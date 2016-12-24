Carolina Panthers

Falcons clinch NFC South title with 33-16 win over Panthers

Posted 10:03 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:06 p.m. yesterday

By STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlanta Falcons are back on top of the NFC South, capturing their first division title since 2012.

Matt Ryan threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, Tevin Coleman had 135 yards from scrimmage, including a pivotal 55-yard fourth-quarter TD run as the Falcons beat the Panthers 33-16 on Saturday.

The Falcons then had to wait about 3 ½ hours to celebrate when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 to seal Atlanta's first playoff appearance in four years.

"Coming into (training) camp we wanted the division," Falcons safety Keanu Neal said. "As long as you own the division, you control your own destiny."

And now they do.

"This is a tough place to win," Ryan said. "I know that. I've been playing here for a long time. They're always well prepared and play really, really hard, so it was a good win for us."

A few straggling Falcons fans chanted "MVP!" at Ryan in the game's closing minutes while most Panthers fans had already headed for the exits.

"He deserves the MVP," Falcons running back Devonta Freeman said. "And if he doesn't get it, he's still my MVP."

The Panthers (6-9) were officially eliminated from playoff contention after making the Super Bowl last season.

Ryan torched the Panthers for the second time this season. He threw for 503 yards and four TDs in Atlanta's Week 4 win over Carolina at the Georgia Dome, a victory that set the stage for the Falcons' playoff push.

Ryan's biggest pass Saturday came early in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers had battled back to cut Atlanta's lead to 10 and had Ryan backed up to his own 14 on third-and-21. But he calmly completed a 31-yard swing pass in the left flat to Tevin Coleman, who raced past Thomas Davis for a 31-yard gain. On the next play, Coleman broke through a big hole up front and raced 55 yards for a touchdown, essentially sealing the win.

SPREADING IT AROUND

Ryan spread the ball around effectively, throwing touchdown passes to backup tight ends Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea, who was signed from the practice squad earlier in the week. In so doing, Ryan set the NFL single-season record by completing TD passes to 13 different receivers.

Ryan's TD pass distribution this season: Taylor Gabriel (6 TD receptions), Julio Jones (5), Mohamed Sanu (3), Jacob Tamme (3), Austin Hooper (3), Justin Hardy (3), Devonta Freeman (2), Coleman (2), Aldrick Robinson (2), Levin Toilolo (2), Patrick DiMarco (1), Perkins (1) and Tialavea (1).

JONES RETURNS

Jones, who had 300 yards receiving in the last game against Carolina, had four catches for 60 yards in his return following a toe injury.

NEWTON'S STRUGGLES

Cam Newton, last year's league MVP, struggled with accuracy throughout the day, completing 18 of 43 passes for 198 yards with two interceptions. His only highlight came on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin in the back of the end zone on the final play of the third quarter.

"Me personally, I have to find completions," said Newton, who has completed less than 50 percent of his passes in five of the last six games.

He refused to blame his lingering shoulder injury for his struggles.

"My production hasn't been solid and I can't point to something and say this is the reason," Newton said.

RYAN TD RECORD

Ryan broke his own franchise record with his 33rd TD pass of the season when he fired a dart to Perkins in between double coverage for a 26-yard first-quarter score.

OLSEN SETS RECORD

Carolina's Greg Olsen has become the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen did it with a 17-yard reception from Newton in the second quarter.

INTERESTING CALL

Down 17 and facing a crucial third-down situation with 10 minutes to go, the Panthers left their top two receivers Benjamin and Olsen on the sideline and inserted backup quarterback Joe Webb for the injured Devin Funchess (knee). Newton threw to Webb near the goal line and he couldn't handle the pass, forcing the Panthers to settle for a third field goal by Graham Gano.

KUECHLY OUT

Panthers coach Ron Rivera held out Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly again. Kuechly has missed five straight games with a concussion.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NFL: Denver at Kansas City

    Tonight at 8:20 on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: UNC at Georgia Tech

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

    Saturday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

    Today at 4:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NFL: Denver at Kansas City

    Tonight at 8:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • Independence Bowl: NC State vs. Vanderblt

    Tomorrow at 5:00 pm on WRAL-FM

  • NFL: Detroit at Dallas

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMiLBGolfRacing
Bowl Games
Tue, Dec 20
Boca Raton Bowl
Memphis
31Final
Western Kentucky
51
Wed, Dec 21
Poinsettia Bowl
BYU
24Final
Wyoming
21
Thu, Dec 22
Idaho Potato Bowl
Idaho
61Final
Colorado State
50
Fri, Dec 23
Bahamas Bowl
Eastern Michigan
20Final
Old Dominion
24
Armed Forces Bowl
Louisiana Tech
48Final
25
Navy
45
Dollar General Bowl
Ohio
23Final
Troy
28
Sat, Dec 24
Hawaii Bowl
Middle Tennessee
35Final
Hawaii
52
Mon, Dec 26
St. Petersburg Bowl
Miami (OH)
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Mississippi State
Quick Lane Bowl
Maryland
11:30 PT12:30 MT1:30 CT2:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Boston College
Independence Bowl
North Carolina St.
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
Vanderbilt
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Dec. 22
NY Giants19Final
Philadelphia24
Saturday, Dec. 24
Miami34F(OT)
Buffalo31
Atlanta33Final
Carolina16
Washington41Final
Chicago21
San Diego17Final
Cleveland20
Minnesota25Final
Green Bay38
Tennessee17Final
Jacksonville38
NY Jets3Final
New England41
Indianapolis25Final
Oakland33
San Francisco22Final
Los Angeles21
Tampa Bay24Final
New Orleans31
Arizona34Final
Seattle31
Cincinnati10Final
Houston12
Sunday, Dec. 25
Baltimore 1:30 PT2:30 MT3:30 CT4:30 ET21:30 GMT5:30 北京时间2:30 MST4:30 EST3:30 CT1:30 UAE (+1)16:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Denver 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST7:30 CT5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
Monday, Dec. 26
Detroit 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST7:30 CT5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
NBA Scoreboard
Sunday, Dec 25
Boston 9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST21:00 UAE18:0012:00 ET11:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
New York 
Golden State 11:30 PT12:30 MT1:30 CT2:30 ET19:30 GMT3:30 12:30 MST2:30 EST23:30 UAE20:3014:30 ET1:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
Chicago 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)23:0017:00 ET4:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
San Antonio 
Minnesota 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Oklahoma City 
LA Clippers 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
LA Lakers 
NHL Scoreboard
Tuesday, Dec 27
Pittsburgh 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
New Jersey 
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
NY Islanders 
Ottawa 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
NY Rangers 
Boston 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Columbus 
Buffalo 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Detroit 
Minnesota 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Nashville 
Winnipeg 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Chicago 
Calgary 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Colorado 
Dallas 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Arizona 
San Jose 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Anaheim 
Minor League Baseball
International League
El Paso 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
World Challenge (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Matsuyama-18F
2H. Stenson-16F
3tR. Fowler-13F
3tD. Johnson-13F
3tM. Kuchar-13F
6tB. Snedeker-11F
6tJ. Spieth-11F
6tB. Watson-11F
9L. Oosthuizen-9F
10P. Reed-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Hong Kong Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Brazel-13F
2R. Cabrera Bello-12F
3tA. Dodt-11F
3tT. Fleetwood-11F
5D. Lipsky-10F
6D. Willett-9F
7P. Waring-8F
8tD. Chia-7F
8tP. Larrazabal-7F
10tJ. Campillo-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort