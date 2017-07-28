You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The three most important players in the Carolina Panthers’ preseason camp are obvious and have been for weeks.

Quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly, both coming back from injuries, are 1-2 and followed by rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, whose arrival from Stanford is expected to kick start playbook renovations.

But just as important as those three players will be the Panthers’ first three weeks of regular-season play.

For a team that finished 6-10, last in the NFC South in 2016, the early schedule should provide the Panthers with an excellent opportunity to grab some quick momentum.

Barring something totally unforeseen, the Panthers should be favored in their Sept. 10 opener at San Francisco (2-14 in 2016) and in two ensuing games in Charlotte – Sept. 17 against Buffalo (7-9) and Sept. 24 against New Orleans (7-9). They won’t have to face a power team until Oct. 1 at New England.

But there won’t be many softball situations starting with the game against the Super Bowl champion Patriots. That road trip will be followed by three more during the next month – at Detroit (9-7), at Chicago (3-13) and at Tampa Bay (9-7).

Compared to a year ago, when the Panthers had to open at Denver and dropped a 21-20 heartbreaker and then had three NFC South games (all losses) before Oct. 17, this schedule sets up much better but only if they don’t stumble through the first three weeks.

Despite all of their woes in 2016, the Panthers actually played .500 ball after the disastrous 1-5 start. Any marginal hope for another playoff appearance was wiped out by season-ending losses to Atlanta and Tampa Bay, when Newton was playing through various injuries and Kuechly long since had been sidelined by head injuries.

Things change quickly throughout the NFL, but the NFC South can more fickle than most of the divisions as evidenced by the Panthers’ meteoric race to the Super Bowl two seasons ago and Atlanta’s stunning surge in 2016. Fast starts were the big keys in both cases. After the first five games in 2015, the Panthers were undefeated, 2-0 in the division and 3-0 on the road. The Falcons did lose their opener last season to Tampa Bay but then put together a 4-game win streak that included a pivotal win over the Panthers and win at New Orleans.

Roughly 80 percent of NFL teams that start 3-0 or 4-1 have reached the playoffs since 1980. The Panthers have a chance to do that. A lot of it will hinge Newton’s recovery from shoulder surgery and Kuechly’s ability to dodge injury. But the X factor is always the schedule in team sports.