final
Rice
7
NFL Preseason
Thursday, Aug. 31
Jacksonville 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
Detroit 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Buffalo 
LA Rams 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Green Bay 
Cincinnati 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Indianapolis 
Philadelphia 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
NY Jets 
Pittsburgh 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST6:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:�
Carolina 
NY Giants 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST6:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:�
New England 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST6:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:�
Tampa Bay 
Cleveland 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
Chicago 
Dallas 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
Houston 
Miami 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Baltimore 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
New Orleans 
Tennessee 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Kansas City 
Arizona 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST8:00 CT5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:�
Denver 
Seattle 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST9:00 CT6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:�
Oakland 
LA Chargers 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST9:00 CT6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:�
San Francisco 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Detroit 5:40 PT6:40 MT7:40 CT8:40 ET20:40 ET0:40 GMT8:40 5:40 MST7:40 EST8:10 VEN4:40 UAE (+1)7:40 CT
Preview
Colorado 
American League
Seattle 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Baltimore 
Boston 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET19:07 ET23:07 GMT7:07 4:07 MST6:07 EST6:37 VEN3:07 UAE (+1)6:07 CT
Preview
Toronto 
Cleveland 4:08 PT5:08 MT6:08 CT7:08 ET19:08 ET23:08 GMT7:08 4:08 MST6:08 EST6:38 VEN3:08 UAE (+1)6:08 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
Tampa Bay 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City 
Oakland 7:07 PT8:07 MT9:07 CT10:07 ET22:07 ET2:07 GMT10:07 7:07 MST9:07 EST9:37 VEN6:07 UAE (+1)9:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels 
National League
Miami04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Washington0
Atlanta04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Philadelphia0
Pittsburgh 5:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs 
San Francisco 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
San Diego 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Indianapolis 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET10:00 GMT
Louisville 
Toledo 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Columbus 
Lehigh Valley 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Syracuse 
Rochester 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Charlotte 
Gwinnett 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Norfolk 
Pawtucket 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Buffalo 
Indianapolis 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET12:30 GMT
Louisville 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
NORTHERN TRUST (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1D. Johnson - z-13F
2J. Spieth - y-13F
3tJ. Vegas-9F
3tJ. Rahm-9F
5P. Casey-6F
6tW. Simpson-5F
6tJ. Day-5F
6tJ. Thomas-5F
6tK. Chappell-5F
10tL. Oosthuizen-4F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Canadian Pacific (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Park-13F
2M. Lee-11F
3tM. Alex-10F
3tN. Broch Larsen-10F
3tI. Chun-10F
3tS. Feng-10F
3tC. Kerr-10F
8tH. Kim-9F
8tM. Martin-9F
8tJ. Park-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Made in Denmark (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Suri-19F
2D. Horsey-15F
3tB. Evans-13F
3tC. Paisley-13F
3tS. Webster-13F
6tB. Hebert-12F
6tW. Ormsby-12F
6tH. Porteous-12F
6tM. Wallace-12F
10tJ. Daly-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Boeing Classic (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Kelly-19F
2J. Smith-18F
3tB. Langer-16F
3tB. Mayfair-16F
5C. Montgomerie-15F
6tJ. Maggert-12F
6tD. Toms-12F
6tM. Dawson-12F
6tD. Frost-12F
10tM. Jimenez-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Erik Jones
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kurt Busch
6. Ryan Newman
7. Trevor Bayne
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kyle Larson
10. Ryan Blaney
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 UNOH 200
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Matt Crafton
3. John Hunter Nemechek
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Johnny Sauter
7. Christopher Bell
8. Parker Kligerman
9. Austin Cindric
10. Brandon Jones
View Full Results
 
2017 IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen
Qualifying
Marco Andretti
Sebastien Bourdais
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
Jack Harvey
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
Ryan Hunter-Reay
View Full Grid
 
2017 Italian Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Aug. 28
US Open (ATP/WTA)
First Round
H. Zeballos 
H. Chung 
(32) R. Haase 
K. Edmund 
N. Almagro 
S. Johnson 
(12) P. Carreno Bu 
E. King 
R. Dutra Silv 
F. Mayer 
D. Tursunov 
C. Norrie 
(28) K. Anderson 
J. Aragone 
(29) D. Schwartzma 
C. Berlocq 
(8) J. Tsonga 
M. Copil 
A. Haider-Mau 
E. Donskoy 
R. Albot 
E. Escobedo 
A. Giannessi 
E. Gulbis 
(10) J. Isner 
P. Herbert 
(21) D. Ferrer 
M. Kukushkin 
(25) K. Khachanov 
Y. Lu 
L. Lacko 
B. Paire 
(5) M. Cilic 
T. Sandgren 
(20) A. Ramos-Vino 
D. Istomin 
(23) M. Zverev 
T. Kwiatkowsk 
J. Sousa 
P. Lorenzi 
M. Fucsovics 
N. Mahut 
D. Shapovalov 
D. Medvedev 
C. Eubanks 
D. Sela 
(17) S. Querrey 
G. Simon 
T. Kokkinakis 
J. Tipsarevic 
(19) G. Muller 
B. Tomic 
J. Donaldson 
N. Basilashvi 
(16) L. Pouille 
R. Bemelmans 
J. Vesely 
B. Coric 
J. Smith 
T. Fabbiano 
(13) J. Sock 
J. Thompson 
(4) A. Zverev 
D. King 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Aug. 28
US Open (ATP/WTA)
First Round
A. Zaja 
E. Alexandrov 
H. Watson 
A. Cornet 
K. Pliskova 
M. Eguchi 
(31) M. Rybarikova 
C. Giorgi 
(13) P. Kvitova 
J. Jankovic 
(32) L. Davis 
S. Kenin 
(3) G. Muguruza 
V. Lepchenko 
(18) C. Garcia 
T. Martincova 
R. Hogenkamp 
A. Rodionova 
N. Vikhlyants 
S. Vickery 
(30) J. Goerges 
A. Beck 
C. Liu 
Y. Duan 
I. Begu 
K. Kozlova 
(7) J. Konta 
A. Krunic 
(24) K. Bertens 
M. Sakkari 
D. Vekic 
B. Haddad Mai 
(9) V. Williams 
V. Kuzmova 
A. Tomljanovi 
J. Larsson 
M. Barthel 
E. Makarova 
S. Zheng 
A. Van Uytvan 
S. Stephens 
R. Vinci 
(16) A. Sevastova 
C. Witthoeft 
V. Golubic 
T. Babos 
(21) A. Konjuh 
A. Barty 
A. Sasnovich 
J. Boserup 
(5) C. Wozniacki 
M. Buzarnescu 
(11) D. Cibulkova 
J. Cepelova 
P. Parmentier 
O. Dodin 
(22) S. Peng 
A. Hesse 
(29) M. Lucic-Baro 
M. Puig 
I. Soylu 
C. Suarez Nav 
(2) S. Halep 
M. Sharapova 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort