Now that Virginia is falling all over itself especially, if North Carolina wants to take home the regular-season crown, it probably has to do two things:

1. Beat Louisville on Wednesday,

2. Hope Virginia doesn't learn how to shoot again between now and February 27,

3. Don't do anything stupid at Pitt, since it seems to be going around lately.

That's the list, more or less. Sure, Duke could win out and come to Chapel Hill to close the season with an ACC regular-season title on the line. But even then, you'd probably give North Carolina a slight edge. And besides, it's going to be tough for Duke to come into that game without another loss. Starting Wednesday at Syracuse (THE RIVALRY!!!) and then at Miami this weekend, they'll be on the road against two teams super-amped to play them.

Outside the Triangle, Clemson and Virginia Tech face off in a bubbalicious matchup, and Wake Forest needs to hold serve on home court against a bad but feisty Pitt team to keep its Tourney hopes alive.

Now that we've established all that, let's get to the good stuff! Which is my GIFs, since I know most of you don't bother to read the actual words. Millennials.

WEDNESDAY

NO. 10 DUKE (22-5, 10-4) AT SYRACUSE (16-12, 8-7)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

No. ANALYSIS

There's talk among NC State fans, understandably, that Duke-Carolina was and is manufactured for TV. Well, make no mistake about it - ESPN has tried to find a replacement for the Tar Heels, particularly when they're down. First, it was Maryland. Honestly, that one was pretty darned good for awhile. But the rest have been fleeting. Like Syracuse. Two Hall of Fame coaches, two great programs, two fanbases eight miles apart - we get it. (I KID!) Obviously, it didn't last. Since joining the league, though, the games between these two have mostly been pretty memorable. We have an upset win by Syracuse at Duke last year, a Duke sweep in 2015 (although it was close at Syracuse) and a Boeheim jacket toss in a close loss in 2014. Maybe we'll get all of that and more tonight! Syracuse had better hope so, because they find themselves on the brink of not making the NCAA Tournament after all with games left against Duke at home, at Louisville and Georgia Tech at home.

As much as Syracuse has struggled lately, they'll certainly be excited for this game. But this certainly isn't a very good matchup for them. Syracuse's zone has been bad to very bad this season, and when they're not making perimeter shots, they have no chance. Guess what Duke likes to do defensively? Take away three-point shots. Syracuse is a different team at home, that much is for sure. But it's hard to imagine them having enough to counter Duke on both ends. Duke struggled to stop Wake driving to the basket, but that's not really what Syracuse does. So I don't think this game tests their defense as much as the rest of the games on Duke's schedule might.

THIS GUY

Amile Jefferson. It's pretty clear at this point that Coach K isn't going to play many more guys than the six he currently plays - the five starters, plus Frank Jackson to relieve one or both of his guards. The freshman bigs, Marques Bolden and Harry Giles, buy some minutes of rest here and there for everyone, but they played a combined 10 minutes against Wake Forest. Jefferson played 33, and had his best game since December 6 with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with seven rebounds and five blocks. Syracuse's interior defense at times can be as accommodating as Wake's, and Jefferson and Duke could really demoralize Syracuse by attacking the offensive glass (another area Syracuse has been vulnerable) and making sure they score on a given possession.

HERE'S A GUY

John Gillon. This team goes as its senior transfer point guard goes, generally. His struggles at the start of the season were the reason Syracuse struggled. When he got it together, it was because he did. Now, he's hit a bit of a slide again. During Syracuse's five-game win streak, he had 37 assists to 13 turnovers and averaged 17.8 points on 8.0 free-throw attempts per game and 66.7 percent three-point shooting. In the three-game losing streak, he's got 15 assists to 13 turnovers and is averaging 12.3 points on 2.7 free throw attempts and 25 percent three-point shooting. Jim Boeheim insists he's still his point guard. So it's dependent on him playing well for Syracuse to have a chance. That simple.

NARRATIVES

PREDICTION

Duke, 77-71. Syracuse makes a late comeback! Close, but no cigar.

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE (22-5, 10-4) AT NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (23-5, 11-3)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

No. ANALYSIS

This game is going to be fun - in part, at least, because these teams have some similarities. These are the top two teams in the league in offensive rebounding, which is a good thing because they haven't been amazing shooting teams. Both can be a bit streaky, UNC is better from two and Louisville is better from three (but barely). Neither shoot free throws well, and while UNC doesn't get there very often, Louisville can't keep opponents off the foul line.

Of course, Virginia had that problem too and UNC had a very low free-throw rate against them. This game will come down to the boards and turnovers, and UNC will of course have to avoid those against a Louisville defense eager to force them. Louisville's halfcourt defense is tricky, and their length will cause a lot of problems on the perimeter. UNC is going to have to be patient on offense again (in a different way, of course) and make Louisville pay for mistakes by pushing it in transition every chance they get. Should be a fun one.

THIS GUY

Donovan Mitchell. Louisville has so many guys that can hurt you, but Mitchell - an ACC Player of the Year candidate as a sophomore shooting guard - is their guy. In league play only, he's shooting nearly 48 percent from two, over 41 percent from three and 82 percent from the foul line, all while taking nearly 28 percent of Louisville's shots when he's on the court, ninth-most in the league. He doesn't turn it over and he's an excellent defender. He'll likely be checking Joel Berry, and if that's the matchup on the other end as well, North Carolina's point guard will have his hands full. In Louisville's four ACC losses, Mitchell is 3-of-24 from three. In wins? He's 36-of-71 (50.7 percent). So, um, that seems significant. Similar to the Rule of Berry, the Rule of Mitchell has been when he's under 100 in ORtg, Louisville is 0-3 in ACC play. So, Carolina had better make his life difficult.

HERE'S A GUY

Isaiah Hicks. Against Louisville, North Carolina is going to need all the size it can get. Which means that he'll need to stay out of foul trouble. After picking up nine fouls in UNC's first two ACC games, Hicks had just 22 over the next nine before missing the Duke game with an injury, then managing to pick up four fouls in just seven minutes against NC State. He limited himself to three against Virginia, which was good because he had 10 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Carolina will need him to play over 30 minutes in this one; going small against Louisville is an option but probably less than advisable. Hicks and Kennedy Meeks both could have trouble with Louisville's interior defense, but Hicks can't compound things by getting silly reach-in fouls and putting himself on the bench.

NARRATIVES

PREDICTION

North Carolina, 79-74. These games between these two are always close, and I'll give North Carolina the slight edge as the home team. Although a Pitino team angry about defense is at least a little scary.

PITTSBURGH (15-12, 4-10) AT WAKE FOREST (15-12, 6-9)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

No. ANALYSIS

Pitt remains a tough out, and Wake had better be careful in this game. If Clemson leads the league in moral victories, Wake isn't too far behind. But as they will learn when Selection Sunday rolls around, moral victories don't get you into the Tournament. Wake has the offensive talent to win this game easily. But Wake's defense has been its issue. Can they get enough stops, especially if the shots don't fall in a stretch, in what will likely be a low-possession game (if Pitt has its way)? That will be the question. Pitt has now posted an effective field goal percentage over 52.9 percent in six straight games and has won three of them, keeping all under 70 possessions (all but one under 65). That's not the type of game Wake will want to play, but they'll need to be patient and effective and take good shots, and for the love of God, don't let Pitt get second shots.

NARRATIVES

PREDICTION

Wake Forest, 83-76. I don't feel good about this.

Last week: 11-3 (11-3 ACC)

Overall: 84-44 (75-39 ACC)