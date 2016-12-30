You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

North Carolina's final 69-second, 97-yard scoring drive in its 25-23 loss to No.16 Stanford was true to this season's Tar Heel team and talent.

A 13-yard pass to Austin Proehl, 44-yard strike to Bug Howard and 27-yard pass to Ryan Switzer highlighted the series to the final touchdown of two of those players' Carolina careers. But this time, the fire power wasn't good enough.

"Our guys fought all the way to the end and put ourselves in a position to possibly tie it up and we just didn't get it done," head coach Larry Fedora said.

Despite two endzone drops on the drive -- one by Switzer, then Howard -- North Carolina got in the endzone, pulling within two points with less than 30 seconds left to play. The multi-option conversion play ended with quarterback Mitch Trubisky holding the ball on the ground behind the line of scrimmage as the play and comeback fell short.

"I didn't have a dry heat -- the linebacker made a great play, he got there right before me, smacked it," Switzer said. "But Mitch came back to me two plays later and got it down to the one. The one Bug scored was just scramble drill, we were trying to get open for Mitch. I thought he was throwing to me and me and Bug were in the same position.

He went up and snatched it, we just didn't convert the two point."

Fedora's team's last play was a two-year-old, four-option two-point try. The protection wasn't there for the Heels.

"We were trying to hit a guy in the flat and it wasn't there, I just kept going through my progressions and I got tackled," Trubisky said.

Before that final minute-plus of playing time, though, North Carolina's offense struggled consistently.

Tar Heels covered more than half of their first half yards (126) on the opening drive, ending a 71-yard scoring drive with 19-yard touchdown pass to Switzer on a play that pushed the senior to the top of UNC's all-time career receiving yards list.

From there, UNC couldn't do much. A 49-yard touchdown pass to running back Bryce Love tied the game for the Cardinal, then Stanford took a 10-7 lead to start the second quarter after Naz Jones' sack for a loss of seven yards helped keep Stanford out of the endzone.

The UNC defense did it again, minimizing the damage after a Trubisky fumble put Stanford on the Carolina 18-yard line. But still, David Shaw's team added another three points before the break.

"It wasn't that (Stanford was) doing anything we didn't prepare for, it's just you've got to finish blocks and break tackles and make plays when you have the opportunity," Fedora said. "We didn't do it consistently enough."

The 97 final-drive yards were more than one-third of the team's 272 second half total offensive yards.

The Tar Heels offense showed signs of life on its opening drive of the second half. A 21-yard pass play to Austin Proehl and a 28-yard pass play to Ryan Switzer both convert second-and-longs. But the drive staled and Nick Weiler's 51-yard FG attempt fell wide left.

Love ripped of 59 yards on a run on Cardinal next snap, but Gene Chizik's unit held the opponent to a 43-yard FG.

North Carolina scored its first points since the opening drive with 6:56 left in the third quarter when Weiler's 37-yard field goal made it 16-10.

Stanford was forced three-and-out, then UNC freshman Jordon Brown capped a 68-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown for a 17-16 lead that wouldn't last.

Despite another three-and-out forced by the Heels defenders, Trubisky threw a pick-six on the next drive, giving the game a 22-17 score that stood when Carolina started its final drive.

"Obviously, when you don't perform like you want to or perform like you've worked and prepared to, it sucks," Switzer said. "A lot of the stuff that was happening today was unforced errors, we were hurting ourselves. We didn't play well enough as an offense to win, our defense kept us in it. But we had a shot there at the end to win."