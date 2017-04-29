North Carolina

Tar Heels headline local players selected in NFL Draft Saturday

Posted 4:55 p.m. yesterday
Updated 56 minutes ago

Several players from North Carolina schools were selected in the final rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft Saturday, including North Carolina wide receivers Mack Hollins and Ryan Switzer going 15 picks apart to division rivals.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Hollins, who suffered a season-ending broken collar bone in October, with the 12th pick of fourth round, 118th overall. Fellow Tar Heel Switzer went to the Dallas Cowboys as the 27th pick of fourth round, the 133rd overall pick.

NC A&T's Tarik Cohen was selected in the fourth round. The Chicago Bears chose the running back with the 13th pick of the round, 119th overall.

The Oakland Raiders took Wake Forest linebacker Marquel Lee in the fifth round and the Arizona Cardinals used the 36th pick of the fifth round to selected UNC running back T.J. Logan (179th overall selection).

Logan ran the fastest time in the 40-yard-dash at the NFL combine with a 4.37. Lee's selection marks the 11th year in the last 13 that a Demon Deacon has been selected in the draft.

As the final day wore on, the ACC offices were busy as the conference drew 10 picks in the seventh round.

Running back Elijah Hood became the third UNC player off the board on the third day as he went to the Raiders 242nd overall in the seventh round.

A pair of NC State players went in the closing picks of the draft as corner back Jack Tocho went to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 245 and running back Matthew Dayes went No. 252 to the Cleveland Browns.

After the draft concluded, a host of players started signing with teams, including a large group from Duke. Corner back Breon Borders agreed to terms with the Raiders, wide receiver Anthony Nash signed with the Denver Broncos and long snapper Thomas Hennessy will work out with the Indianapolis Colts.

