Marilyn Payne

Reliable Dalatri leads UNC past Michigan 8-1 in elimination game

Posted 4:17 p.m. today
Updated 6:25 p.m. today

By Marilyn Payne

North Carolina's combined six runs in the fifth and sixth innings helped the Tar Heels chase Michigan's starter, Michael Hendrickson, and first reliever, Ryan Nutof off the mound as the Tar Heels beat the Wolverines 8-1 to keep their season alive.

A incidental interruption by Tar Heel therapy dog, REMINGTON, timed out with the start of North Carolina's nipping at the Wolverines' heels.

"It definitely loosened the crowd up a little bit, but so did us getting on base," Tyler Lynn said.

"That happened so fast," UNC head coach Mike Fox said. "Our fans helped us big time right there. I got the sense a little bit that we were coming there."

It was UNC's patience at the plate -- which it took a few innings to find -- that made the difference as Hendrickson lost command on the mound.

"I think it was (tough to be patient) early," Fox said. "But you have to be careful about telling them to take pitches. You have to take advantage of what the other team gives you.

"You can't control what they give you, but when they start walking you and getting rattled, you have to take what they give you and make them pay."

Hendrickson started the fifth with a K, then hit Lynn. Adam Pate stepped to the plate next.

Two pitches into his at-bat, the Tar Heels' canine mascot ran a small circle in front of the dugout, evoking more of a positive response from the UNC fans than came from Boshamer Stadium until that point.

Pate reached on a fielder's choice, then Hendrickson completely lost the strike zone, putting Cody Roberts on after hitting him with a pitch, then walking Brian Miller with four straight balls, while allowing runners to advance on a wild pitch. The junior lefty threw four more balls to Logan Warmoth, forcing Pate home for the 1-1 tying run.

Ashton McGee's two-RBI single made it 3-1 before the end of the inning.

"I think the big thing was taking advantage of our opportunities with teams making errors or walks," McGee said. "It was a defensive swing. Going off earlier and yesterday, I struck out a couple times. I was just trying to attack and throw the bat out there.

"It was a big thing getting a lead, I think we needed that to play positively. It gave everybody a deep breath."

Hendrickson started the sixth inning by walking Brandon Riley, then reliever Nutof replaced the Michigan Man on the mound. Zach Gahagan singled off the second pitch Nutoff threw, then the Wolverines replaced Nutof with Mac Lozer, who got pinch hitter Michael Busch to fly out.

Tyler Lynn doubled in Riley for a 4-1 lead, Miller scored Gahagan with a fielder's choice, then Warmoth's sacrifice fly RBI made it 6-1 before the end of the sixth.

"Obviously it does help, with so many players who haven't been in this (postseason) situation, to get a lead and then add into it the next inning," Fox said.

Roberts added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning with a double down the left field line.

Pitching poise

Freshman Gianluca Dalatri carried Carolina through seven complete innings, allowing only one run (a solo homerun in the second inning) and five hits.

"When our pitcher is out there pitching well, our offense feels like it is just a matter of time," Fox said.

"In the beginning, I felt like I ran all four pitches for strikes," Dalatri said. "For all seven (innings), I felt like I did a decent job of keeping them off balance."

Dalatri's mind stayed set on the "next pitch," despite (NAME) sending a ball over the center field wall. Fox insists that's more than just jargon for the freshman and the proof was in the strong postseason performance.

"All year long, he's gone pretty deep into games," Fox said. "We were certainly hoping that was going to be the case. He's pretty mature, that's really how he thinks."

Brett Daniels took over in the eighth and Jason Morgan threw in the ninth, closing out the game without allowing so much as a late hit.

UNC plays at 1 p.m. against either FGCU or Davidson. Fox "would be surprised," if freshman RHP Tyler Baum does not get the start.

"The good news is (that) we've got everybody available, except for two guys," Fox said. "I tried to tell them early, 'Please don't look at this as an elimination game, don't define it as that. That's a negative term.'

"Just us getting our first NCAA win, we'll see how that helps us."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Tennis: French Open

    Tomorrow at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Monday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Tennis: French Open

    Thursday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Nashville at Pittsburgh (if necessary)

    Thursday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Tennis: French Open

    Friday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • MLB: St. Louis at Chicago

    Tomorrow at 6:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Monday at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NBA: Golden State at Cleveland

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
NBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NBA Scoreboard
Sunday, Jun 4
Cleveland 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Golden State 
NHL Scoreboard
Pittsburgh019:20
1st
Nashville0
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Washington4Final
Oakland10
American League
NY Yankees7Final
Toronto0
Cleveland5Final
Kansas City12
Chi White Sox1Final
Detroit10
Boston2Top
4th
Baltimore0
Houston5Top
4th
Texas1
Minnesota07:07 PT8:07 MT9:07 CT10:07 ET22:07 ET2:07 GMT10:07 7:07 MST9:07 EST9:37 VEN6:07 UAE (+1)9:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels0
Tampa Bay07:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle0
National League
St. Louis3Final
Chi Cubs5
San Francisco3Final
Philadelphia5
LA Dodgers10Final
Milwaukee8
Atlanta6Bot
12th
Cincinnati5
Colorado10Final
San Diego1
Arizona0Final
Miami3
Pittsburgh2Bot
3rd
NY Mets3
Minor League Baseball
International League
Charlotte0Final
Buffalo4
Toledo 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Pawtucket 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Durham 
Lehigh Valley 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Louisville 
Gwinnett 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Indianapolis 
Columbus 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Syracuse 
Rochester 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Norfolk 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Memorial Tourn (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1D. Summerhays-1318
2M. Kuchar-1018
3tB. Watson-918
3tJ. Thomas-918
3tJ. Dufner-918
6tJ. Lovemark-818
6tR. Fowler-818
8tK. Streelman-718
8tK. Kisner-718
8tJ. Spieth-718
View Full Leaderboard
 
ShopRite LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tP. Creamer-918
1tI. Kim-918
3tM. Jutanugarn-718
3tJ. Lee-718
3tA. Nordqvist-718
6tJ. Concolino-618
6tJ. Song-618
8tP. Lindberg-518
8tA. Munoz-518
8tB. Law-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
Nordea Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Wood-918
2tB. Hebert-818
2tR. Paratore-818
4T. Olesen-718
5tJ. Wang-618
5tM. Orrin-618
5tJ. Donaldson-618
8tA. Levy-518
8tJ. Lima-518
8tM. Fitzpatrick-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
Sr PGA Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-18F
2V. Singh-17F
3tB. Andrade-13F
3tM. Jimenez-13F
5tB. Estes-12F
5tS. McCarron-12F
7D. Toms-11F
8tB. Jobe-8F
8tJ. Kelly-8F
10D. Waldorf-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 AAA 400 Drive for Autism
Qualifying
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Daniel Suarez
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kyle Larson
6. Kurt Busch
7. Erik Jones
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Austin Dillon
10. Denny Hamlin
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Bar Harbor 200
Final Results
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Kaz Grala
3. Grant Enfinger
4. Ben Rhodes
5. Austin Cindric
6. Brandon Jones
7. Regan Smith
8. Justin Haley
9. Noah Gragson
10. Ryan Truex
View Full Results
 
2017 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1
Final Results
1. Graham Rahal
2. Scott Dixon
3. James Hinchcliffe
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Mikhail Aleshin
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Takuma Sato
9. Ed Jones
10. Spencer Pigot
View Full Results
 
2017 Monaco Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Sebastian Vettel
2. Kimi Raikkonen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Max Verstappen
6. Carlos Sainz Jr.
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Romain Grosjean
9. Felipe Massa
10. Kevin Magnussen
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Saturday, Jun. 3
Roland Garros (ATP/WTA)
Third Round
K. Edmund78 64 7 1 4 
K. Anderson66 77 5 6 6 
(7) M. Cilic6 6 6   
F. Lopez1 3 3   
(1) A. Murray710 7 6   
(29) J. Del Potro68 5 0   
(22) P. Cuevas2 1 3   
F. Verdasco6 6 6   
(3) S. Wawrinka77 6 6   
(28) F. Fognini62 0 2   
(8) K. Nishikori7 6 64 0  
H. Chung5 4 77 3  
(21) J. Isner61 0    
K. Khachanov77 0    
(15) G. Monfils6     
(24) R. Gasquet5     
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Jun. 3
Roland Garros (ATP/WTA)
Third Round
(9) A. Radwanska2 1    
A. Cornet6 6    
(28) C. Garcia6 4 9   
S. Hsieh4 6 7   
(14) E. Vesnina4 4    
(21) C. Suarez Nav6 6    
(3) S. Halep6 7    
(26) D. Kasatkina0 5    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort