Whether you were hate-watching the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons because you're a Carolina Panthers fan and the division rivalry is stronger than your NFC pride and dang it, you just aren't over last season's Super Bowl L or the season-long hangover that ensued, or pulling against the team making its record ninth Super Bowl appearance, or simply watching The Big Game and wondering how the United States has a reality star as its president but STILL hasn't managed to declare the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday (not EVEN after overtime???), the television event of the year brought a lot of entertainment to, well, more than just TV.

Here's a look at the best Super Bowl LI moments, according to our favorite quick-reaction social medium: Twitter.

This season wasn't the Panthers' season and some in North Carolina can't get past it. Watching the event that commemorates the beginning of the losing after a glorious 2015 season evoked some not-so-deep-seated salt and sadness.

Okay, that was not fun actually. Let's move on from the past.

The Falcons really did it! (At least that's what everyone was thinking until suddenly: OT!).

I won't gush about my inexplicable (I really don't know why, don't @ me) longtime love for Atlanta right now, but the Tweeters of the world were gushing over the Dirty Birds' D. Defense: for. real. Just three points in the first half? 82-yard pick-six? Lot to brag on early for the A.

Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady three times. Julio Jones did Julio Jones things in helping his team sustain a drive after the Patriots made things interesting with about five minutes left to play.

A Matt Ryan interception by the Pats made things ve-eh-eh-eh-ery interesting, then Julian Edelman did the craziest catch thing, making Jones' trickery look less impressive.

FIRST SUPER BOWL OT EVER? Yup.

New England won again. 34-28. The team scored 31 unanswered points after being down by 25. Ok, sure.

At this point, the Patriots are just out here redefining "G.O.A.T." Jared Fialko is happy.

Also gotta work a #GoACC in real quick right? (Jarrett went to Clemson, Devonta Freeman is from FSU, Matt Ryan went to Boston College, Chris Long was a UVa Wahoo, Joe Thuney went to State just to name a few. Just go with it.)

It is important to know about local ties to the Super Bowl. Why? Because these are fun.

Former NC State QB Jacoby Brissett rolled up to the Big Game with a picture of himself and fellow Pats QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady on his gameday T-shirt. Why, you ask? Apparently the starting QB calls the trio "The Wolf Pack." It feels like the rookie may have more influence than just his 1-1 record.

While we're talking Wolfpack-SBLI connections, I must throw current Pack punter AJ Cole a bone. The State sophomore is a Georgia boy who has been relentlessly repping his Falcons all over his Twitter for weeks. The kicker even showed up to the indoor practice facility Sunday in a Julio Jones jersey.

jacoby brissett rolled to work today in a shirt with a pic of him, brady, and garoppolo on it. nice https://t.co/99DRKHcfD2 pic.twitter.com/3SVgDBHkcJ — Rachel G. Bowers (@RachelGBowers) February 5, 2017 You know @AJCole90 all in for the falcons when you see him getting in extra work with a Julio jersey on 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mUdOnoLswe — Big T ✨ (@nfl_70) February 5, 2017

The most dramatic Wolfpack fans and Atlanta Falcons fans may need to console one another Monday (Which is worse? NC State losing its third straight game Saturday by way of two collapses in a row or that Super Bowl collapse? #QTNA). But no need to consider throwing yourselves off a rooftop, y'all, Lady Gaga already did it for you.

The star started her halftime performance on the roof of NRG Stadium, sang some classic patriotic songs and then some classic Gaga songs.

Prince still has the greatest Halftime Show of all time, but Gaga was great. Loved it. — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) February 6, 2017 Mic drop and a Gaga drop. Helluva way to end it. — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 6, 2017 Time-lapse of Gaga's entire Halftime Show performance: pic.twitter.com/ILio9ExHM7 — Lady Gaga (@KingLadyGaga) February 6, 2017

As always, the commercials were as much a part of the show as the football game was. There were political statements (from Air BnB), throwback lyrics (I'll never not love *NSYNC) and a little home-state favoritism in some of the most heralded ad celebrations in my TL.

…but seriously Cam’s Buick commercial easily the best one so far. — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 6, 2017

Also... these things happened.