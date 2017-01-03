banner
Lauren Brownlow

Tar Heels try to turn things around on an ACC Tuesday

Posted 2:09 p.m. today
Updated 3:13 p.m. today

Kennedy Meeks (3) of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Radford Highlanders traveled to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Sunday, December 4th for non-conference basketball play. The Tar Heels were too much for the Highlanders, winning the game with a final score of 95 - 50. (Photo By: Chris Baird / WRALSportsFan.com)

By Lauren Brownlow

I don't know anything about ACC basketball, evidently, as I basically said there was no chance that Georgia Tech would beat North Carolina AND I predicted the Triangle teams would go 3-0. They went 0-3, and North Carolina not only lost but lost by double digits. They lost at Georgia Tech by more points than North Carolina A&T did merely days before. So what does it all mean? Well I guess we'll find out tonight, when the Tar Heels travel to face a very good Clemson game at what is a very tough place to play. At the same time, we'll all have to keep up with....THE RIVALRY! That's right, the eagerly-anticipated matchup between Boston College and Wake Forest is finally upon us.

NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA (12-3, 0-1) AT CLEMSON (11-2, 1-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN2

#ANALYSIS

So....what's wrong with North Carolina? I wish I had the easy, or even correct, answer for you. Was it just a one-game anomaly, or a sign of something worse? And how mad is Clemson that they don't play in Chapel Hill this year to end the streak? Oh who are we kidding, it wouldn't matter. But Clemson is certainly playing way better than the Tar Heels are. The Tigers have won nine in a row, including four straight over Ken Pomeroy top-100 teams, two on the road. Clemson is always tough to play at home, and especially so when they're actually...good. Especially on offense. But Carolina didn't lose that game at Georgia Tech because of its defense necessarily - it was more because the Tar Heels couldn't hang on to the ball, turning it over on over a quarter of their possessions, or make a shot. So there's that. Clemson's defense is still as good as it ever was under Brad Brownell, so the Tigers won't make that easy. But Carolina has the offensive talent and experience to be better than this.

THIS GUY

Joel Berry. This team is going to go as its junior point guard goes, and for whatever reason, that's been a little rough lately. Perhaps he's still not 100% after coming back from an ankle sprain. Either way, the Tar Heels have really only lost one game this year when he played well (Kentucky) and have close calls against marginal teams without him in the lineup at all. The game at Georgia Tech was his worst of the season as he finished with eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, didn't attempt a free throw and had one assist to six turnovers (plus four fouls). Fair or not, this team will go as he goes and if they're going to win a tough road game like this, he's going to have to be better.

HERE'S A GUY

Marcquise Reed. The Robert Morris transfer has been good for Clemson this year, but had been more of a role-player - until recently, anyway. He's seen over 20 minutes of action in three straight games and in his 25 minutes at Wake, he had 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting (3-of-6 from three) and added three assists and four steals. He's been a bit streaky from three, but he's gotten to the foul line pretty consistently from Clemson and if he's feeling good from beyond the arc, that's not good news as that's the only thing offensively Clemson hasn't done well consistently.

NARRATIVES

North Carolina Win:

everything is going fine

North Carolina Loss:

george fire panic

Clemson Win: Basketball success? What is this sorcery? It's still football season!

what am I supposed to do with that

Clemson Loss:

smile then frown

PREDICTION

Clemson, 74-69. Because what better drama could we ask for on Saturday when NC State and North Carolina get together than the Tar Heels trying to avoid an 0-3 start?

BOSTON COLLEGE (8-6, 1-0) AT WAKE FOREST (9-5, 0-2)

Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

THE RIVALRY! It never gets old, does it? Wake Forest is trying to avoid an 0-3 start, and Boston College has suddenly morphed into a competent basketball team just in time for the new year, beating Providence and Syracuse BY DOUBLE DIGITS in consecutive games. So is Boston College good now? I wish I knew the answer to that. They've shot a combined 27-of-47 from three in the last two games...and that'll get you a lot of wins. Can they maintain that pace? It seems very unlikely. But they're shooting better from two-point range as well, and have cut down at least...okay not really on their turnovers, but look, if you make shots, a lot of things look good. And lately, BC is making shots. Can it hold up on the road, against a Wake team that will almost assuredly make shots, too? And where is Wake's confidence right now after supposedly being an improved team and opening up 0-2 in ACC play? THIS IS WHY YOU THROW THE RECORDS OUT WHEN THESE TWO TEAMS GET TOGETHER FOLKS!

NARRATIVES

Boston College Win: Boston College rn

surf on fire

Boston College Loss:

weiner shrug

Wake Forest Win:

the voice relief

Wake Forest Loss:

marie cries

PREDICTION

Wake Forest, 85-80. POINTS POINTS POINTS!

Last week: 2-4 (2-4 ACC)
Overall: 12-8 (2-4 ACC)

