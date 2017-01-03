You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Well, it's over. Finally.

At least we knew early on, or at least I did. Preparing yourself for the worst and being pleasantly surprised by the best is really the only way to go through this life. And so from the heart-crushing Week 1 loss to Denver on, that's what I did. Ever since I told myself we couldn't lose to Trevor Siemian, I found out that, yes, the worst thing imaginable CAN actually happen. And often did.

Not much meaningful came from the ugly, mistake-riddled 17-16 loss at Tampa to end this season. The happiest I think I've been this season – other than that win over the Redskins – was when Ron Rivera went for two at the end instead of kicking the extra point and going into overtime. Because I knew they wouldn't get it, and it would be over, and this horrible season would end.

And thank goodness they did lose, because it was the difference between them picking 8th in the upcoming draft versus 10th or worse. No idea what the tiebreaker would have been with Buffalo, but I would imagine it wouldn't have broken in the Panthers' favor because what has this year?

The higher the pick, the better. Let's get the patented BAP (Best Available Player) and get the hell better next year, shall we?

Dave Gettleman spoke!

And he said ... some stuff? Look, the Panthers' GM, who has been silent all year, didn't shy away from taking responsibility for this tire fire of a season. And he correctly pointed out how this team being ravaged by injuries has had an effect, of course.

For the most part, he said all the right things. Maintaining status quo will get you beat. He's going to spend money in free agency (good! finally!). No need to panic and blow everything up (I agree!).

But ...

There's this.

"The key thing is you can't panic... This is not for the faint of heart.... Cam is 28. He's not 37." Gettleman on Panthers. — scott_fowler (@scott_fowler) January 3, 2017

Okay so here's the thing. Cam Newton is not playing when he is 37 years old. And if he is, he will not be near his prime. He's other-worldly from a physical perspective, but he can't be playing the way he is now when he's 37. And whatever the offense is supposedly going to do to evolve (we'll get to that later), he still needs to have his running ability as a part of his overall skill set.

So Gettleman is right, you can't panic. But approaching this as if Cam's ability as a franchise QB somehow has 9 more years is foolish at best. The window is much, much closer to slamming shut than his comments would indicate. I just want him to be aware of that and show he is aware of it through the draft and free agency. I'm not out on Gettleman, but pretending like Cam somehow is immortal doesn't help anyone.

Evolution that doesn't include change?

Weird, that. Head coach Ron Rivera has said that this offense, including his quarterback, must evolve. Plenty of value to be found in that statement, and he's right – they at least need to figure out what they want to be, and get the pieces to better reflect that.

But how can you evolve without change? And Rivera insists Mike Shula is still the right offensive coordinator for the job.

Mike Shula, the same offensive coordinator who is at least in part responsible for this.

But okay. We'll evolve.

Shula's been with Newton since his rookie year (then as his quarterbacks coach) but has been his offensive coordinator only since his second season. He's still never had more yards passing than he did as a rookie, and his completion percentage that year was also his second-best. He had the most interceptions of his career that year, of course. And the offense isn't so pass-dependent, except this year Newton attempted nearly as many passes as he did his rookie year in one fewer game.

Something's got to give. And it isn't going to be Newton. To evolve, something has to change. Newton needs to, of course. (We'll get to him shortly.) But if the approach doesn't change, how can the offense? The Panthers are slower to make changes than some other teams are, which can at times be a blessing and others a curse. In times like this one? A curse, to me.

Please stop trying to make Brenton Bersin happen

It's the last game of the season. Imagine my surprise when I see a long-haired, blond fellow running routes. And I wonder who this guy is. And I remember. It's HIM.

In a game where I didn't care about the outcome, I was immediately filled with rage.

Look, Jerry Richardson, I know you own the team. I know you went to Wofford. I know that Brenton Bersin did too. So you can do what you want, I guess.

Jerry calling the plays https://t.co/TXU6nXKsdf — Panthers Despair (@SportsDespair) January 1, 2017

But this experiment has gone on long enough. We've been on again, off again with Bersin since 2012. It's time to get some fresh blood in there at wide receiver and stop trying to make this happen. Literally anyone else would be fine. Just stop it. He's not a thing. He's never going to be a thing.

​Let the Cam Newton hot takes flow through you; my anger at you idiots gives me life

Let me get this out of the way first: Cam Newton did have a good season. It wasn't as bad as some would have you think, but he made poor decisions too often both as a runner (hello, that ill-advised goal-line run at Atlanta!) and as a passer. His 16 interceptions were his most since his rookie season. I'm not going to talk about completion percentage, because the Panthers' offense isn't designed around that, but even so it was too low.

He was banged up, and the team played him way too long for my liking. Like, you know, at all in the Tampa game. When suddenly Rivera, who benched Cam for a tie infraction, couldn't keep Cam out of the game. Weird.

Ron said they tried to talk Cam into coming out of the game. "He's a courageous young man." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 1, 2017

And just from an intangible point of view, he never really seemed to be himself. Maybe it's because he's a bad loser and had a hard time rallying his team out of a hole early on because he couldn't handle it, either. Maybe it's because of all the offseason attention on him and how he handled it – sometimes well, sometimes poorly.

With all that being said ...

You Panthers fans who are so sure Cam Newton should be traded for draft picks should be fired into the sun.

Or wait, even better! Because the sun's hot fire would end things quickly. No, what you deserve is eternal damnation that requires viewing of nonstop Jimmy Clausen and David Carr Panthers' highlights with your eyelids held open, Clockwork Orange-style.

I hate all of you and your shortsighted, misguided, hot-takey football minds.

Over on Twitter at @SadPanthersFan, I will block you like Dikembe Mutumbo.

I'll address your logic briefly. If you want to call it that. Say you want to trade Cam away for a million Cleveland Browns draft picks. If he's as bad as you think he is, WHY ON EARTH WOULD THEY DO THAT? They're dumb, but not THAT dumb. And if you want to do that, WHO IS YOUR QUARTERBACK? ARE YOU DRAFTING ONE? ARE ANY OF THESE QBs BETTER THAN CAM? PLEASE DON'T ANSWER YES TO THIS! OH MY GOD I HATE YOU PEOPLE!

If you want to go from a team with a Super Bowl ceiling to a team that will feel fortunate to just reach the playoffs, than please, by all means, get rid of Cam. You morons.

Find another team. Go away. No one likes you.

Cam Newton fashion update! Last one of the season.

This was the first time I remember that Twitter was not abuzz with Cam Newton's fashion choice in the postgame press conference. In fact, I checked the timelines of various Panthers' beat reporters and couldn't find a single picture. You can check out it out in the video.

​He was consistent with his overall old-timey gangster look, so there's that, but it was pretty understated for Cam.

I just want Cam to continue to be who he is, which is a guy who picks his clothing out by getting into a closet and spinning around and pointing at the first outfit he sees and saying "THAT ONE!" followed by accessories. That's what makes him comfortable. That's what makes him shine.

And I just want my quarterback back, so he can twirl on them haters.