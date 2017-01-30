Caulton Tudor

Trends to watch as ACC goes to the back 9

Posted 21 minutes ago

By Caulton Tudor

Duke doesn’t play its ninth ACC regular-season game until Monday night at Notre Dame (7 pm, ESPN/Buzz Sports Radio), but 10 of the ACC’s 15 basketball teams have hit the midway point of their 18-game league schedules.

The Blue Devils (16-5, 4-4 ACC) and Irish (17-5, 6-3) kick off what will be a busy, important week as January gives way to the February/March stretch run.

Here are some of the first-half trends and developments to keep an eye on as the back nine unfolds.

Road Woes: The theory that maybe a team or two might be safe away from home was royally debunked by league leader UNC (19-4, 7-2) in its 77-62 loss at Miami (14-6, 4-4) Saturday.

The Tar Heels missed Theo Pinson, but they weren’t the same team – offensively, defensively, rebounding – that looked so dominant entering Saturday. UNC started league play with a 12-point loss at Georgia Tech (13-8, 5-4).

After Pitt on Tuesday and Notre Dame Saturday in Chapel Hill, the Heels will have remaining road games against Duke, Virginia, NC State and the Panthers. They get visits from Duke, Virginia and Louisville.

Second-place Virginia (16-4, 6-2) took an ugly loss earlier at Pitt (12-9, 1-7) and a close one at Florida State (18-4, 6-3) but does have four road wins in the conference and six home games left, including Wednesday against Virginia Tech (16-5, 5-4).

Losing Streaks: With Carolina’s loss at Miami and the Cavaliers’ non-league heartbreaker at 2106 NCAA champ Villanova on Sunday, four of the top teams in the league are on losing streaks.

Florida State and Notre Dame, which have looked overwhelming at times, now have dropped two straight each. So has Wake Forest (12-9, 3-6).

At the bottom of the standings, Boston College (9-13, 2-7) has dropped five straight and Pitt has lost it last six.
Routs: Three games have finished with margins of at least 50 points, which is an indication that a lot of players simply cannot maintain game-to-game focus.

It could also be a byproduct of longer regular-season schedules overall, the increasing number of in-league conference games and the travel it requires.

Injuries: Almost every team in the league has lost a key player for a game or two. Preseason favorite Duke practically has been kayoed.

Louisville (18-4, 6-3) now is playing without its two top playmakers, although you couldn’t have guessed it based on the Cardinals’ 85-60 Sunday win over NC State (14-8, 3-6).

And as injuries generally go, it’s still early. Many of the most critical ones hit in February and March.

First Half 1st Team: Justin Jackson (UNC), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Luke Kennard (Duke), London Perrantes (Virginia), Jonathan Isaac (FSU).

2nd Team: Donovan Mitchell (Louisville), Joel Berry (UNC), Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson), Dennis Smith (NC State), Andrew White (Syracuse).

First Half Top Coaches: 1. Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech), 2. Roy Williams (UNC), 3. Leonard Hamilton (FSU), 4. Tony Bennett (UVa), 5. Mike Brey (ND).

Most Disappointing Teams: 1. State, 2. Duke, 3. Clemson, 4. Pitt, 5. Wake Forest.

Most Improved Players: 1. Ben Lammers (GT), 2. Donovan Mitchell (Louisville), 3. John Collins (Wake), 4. Jerome Robinson (BC), 5. Isaiah Hicks (UNC).

Top Frosh: Jonathan Isaac (FSU), Dennis Smith (NCS), Ky Bowman (BC), Josh Okogie (GT), Bruce Brown (Miami).

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Premier League: Tottenham at Middlesbrough

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Miami

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Los Angeles at Washington

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL Hockey Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • College Basketball Syracuse at NC State

    Wednesday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-FM

  • NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes

    Friday at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • College Basketball Miami at NC State

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
17
Duke
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
14
Notre Dame
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 5
New England 3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST5:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)18:30 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
NBA Scoreboard
Sacramento 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)00:0018:00 ET5:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Brooklyn 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Detroit 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Boston 
Orlando 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Cleveland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Memphis 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Phoenix 
NHL Scoreboard
Tuesday, Jan 31
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
NY Islanders 
Columbus 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
NY Rangers 
Nashville 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Pittsburgh 
Philadelphia 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Carolina 
Buffalo 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Montreal 
New Jersey 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Detroit 
Boston 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Tampa Bay 
Ottawa 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Florida 
Winnipeg 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
St. Louis 
Toronto 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Dallas 
Minnesota 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Edmonton 
Los Angeles 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Arizona 
Colorado 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Anaheim 
Chicago 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
San Jose 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Farmers Insurance (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Rahm-13F
2tC. Howell III-10F
2tC. Pan-10F
4tK. Bradley-9F
4tT. Finau-9F
4tP. Perez-9F
4tP. Rodgers-9F
4tJ. Rose-9F
9tB. Harman-8F
9tO. Schniederjans-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Qatar Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Wang - z-16F
2tJ. Lagergren - y-16F
2tJ. van Zyl - y-16F
4tT. Aiken-15F
4tM. Lorenzo-Vera-15F
6tR. Cabrera Bello-14F
6tN. Elvira-14F
6tJ. Smith-14F
9tK. Aphibarnrat-13F
9tN. Kimsey-13F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 30
St. Petersburg Ladies Tro (WTA)
First Round
D. Gavrilova6 7    
A. Kalinskaya4 5    
(7) K. Bertens5 6 4   
A. Beck7 3 6   
Y. Shvedova1     
N. Vikhlyants2     
Taiwan Open (WTA)
First Round
M. Minella1 77 6   
J. Cepelova6 62 4   
(7) S. Rogers6 6    
Y. Lee3 4    
N. Gibbs4 6 1   
O. Jabeur6 4 6   
(4) A. Sevastova6 6    
M. Kato0 4    
(5) K. Siniakova5 6 6   
G. Voskoboeva7 4 2   
(8) J. Jankovic 
K. Nara 
M. Linette 
L. Zhu 
Our Take
Extra Effort