Duke doesn’t play its ninth ACC regular-season game until Monday night at Notre Dame (7 pm, ESPN/Buzz Sports Radio), but 10 of the ACC’s 15 basketball teams have hit the midway point of their 18-game league schedules.

The Blue Devils (16-5, 4-4 ACC) and Irish (17-5, 6-3) kick off what will be a busy, important week as January gives way to the February/March stretch run.

Here are some of the first-half trends and developments to keep an eye on as the back nine unfolds.

Road Woes: The theory that maybe a team or two might be safe away from home was royally debunked by league leader UNC (19-4, 7-2) in its 77-62 loss at Miami (14-6, 4-4) Saturday.

The Tar Heels missed Theo Pinson, but they weren’t the same team – offensively, defensively, rebounding – that looked so dominant entering Saturday. UNC started league play with a 12-point loss at Georgia Tech (13-8, 5-4).

After Pitt on Tuesday and Notre Dame Saturday in Chapel Hill, the Heels will have remaining road games against Duke, Virginia, NC State and the Panthers. They get visits from Duke, Virginia and Louisville.

Second-place Virginia (16-4, 6-2) took an ugly loss earlier at Pitt (12-9, 1-7) and a close one at Florida State (18-4, 6-3) but does have four road wins in the conference and six home games left, including Wednesday against Virginia Tech (16-5, 5-4).

Losing Streaks: With Carolina’s loss at Miami and the Cavaliers’ non-league heartbreaker at 2106 NCAA champ Villanova on Sunday, four of the top teams in the league are on losing streaks.

Florida State and Notre Dame, which have looked overwhelming at times, now have dropped two straight each. So has Wake Forest (12-9, 3-6).

At the bottom of the standings, Boston College (9-13, 2-7) has dropped five straight and Pitt has lost it last six.

Routs: Three games have finished with margins of at least 50 points, which is an indication that a lot of players simply cannot maintain game-to-game focus.

It could also be a byproduct of longer regular-season schedules overall, the increasing number of in-league conference games and the travel it requires.

Injuries: Almost every team in the league has lost a key player for a game or two. Preseason favorite Duke practically has been kayoed.

Louisville (18-4, 6-3) now is playing without its two top playmakers, although you couldn’t have guessed it based on the Cardinals’ 85-60 Sunday win over NC State (14-8, 3-6).

And as injuries generally go, it’s still early. Many of the most critical ones hit in February and March.

First Half 1st Team: Justin Jackson (UNC), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Luke Kennard (Duke), London Perrantes (Virginia), Jonathan Isaac (FSU).

2nd Team: Donovan Mitchell (Louisville), Joel Berry (UNC), Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson), Dennis Smith (NC State), Andrew White (Syracuse).

First Half Top Coaches: 1. Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech), 2. Roy Williams (UNC), 3. Leonard Hamilton (FSU), 4. Tony Bennett (UVa), 5. Mike Brey (ND).

Most Disappointing Teams: 1. State, 2. Duke, 3. Clemson, 4. Pitt, 5. Wake Forest.

Most Improved Players: 1. Ben Lammers (GT), 2. Donovan Mitchell (Louisville), 3. John Collins (Wake), 4. Jerome Robinson (BC), 5. Isaiah Hicks (UNC).

Top Frosh: Jonathan Isaac (FSU), Dennis Smith (NCS), Ky Bowman (BC), Josh Okogie (GT), Bruce Brown (Miami).