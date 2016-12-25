You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A special holiday homecoming was caught on camera Saturday during the first half of the Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers game.

After the first quarter, Solomon Fletcher was given a game ball by the Panthers and brought onto the field into the end zone. That's when his dad, Petty Officer Third Class David Fletcher, popped out of the sleigh to surprise his son.

The father-son duo were reunited after six months apart.

Wide-eyed Solomon jumped into the arms of his father, hugging him, and waved to the crowd.