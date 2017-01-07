  • Breaking

    Saturday's UNC-NC State basketball game postponed to Sunday at 1 p.m. — Saturday night's basketball game between North Carolina and NC State has been postponed due to safety concerns stemming from winter weather. The game will be made up Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Colleges

Saturday's UNC-NC State basketball game postponed to Sunday

Posted 5 minutes ago

Coaches Roy Williams and Mark Gottfried shake hands before the start of the game. North Carolina defeated NC State by a score of 80-68 on February 24, 2016 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina . (Photo by: Jerome Carpenter/WRAL Contributor)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Saturday's basketball game between North Carolina and NC State has been postponed to Sunday at 1 p.m. due to safety concerns stemming from winter weather.

“Considering the travel conditions we are not comfortable with the idea that thousands of people, from the players, coaches and officials to fans of both teams and the hundreds of people that staff the Smith Center for the game, would be leaving the arena tonight after 10 p.m.,” said UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “Everyone attending the game on Sunday will still need to use extreme caution in getting to and from the game, but we think there is a huge difference between driving in the daylight as opposed to this evening, when conditions are expected to be treacherous.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency, and forecasts for Saturday evening indicate the threat of continued sub-freezing temperatures.

“The ACC policy of playing if the teams and officials can get to the arena also takes into consideration all the appropriate people getting home safely as well, and when you weigh the risks associated with people being on the roads late tonight versus playing tomorrow afternoon, the correct decision is to postpone the game,” Cunningham added.

Tickets for Saturday's game will be honored on Sunday. ESPN will broadcast the game.

