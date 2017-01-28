You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Charles Shackleford’s basketball legacy will be one of unfulfilled promise combined with poor judgment off the court. That part of life story was written many years ago.

But oh my goodness, was the guy ever easy to like. He was fun to cover, fun to watch, funny to be around during his college career at NC State in the mid and late 1980s.

When news hit Friday that Shack (everyone, even veteran reporters, addressed him Shack) had died in his hometown of Kinston at age 50, my immediate reaction was “what if?”

What if the 6-10, 225-pound exceptional basketball talent and multi-talented athlete had worked harder on his game and his focus as a younger player and then with the Wolfpack?

What if he had made wiser decisions on the court and outside the gym?

What if he could have understood how bright his future really was before he got too far into that future?

Shack was not a bad guy. Far from it, but some things came too easy for him and at a time when he wasn’t mature enough to understand the consequences of his actions.

At his best physically and in terms of game focus, Shack was among the most productive college players in the nation. He was the guy who lasted six seasons in the NBA and could have been an all-star candidate had he been ever been able to overcome inconsistency.

But at his worst, Shack also was the guy Jim Valvano once said “is impossible to love two days in a row but impossible to hate two days in a row, too.”

There were allegations, but it never was established by a New Jersey grand jury that Shack was involved in point-shaving and that he played poorly in an NCAA tournament game to avoid post-game drug testing. He admitted to taking under-table money from sports agents while at State. He was a casual academic performer whose inattention to classes kept the coaching staff on edge.

He was arrested more than once on drug charges, weapons possession and misrepresentation to law enforcement officers. There’s no question that his actions – along with those of many others – led to the ultimate departure of Valvano and chancellor Bruce Poulton from State and the school getting placed on NCAA probation. He squandered millions of dollars.

But through it all, Shack never came across as a bad guy who was intent to harm other people. Like a lot of other young athletes, he wasn’t prepared for the demands of life in a world far more complicated than the one he had led as a kid who just wanted to grow up in Kinston and turn into the next “Cedric Cornbread” (Maxwell) as he once started, as only he could.