WRALSportsFan

Soggy Kentucky Derby day doesn't dampen party for some fans

Posted 2:02 p.m. today
Updated 9 seconds ago

By BRUCE SCHREINER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Danielle Bunker's flowery hat drooped and rain dripped from her pink poncho as she settled into the waterlogged Churchill Downs infield, but she wasn't going to let gloomy weather dampen her Kentucky Derby bachelorette party.

"It's all in the experience," Bunker, 28, said Saturday as she munched on a pretzel and prepared for a daylong party with nine friends who set up lawn chairs near the giant videoboard. "We're bummed but we're from Ohio, so we're used to it. We'll make do."

Steady rain turned part of the sprawling infield into a muddy pit hours before the Derby. But some hardy fans staked out spots to watch what for some is a first-time experience and for many is a yearly pilgrimage to the world's most famous horse race.

Ponchos and rain boots were in fashion on a day usually devoted to sundresses, fancy suits and people-watching between horse races. Rain was predicted to end hours before the Derby went off in the early evening. The last Derby run on a sloppy track was 2013 when Orb splashed home in front.

Skies were clearing by early afternoon on Saturday.

While the well-heeled and those with the right connections stayed dry under cover, fans on the infield endured a wet, cold morning.

Bobby McGohon from nearby Lexington, attending his 33rd straight Derby, constructed a makeshift tent with lawn chairs and tarps to stay dry. Another tarp served as a floor to keep their feet dry.

"We've got it down," he said. "We've been preparing for this. We've got everything we need."

Erin Smith and Melissa Logan made a run for cover on the infield as the rain poured.

"This is totally cramping my style," said Logan, a 37-year-old from Colorado, a coat zipped up over the dress she bought new for her first Derby.

They made their own fascinators in blue and yellow, piled high with feathers and price tags exceeding $100.

Smith lives in Louisville and was attending the Derby for the seventh time. "This is the absolute worst one," she moaned over the rain. "Usually I worry whether I brought enough sunscreen. Today, I bought a $15 poncho."

Many fans wore multiple layers of clothes to contend with the cold, damp conditions. Kelly Stariha, a Kentucky native, has a three-footwear strategy for braving the infield during dreary Derbies that she shared with her two friends visiting from Michigan. Each woman wore rainboots, then tucked a pair of heels and a pair of flip flops in their purse.

"So when we want to feel posh, we can leave the galoshes here," she said from their muddy camp along the fence at the backstretch. "We wear flips through the mud to the grandstand, then change into heels and pretend for a while."

Sherry Vigeant drove from Massachusetts so her daughter, Sophie, could celebrate her 14th birthday at the Derby. Mom and daughter sported new outfits and hats, but a last-minute purchase at Wal-Mart was their most practical one as they prepared for a wet day in the grandstand.

"Our 99-cent ponchos are probably the most important thing that we have here," Sherry Vigeant said.

Tyler Lavoie, a 23-year-old soldier from nearby Fort Knox, draped a plastic poncho over his multicolored suit. He decided to attend his first Derby before shipping out for his next Army assignment in Alaska later in the month.

"It kind of sucks," he said of the foul weather. "But we're still going to bet, still going to drink. So we'll be fine."

Lavoie said he's used to being out in tough weather conditions as a soldier, but planned to find cover at the track.

"We've been in the rain a lot," he said. "But it doesn't mean we like to be."

The rain inspired Smith and Logan to think up a moneymaking strategy, in case it rains again for their next Derby. The friends bought their ponchos for less than a dollar at Wal-Mart.

"They're selling them for $15 here," Smith said. "Forget betting. That's how to make some money."

___

Reporters Dylan Lovan and Claire Galofaro contributed to this report.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • New York Yankees @ Chicago Cubs

    Tonight at 7:00 on FOX50

  • NHL Playoffs: Pittsburgh @ Washington

    Tonight at 7:15 on WRAL-TV

  • Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Geico 500

    Tomorrow at 1:30 pm on FOX50

  • Golf: The Players’ Championship

    Saturday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Kentucky Derby

    Tonight at 5:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NBA: Teams TBA

    Tonight at 7:30 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NBA: Cleveland at Toronto

    Tomorrow at 2:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB: NY Yankees at Chicago Cubs

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
NBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NBA Scoreboard
Golden State 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
NHL Scoreboard
NY Rangers23:17
1st
Ottawa1
Pittsburgh 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST3:15 UAE (+1)19:15 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Washington 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
NY Yankees04:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST6:45 VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs0
American League
Boston9Top
5th
Minnesota1
Toronto01:10 PT2:10 MT3:10 CT4:10 ET16:10 ET20:10 GMT4:10 1:10 MST3:10 EST3:40 VEN0:10 UAE (+1)3:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay0
Cleveland01:15 PT2:15 MT3:15 CT4:15 ET16:15 ET20:15 GMT4:15 1:15 MST3:15 EST3:45 VEN0:15 UAE (+1)3:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City0
Chi White Sox04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Baltimore0
Detroit 6:05 PT7:05 MT8:05 CT9:05 ET21:05 ET1:05 GMT9:05 6:05 MST8:05 EST8:35 VEN5:05 UAE (+1)8:05 CT
Preview
Oakland 
Houston 6:07 PT7:07 MT8:07 CT9:07 ET21:07 ET1:07 GMT9:07 6:07 MST8:07 EST8:37 VEN5:07 UAE (+1)8:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels 
Texas 6:10 PT7:10 MT8:10 CT9:10 ET21:10 ET1:10 GMT9:10 6:10 MST8:10 EST8:40 VEN5:10 UAE (+1)8:10 CT
Preview
Seattle 
National League
Washington04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Philadelphia0
Milwaukee04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Pittsburgh0
St. Louis04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Atlanta0
San Francisco04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Cincinnati0
Miami04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
NY Mets0
Arizona 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Colorado 
LA Dodgers 5:40 PT6:40 MT7:40 CT8:40 ET20:40 ET0:40 GMT8:40 5:40 MST7:40 EST8:10 VEN4:40 UAE (+1)7:40 CT
Preview
San Diego 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Lehigh Valley0Final
Buffalo8
Pawtucket 10:35 PT11:35 MT12:35 CT1:35 ET11:35 MT1:35 ET6:35 GMT2:35 北京时间
Rochester 
Lehigh Valley 12:05 PT1:05 MT2:05 CT3:05 ET1:05 MT3:05 ET8:05 GMT4:05 北京时间
Buffalo 
Syracuse 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET2:05 MT4:05 ET9:05 GMT5:05 北京时间
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Indianapolis 3:15 PT4:15 MT5:15 CT6:15 ET4:15 MT6:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间
Columbus 
Louisville 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Toledo 
Gwinnett 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Charlotte 
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Norfolk 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Wells Fargo (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1F. Molinari-89
2tP. Reed-712
2tA. Noren-711
4tS. Noh-617
4tR. Cabrera Bello-610
4tB. Harman-610
4tJ. Rahm-610
8tJ. Holmes-512
8tP. Perez-512
8tB. Hurley III-59
View Full Leaderboard
 
Lorena Ochoa Mpy (LPGA)
Leader in BOLD/CAPS
MatchHScore
Hur v Feng6AS
Jutanugarn v Kerr5AS
Wie v YIN41 up
Icher v KIM31 up
View Full Leaderboard
 
GolfSixes (EURO)
USA: 17.5 | Australia: 18.5
Four Balls - Day 2
MatchScore
Brazel / Hend
Jaidee / Aphibarnrat
 
Gouveia / Lima
Ramsay / Warren
 
Manassero / Paratore
Wood / Sullivan
 
Levy / Bourdy
Olesen / Bjerregaard
Foursomes - Day 2
MatchScore
Colsaerts / Detry1 and 12
Larrazabal / CampilloF (6)
 
Bourdy / Levy1 and 12
Fichardt / StoneF (6)
 
Lipsky / Peterson1 and 12
Gouveia / LimaF (6)
 
Brazel / Hend1 and 12
Donaldson / DredgeF (6)
 
Aphibarnrat / Jaidee2 and 12
Ramsay / WarrenF (6)
 
Manassero / Paratore1 and 12
Carlsson / LagergrenF (6)
 
Bjerregaard / Olesen1 and 12
Chawrasia / ChikkarangappaF (6)
 
Sullivan / Wood4 and 12
Luiten / SaxtonF (6)
View Full Leaderboard
 
Insperity (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Daly-911
2tM. Jimenez-718
2tK. Perry-712
2tJ. Smith-712
5tK. Sutherland-618
5tF. Couples-614
5tT. Armour III-612
5tJ. Haas-610
5tT. Lehman-610
10tS. Ames-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 GEICO 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Final Results
1. Chase Elliott
2. Johnny Sauter
3. Christopher Bell
4. Noah Gragson
5. Ty Dillon
6. Brett Moffitt
7. Ross Chastain
8. Timothy Peters
9. Matt Crafton
10. Ryan Truex
View Full Results
 
2017 Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix
Final Results
View Full Results
 
2017 Russian Grand Prix
Final Results
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Saturday, May 6
Istanbul Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(2) M. Cilic6 79    
(3) D. Schwartzma1 67    
(1) M. Raonic6 6    
(5) V. Troicki2 3    
 
BMW Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(2) R. Bautista A5 5    
(3) A. Zverev7 7    
H. Chung6 5 4   
G. Pella4 7 6   
 
Estoril Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(1) P. Carreno Bu6 6    
(4) D. Ferrer3 3    
(3) G. Muller7 6    
K. Anderson5 4    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, May 6
Grand Prix De SAR (WTA)
Final
(1) A. Pavlyuchen7 7    
F. Schiavone5 5    
 
Prague Open (WTA)
Final
K. Pliskova6 5 2   
M. Barthel2 7 6   
 
Tennis Masters Madrid (ATP/WTA)
First Round
C. McHale     
L. Arruabarre     
R. Vinci6 1 6   
D. Kasatkina1 6 1   
(2) K. Pliskova77 2 6   
L. Tsurenko65 6 2   
A. Riske6 6    
V. Golubic2 4    
(9) M. Keys4 6 4   
M. Doi6 4 6   
S. Zhang2 4    
A. Sevastova6 6    
K. Bertens6 77    
E. Makarova1 64    
(12) E. Vesnina4 4    
I. Begu6 6    
A. Cornet4 6 0   
E. Bouchard6 4 0   
(6) J. Konta 
L. Siegemund 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort