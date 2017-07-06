Soccer

SC youth soccer league pulling 'silent' red card on rowdy parents

Posted 7:59 a.m. today

Two players wearing the number 13 go for a header during play at the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships.

Soccer games in one prominent South Carolina youth league will be much quieter this fall.

Actually, if league leaders have their way, games will be silent.

The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association says it's "Silent September" initiative is a way to discourage parents from berating referees.

Kenneth Ayers, the state referee administrator for soccer in the Palmetto State, told WCNC that he only retains about 30 percent of referees each year.

"We have 16, 15-year-old kids who are being berated and, quite frankly, assaulted by the sidelines," Ayers said.

Beginning this fall, rules for soccer parents will include the following:

  • All parents and visitors shall be silent during the game. No cheering, no jeering
  • In the event of a parent or visitor violates this rule, on the first instance during a game the referee will ask the coach to counsel his parents/visitors to remain silent, on the second instance during the game the referee will tell the coach to counsel his parents/visitors to remain silent, upon the third instance during the game the referee will direct the coach to dismiss the offending spectator(s)
  • Prior to the beginning of the season, each team manager shall obtain parent signatures on behalf of each player on their roster acknowledging their awareness of the parent/visitor code of conduct
  • Team managers are expected to be on the parent touchline in order to address any inappropriate behaviors directly
Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story.

  • Frank Curcio Jul 6, 8:57 a.m.
    user avatar

    Yet another example of the ham-handed bureaucratic response of punishing everyone for the actions of a few.

  • Adam Hatch Jul 6, 8:34 a.m.
    user avatar

    Why don't we just ask that parents not come to the games at all? Referees do make mistakes. Nobody should be abused, but no human on earth has the protection of never being criticized. If you can't be held accountable for a mistake, maybe you shouldn't referee. Just remove the abusive parents.

  • Jason Merrill Jul 6, 8:13 a.m.
    user avatar

    I have no problem with addressing rowdy and disrespectful parents, but it is beyond ridiculous to not allow parents to cheer for their children. If I pay for my child to play you can be sure I will cheer for him.

