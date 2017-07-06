You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Soccer games in one prominent South Carolina youth league will be much quieter this fall.

Actually, if league leaders have their way, games will be silent.

The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association says it's "Silent September" initiative is a way to discourage parents from berating referees.

Kenneth Ayers, the state referee administrator for soccer in the Palmetto State, told WCNC that he only retains about 30 percent of referees each year.

"We have 16, 15-year-old kids who are being berated and, quite frankly, assaulted by the sidelines," Ayers said.

Beginning this fall, rules for soccer parents will include the following:

All parents and visitors shall be silent during the game. No cheering, no jeering

In the event of a parent or visitor violates this rule, on the first instance during a game the referee will ask the coach to counsel his parents/visitors to remain silent, on the second instance during the game the referee will tell the coach to counsel his parents/visitors to remain silent, upon the third instance during the game the referee will direct the coach to dismiss the offending spectator(s)

Prior to the beginning of the season, each team manager shall obtain parent signatures on behalf of each player on their roster acknowledging their awareness of the parent/visitor code of conduct

Team managers are expected to be on the parent touchline in order to address any inappropriate behaviors directly