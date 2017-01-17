You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Mark Gottfried joked he waved a magic wand to get his NC State team to defend its way to a 79-74 win against Pittsburgh.

In reality, it was a full Monday's practice of all defense, no minutes spent shooting or playing offense.

"This is not highly, highly complicated stuff here: If you play hard and get in your stance and really defend and you execute and move the ball offensively, usually good things happen," Gottfried said. "That was the message we had to these guys (Monday)."

"I feel like we won the game on defense," said Terry Henderson, who co-lead the Pack with 21 points. "We didn't care about offense at all, we wanted to just shut teams out on defense. We spent a lot of time (Monday) in practice on defense and it translated well. We didn't eve touch the ball, we didn't go offense (Monday)."

"We saw ourselves on film, we understood that we needed to play harder and play smarter the next game. I credit our practice."

The emphasis Tuesday was no surprise given the outcome and aftermath of Sunday's loss to Georgia Tech (11-6, 3-2 ACC), but the breakthrough in players' thinking was the x-factor and the difference in NCSU (13-6) getting its second ACC win instead of falling to 1-5 in league play.

“I think we figured out that you have to guard people in this league," sophomore Maverick Rowan said, who also scored 21 points. "All the teams are good, you’ve just got to guard someone.”

"Our guys, sometimes they're like the fans, they look and say, 'Oh, you should beat that team, should beat them by 20, you'll probably win that game, probably lose that game.' They're people too," Gottfried said. "Probably, some of that happened a couple nights ago, to be honest -- our play showed it, that was pretty abysmal.

"We were completely different, obviously, than we were a couple nights ago."

Defense creates...

Stop me if you've heard it before: "Good defense translates to good offense," or perhaps, "Defense wins championships." NC State's victory against Pittsburgh didn't secure a title or trophy, but the defense did win the Wolfpack its first game in 13 days.

"I thought in the first half, we guarded pretty well," Gottfried said. "Our zone helped us, our man helped us, our ball pressure was better, we had active hands, active feet (and) we got a couple deflections."

The Pack had a one-point edge at the break then 51.7 percent shooting from the floor had the Panthers leading by as many as seven points with 8:03 to play in the second half. But NC State's will to win (and toughness, which was the second thing the coach called for after Sunday's loss) kept the home team in the game.

"We battled it out," Henderson said. "We knew it was going to be a tough run in the second half because they've got two All-ACC players on their team that can score the ball. We held their run.

Gottfried felt the Pitt surge was exactly that: a team hitting stride offensively, not his unit relinquishing its aggression.

"We got to them a second or two too late and they got going, they made some tough (shots)," he said. "Then we were back to our zone and I thought that was the best way to play them because they're such a versatile, interchangable-part type team. They don't really have a center, they don't have a point guard, there're about five guys who are all similar size.

"I thought our guys regrouped and didn't give in."

Rowan hit the last of his six three-point shots of the game with 3:51 to play and gave NC State a 72-71 lead. The Pack didn't trail again, in fact the team didn't give up a bucket from the floor in the final 4:47 of the game.

"When we took the lead, we told each other each possession, 'Let's make sure we get this stop and get the rebound, make sure we get a good shot on offense,'" Henderson said.

The defensive effort coincided with one of the most organized and cohesive offenses that the Pack has presented all season.

“If we play good defense, it can translate to the offense and that’s what happened,” Rowan said.

An ACC-high 33 minutes and second-most minutes (35 versus Loyola, Chi.) for freshman Markell Johnson helped quite a bit, too.

The 6-foot-1 guard got minutes with bigs Abdul-Malik Abu and BeeJay Anya in foul trouble. Plus, the Wolfpack's small lineup with freshman Omer Yurtseven (who lead the floor with 16 rebounds) made for a better matchup against Pittsburgh's long, odd lineup and 1-2-2 defensive set.

Johnson, who gave the Pack a team-high seven assists plus eight points and one of just three steals, spent time on the court primarily as part of a four-guard lineup along with Rowan, Henderson and Dennis Smith Jr. plus Yurtseven.

"Markell playing a lot of minutes with Dennis really helped Maverick and Terry," Gottried said. "When (Pitt) played a trapping half-court press, we had Dennis and Markell push Maverick and Terry down to the baseline."

"We really wanted those guys to be down on the baseline and try to find shots in the corners or somewhere on the wings."

Indeed, those two shooters found their shots, combining for 14 of the team's 29 field goals and 10 of 11 three-point shots.

"I thought with Markell playing, it helped Maverick and Terry," Gottfried said. "Dennis and Markell found those two guys a lot, they looked for them. I thought they created shots for Maverick and Terry and I thought they both stepped up and made some big shots."

The collective sigh of relief that comes with ending the losing streak isn't a full exhale by any means though. Henderson sees room for improvement in the team's ability to start with defensive energy still.

"I feel like that's one of our main problems through this season, we haven't really started a game strong defensively," he said. "Even earlier, it was neck and neck the first five minutes, but we were still holding on defensively so that was a plus for us."