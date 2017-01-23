College Basketball

Smith, NC State stun No. 17 Duke 84-82

Posted 34 minutes ago
Updated 33 minutes ago

By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. scored a season-high 32 points to help North Carolina State rally from 12 down late in the first half and stun No. 17 Duke 84-82 on Monday night.

Abdul-Malik Abu added 19 points for the Wolfpack (14-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who earned the program's first win at Duke's famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995. N.C. State ran off a 20-5 run to erase a 68-59 deficit in the final 6 ½ minutes, then got one final stop when Jayson Tatum lost control of the ball before getting a shot off on Duke's final possession.

N.C. State — which had lost four of five coming in — shot 55 percent after halftime, with Smith dominating the Blue Devils (15-5, 3-4) all night and finishing 10 for 18 from the floor with six assists.

"We've taken a few hits obviously," Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried said. "I think it shows a lot about character after you take a few hits to come and win a game like this here. I thought our guys dug down deep and Dennis made some sensational plays, but I think a lot of guys stepped up and made big plays for us."

Luke Kennard finished with 20 points to lead Duke, which shot just 38 percent after halftime.

"Dennis was tremendous all game long," Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel said. "He's a very talented kid, and played lights-out basketball tonight."

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Can anyone figure out the Wolfpack? There's plenty of talent, but this group lost by 51 points at rival North Carolina earlier this month to start a stretch that included Saturday's home loss to a Wake Forest team that hadn't won a road ACC game in three years. Yet N.C. State responded with the kind of consistently determined effort it hadn't shown much this season, hanging in even when Duke threatened to stretch out the lead and finding a way to push back with an impressive showing.

Duke: The Blue Devils just couldn't corral Smith all night, and Capel — leading the team in Mike Krzyzewski's absence following back surgery — is still tinkering with lineups and rotations. He brought Kennard and Grayson Allen off the bench for this one, and Duke kept threatening to make this one look like so many games before at Cameron. And yet, when Smith and the Wolfpack made their move, the Blue Devils struggled for an answer in the deciding minutes.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: N.C. State gets a few days off before visiting No. 13 Louisville on Sunday.

Duke: Duke stays in its home state, visiting Wake Forest on Saturday.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

  • Gustavo Písano Jan 23, 10:32 p.m.
    user avatar

    the pinnacle of NCSU's season

  • Charlie Duh-duh Jan 23, 10:22 p.m.
    user avatar

    its very clear that Grayson Allen has issues ,other than tripping players , walking thru the State huddle ?

  • Cameron Horn Jan 23, 9:57 p.m.
    user avatar

    Nice!

