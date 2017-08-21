News and Notes

Ric Flair 'is getting better' after surgery

Posted 5:24 p.m. today
Updated 13 minutes ago

Social media posts from Ric Flair's daughter and his manager explain that the WWE Legend's health is improving after his hospitalization and surgery Aug. 14.

Legacy Talent Agency CEO and Flair's personal manager Melinda Morris Zanoni made a point Saturday to clarify that there was no official update on Flair's status before posting a series of tweets.

"Out of respect for family privacy, there has not been an official Ric Flair update," Zanoni said over three tweets. "Don't believe everything you read. Happy to report Ric Flair is awake, communicating and progressing ... but there are some complications so he needs rest for the first time in 40 years.

"He did cut a promo on a nurse yesterday, so anyone that knows Ric Flair knows that's a very, very good sign," Zanoni continued. "The man outlived a plane crash and being struck by lightning, he is a survivor. Grateful for all the love and respect sent Ric Flair's way."

Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, posted to her Instagram account Monday, echoing her father's improvement.

“After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better,” Charlotte wrote. “There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight [at SummerSlam], you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!”

Flair was rushed to a hospital in Georgia Saturday, Aug. 12. Sports Illustrated reported, "Flair did not undergo heart surgery nor did he suffer a heart attack. Upon medical attention, what was thought to be an intestinal blockage wound up requiring part of his bowel be removed," citing a source close to the family.

