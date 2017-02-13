You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— In sports, rivalries draw fans in. But sports are at their finest when the most bitter of rivals work together for a common goal.

With the economic impact of House Bill 2 on the state of North Carolina reaching into the billions, dozens of athletic events having already been moved and many more events in jeopardy of being lost, student-athletes at Duke, NC State UNC and Wake Forest teamed up to pen an open letter.

The message, orchestrated by Ezra Baeli-Wang, ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President and UNC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Co-President, speaks on behalf of all student-athletes, fans, universities and beyond impacted by the controversial bill.

"With the most recent developments, it was clear there needed to be a response on our end," Baeli-Wang, who is a senior on the UNC fencing team, said. "I am sure that there are some student-athletes that think the bill, in its intent, is valid. From the ACC standpoint, I think we can all agree that this bill has had negative impacts."

The letter reads:

It’s the fourth quarter, and the clock is winding down. This is a game we can’t afford to lose.

Since its passage last year, House Bill 2 has rapidly devolved from political controversy into impractical reality. In the past ten months, North Carolina has seen revenue flee the state in the form of billions of dollars in federal funding, employers halting expansion plans, entertainers, artists, and athletic organizations cancelling events, and countless losses of potential jobs, ticket sales, and tax revenues. On Monday, the reality of HB2’s unsustainability grew even clearer with the NCAA’s announcement that unless lawmakers repeal the bill by the end of February, North Carolina will forfeit its eligibility to host championship events in the state through 2022.

The economic impact of this nearly six-year drought is an estimated $250 million—not factoring in the likely eventuality that the ACC would subsequently pull its championships from the state, adhering to the precedent it set earlier this year. The cost of these games goes beyond the deprivation of dollars and cents, beyond the stadiums and seats standing vacant, the officials, vendors, security guards, maintenance and media crews without work—the loss of these games is something more powerful than all of that: it’s a message. It’s a message because that loss is avoidable. To surrender North Carolina’s 133 bids to host championship events over the next six years is a deliberate choice. It’s a choice that prioritizes politics and pride over fans, coaches, students, athletes, families, workers, and communities across North Carolina.

The ACC values equality and inclusion for all, and as students and athletes representing the ACC member institutions of North Carolina, we believe HB2 is counter to those values. All of us have professors, coaches, fans, teammates, friends, and family members who are adversely affected by the language of this bill, but we are calling on lawmakers to recognize that this is no longer a partisan issue of political ideology. This is a matter of survival, of civic responsibility, and seriously considering what it means to serve the interests of North Carolina.

As student-athletes at the University of North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest, we gave everything to earn the privilege of being where we are now. We love our schools and we love this state, and we want what’s best for both; we know the dread and frustration of being down, and we know the elation of making all the right plays, of working as a team, and leading in times of struggle to emerge victorious from the looming shadow of defeat. Please, repeal HB2.

It’s the fourth quarter, and the clock is winding down. This is a game we can’t afford to lose.

Baeli-Wang has started a petition on Change.org calling for 1,000 signatures by the end of February in hopes of helping repeal HB2.

The group worked with Athlete Ally, a non-profit organization with chapters at both Duke and UNC that works to champion LGBT equality.

"These student athletes are showing the world what it means to be leaders both on and off the field," said Hudson Taylor, founder and executive director of Athlete Ally. "The athletic community is once again making it clear that HB2 is inconsistent with the value of sport, and that these student athletes only wish to compete in a state that's inclusive for all."

According to Scott Dupree, executive director of the Raleigh Sports Alliance, cities, colleges and universities across North Carolina have submitted 133 bids to host NCAA events through 2022. He said that represents more than $250 million in economic impact. If the bill is not repealed, the state stands to lose most if not all of those bids.

"The NCAA’s bid review and evaluation process began in January. Our contacts at the NCAA tell us that, due to their stance on HB2, all North Carolina bids will be pulled from the review process and removed from consideration," Dupree wrote in a letter, obtained by WRAL News. "At that point, we will be faced with a six-year drought of NCAA championships in North Carolina."

The NCAA has already pulled several championship events from the state, including the 2017 ACC football championship game which was shifted from Charlotte to Orlando. The NBA also moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte.