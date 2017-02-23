Marilyn Payne

Tar Heels leave no doubt regarding ACC's top spot

Posted 11:36 a.m. today
Updated 27 minutes ago

By Marilyn Payne

North Carolina is the ACC's best team.

After a shut-down 65-41 win against then-14th-ranked Virginia and a 74-63 defeat of No. 7 Louisville, it is a clearer now than at any point this season that heading into the last 10 days of the regular season, the No. 8 Tar Heels (24-5, 12-3 ACC) are the league's best team.

That's not just because UNC beat the ACC's No. 2 team, either. How North Carolina won its battle for top and the game that preceded it makes the difference.

"That's what you've got to do to win a national championship," Theo Pinson said Wednesday. "You're not going to play the same style of play."

Distinctly different wins against distinctly different styles of teams but which have similar high-caliber rosters and coaches help solidify UNC's capability in what looked to be one of the more taxing back-to-back set of games on the back end of the Tar Heels' schedule.

"To be a great team, you have to be able to win different types of games," said Justin Jackson, who led the floor in both contests, with 21 points against U of L and 14 against UVa.

"You can't just win a game whenever you're playing at your pace, at your speed," Jackson said. "Against Virginia, it was really slow, and we still found a way to win that one. (Against Louisville), it was really fast and really physical."

Physicality and the fact that the Cardinals match up with the Tar Heels in size, speed and ability as well as just about any squad in the conference put UNC in a rough, rushed, sloppy position to start the game.

"We didn't shoot it great (against Louisville), but we showed the toughness part," Pinson said. "We found a way to win. It was a battle for 40 minutes."

"Once we settle down, you see what happened."

Virginia's notorious pack-line defense and methodical game were unable to win out, while Louisville is one of few (if any) teams that can hang with North Carolina's fast game and break-reliant offense, but even that didn't slow Roy Williams' team down.

But between wins, there was uncertainty as to whether North Carolina defended Virginia at an improved level or if the 27.8 shooting percentage (and 2-for-20 three-point mark) had anything to do with the defense at all.

The Cavaliers' (18-9, 8-7 ACC) mere 41 points – the fewest in any ACC game – left questions in Williams' mind about UNC's defense. The head coach felt many of UVa's missed shots were wide open, which is a problem for the team pursuing back-to-back ACC Tournament No. 1 seeds and championships. Against Louisville, his Tar Heels limited the visitors to a 42.9 percent shooting mark, and that's an improvement he liked, even compared to the most recent win's first half, but he still wants to see the defense look more like what won the Tar Heels the ACC title a spring ago.

“The thing is, a lot of their shots were open. They just had an off night,” Jackson said. “We were blessed for that to happen."

Jackson and his teammates know that UVa likely won't have quite the off night in John Paul Jones Arena Monday when the Tar Heels play their penultimate game of the regular season.

The two-game lead in the conference that comes with beating Louisville is nice, surely, but is only as good as North Carolina's ability to continue to win in ways that reinforce that its resume this season is no fluke.

Oh! And while No. 10, now second-placed Duke's at-the-buzzer loss to Syracuse certainly helps the Tar Heels' argument, the Blue Devils could still be poised to end up as the ACC's top seed heading up to Brooklyn.

If the Blue Devils (22-5, 10-5 ACC) happen to win out at Miami, No. 19 FSU and in the Dean Dome next Saturday and Virginia gets revenge against the Tar Heels Monday night, Duke's on top.

Although Roy's boys are and have been the top – and with the evidence to support they deserve it – Mike Krzyzewski's team would have both wins in the series and break the tie if these two teams did end the season with the same 13-5 record.

But, North Carolina certainly isn't playing like that will happen now.

