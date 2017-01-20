Trap games, a top-12 matchup and more - the ACC has it all this weekend! And yes, North Carolina traveling to Boston College will be referred to as a trap game until I can get them losing at Georgia Tech out of my head. Meanwhile, NC State will look to string together an ACC winning streak against the road-hapless Deacs, and Duke will try to benefit from a week off and get right in prime time against Miami.

But the headliner game this weekend will probably be No. 12 Louisville at No. 10 Florida State, ending a stretch of games against four top-25 teams for the Seminoles. They have a chance to go 3-1 in that stretch with the only loss coming on the road. But Louisville is coming off of crushing Clemson's soul on Thursday. Will they have enough after just a day in between to give FSU a game, or will the Seminoles' winning ways continue? I can't wait for that one.

NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (17-3, 5-1) AT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-10, 2-4)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV: WRAL-TV

#ANALYSIS

Boston College hasn't lost more than two games in a row this season yet, and they've lost the last two, so...something's...got to give? Also, BC and Georgia Tech are widely regarded as the worst teams in the league and UNC already lost at Georgia Tech, so...? But BC has lost the last two games by double digits and North Carolina has looked like a whole different team from the one we saw at Georgia Tech. But it's not completely unprecedented. Last year at Boston College, a poor start that put UNC in a hole it couldn't quite crawl out of until the end, going down 24-16 after the first 10 minutes and playing Boston College pretty even until the final "quarter" (10 minutes), outscoring them 22-13. I could analyze this out the wazoo from an x's and o's perspective, but we all know UNC is the better team so if they play like it they should win easily. Fin.

THIS GUY

Justin Jackson. That aforementioned gross win over Boston College last year was only possible because Jackson decided his team wasn't going to lose that day. He had 20 on 9-of-11 shooting (2-of-3 from three) and just took over late. Assertive Justin Jackson hasn't been as rare a sight this year at all as he's playing both the best and most consistent basketball of his Tar Heel career. He's still a little streaky from three, but he's attacking the basket a lot more and not letting cold shooting nights affect the rest of this game. And it's much rarer now that you'll see Jackson take a bad three-pointer - most seem in rhythm and good shots that he should be taking. If this one gets ugly, Jackson could be the guy who has to carry them to a win yet again. And it wouldn't seem out of character at all.

HERE'S A GUY

Ky Bowman/Jerome Robinson. Yes, two guys. Because when they play well, they give Boston College a chance. Against NC State at home, they combined for 43 points on 15-of-27 shooting (4-of-7 from three, 9-of-10 from the foul line), adding six assists and six turnovers. In the two games since, they've shot a combined 11-of-40 (3-of-18 from three, 3-of-4 form the foul line) and scored 28 points between them, adding 11 assists and 17 turnovers. North Carolina has at times struggled with opposing guards (Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie waves) and they'll have to make difficult defensively on both Boston College guards to win comfortably.

NARRATIVES

North Carolina Win:

North Carolina Loss:

Boston College Win:

Boston College Loss:

PREDICTION

North Carolina, 81-66. I think this was the exact score I picked them to beat Georgia Tech by. Maybe I'm asking for the bad karma here but whatever.

WAKE FOREST (11-7, 2-4) AT NC STATE (13-6, 2-4)

Time: 2:00 p.m.

TV: WRAL-TV

#ANALYSIS

Well, both Wake and State are coming off of much-needed home wins. And now Wake is going to a place it has not been very good in awhile - the road for a conference game. Former Wake head coach Jeff Bzdelik was like 0-100,000 on the road seemingly as Wake's head coach, but so far in his third season, Danny Manning is 0-20 in ACC road games (9-13 in ACC home games). Wake's been frisky at times on the road, even this year, but ultimately lost both ACC road games (at FSU and Virginia) by double digits. NC State hasn't been amazing at home either, but they've certainly been better there than on the road and Wake hasn't shown it's capable.

Wake has a lot of size, though, and teams with size that rebound well have generally been able to give NC State problems. And Wake has some shot-blockers around the rim. NC State is going to have to show continued defensive improvement (and by defensive improvement, I mean, you know, showing any sort of commitment to trying) and be patient on offense, getting the best shots they can. Move the ball like they did against Pitt and work for the best shot, and they'll win. Get selfish, stop trying on defense and make silly mistakes and you'll get beat, even if it's Wake on the road.

THIS GUY

Bryant Crawford. Wake's sophomore point guard is part of a young but talented Wake backcourt that is going to give the rest of the ACC nightmares for as long as it sticks around. Crawford has improved his efficiency, his assist rate, his shooting, his ability to draw fouls - everything and anything. The most notable improvement in ACC games only so far from last year is three-point percentage - 41.9 percent this year, 31.3 percent a year ago. Any way you slice it, he's a handful, and he's hit double digits in scoring in every ACC game so far and 10 in a row. Oh, and he averaged 17.3 points last year in three games against NC State (on about 41 percent shooting, but still). So, um, might want to guard that guy.

HERE'S A GUY

Dennis Smith, Jr. It was big for NC State to win an important game without Smith playing his best game. But Smith has to continue to show a commitment to involving his teammates, like a red-hot Maverick Rowan and the bigs. His assist rate is off the charts, even in ACC games only, but his teammates had seemingly been getting more and more passive watching him do his thing. Also, there's this:

Tatum appears to be quite good in isos. Which actually makes sense when you think about what's causing Duke's offensive issues. pic.twitter.com/5ZVxetw167 — Chris Bunn (@ChrisBunn21) January 18, 2017

This chart was about Jayson Tatum, but 71 ISO PLAYS! That number jumps out. Smith is really, really good, and he's the best player on his team, but NC State is only going to be a great team if everyone plays well AND Smith. Like what happened against Virginia Tech when he had a triple-double and his teammates played well. You can do both, and Smith wants to (plus he's a willing defender). Time to start all of that is now, because this team has to take its cues from him.

NARRATIVES

Wake Forest Win:

Wake Forest Loss:

NC State Win:

NC State Loss: Just when we thought you were putting it all together

PREDICTION

NC State, 91-80. Some late-game nervous moments perhaps, but NC State wins.

MIAMI (12-5, 2-3) AT NO. 18 DUKE (14-4, 2-3)

Time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

"Always have to watch out for Miami," people tell me, and as much respect as I have for Coach Jim "Tilde" Larranaga, I just am not seeing it this year. That roster is far too limited. Does Miami always give Duke trouble, though? Seemingly, yes: Miami has won two in a row over Duke by an average of 13.5 points (including 16 points IN CAMERON), shooting 51 percent from the floor and averaging 85 points (17-of-40 from three) while holding Duke to an average of 71.5 points and 43 percent shooting (12-of-41 from three). Miami's personnel has changed, and so has Duke's. They have mercurial guards and not a lot of effective size. They shoot well from three but turn it over too much. So they likely won't be able to make Duke pay for not having Amile Jefferson - unless, of course, Duke continues to struggle to stop penetration.

And if they let Miami dominate the offensive boards as Miami has all season (and in ACC play). Limit them to one shot, force turnovers and Duke should be just fine. Oh, and I have another strategic suggestion we'll get to shortly.

THIS GUY

Davon Reed. The senior is arguably one of the more underrated players in the ACC, and he's really carried the Hurricanes this year, playing 85.3 percent of their available minutes (91.5 percent in ACC play) and producing efficiently. He's a good shooter from two, three and the foul line, he doesn't turn it over a lot, he dishes out assists and he blocks shots (at least in league play). He has 10 turnovers in three Miami ACC losses this year to 11 assists and six assists to two turnovers in two Miami ACC wins, but he's otherwise been pretty steady, really only playing poorly in the loss at Syracuse (2-of-11 shooting, no free-throw attempts). He has to do it all for Miami and if he doesn't play well, the Hurricanes don't have much of a shot.

HERE'S A GUY

Luke Kennard. Hey, Duke. It's me, Lauren. I have some advice for you.

GIVE LUKE KENNARD THE FREAKING BASKETBALL LIKE A LOT OF THE TIME PLEASE AND THANK YOU. LOVE, LAUREN.

I feel better now. But look, as good as Kennard has been - he has the number one offensive rating in ACC games only and No. 17 nationally in all games, plus he's played a ton of Duke's available minutes - you'd think the offense would be running through him. And. Yet. Kennard has taken 57 shots and 26 free throws in ACC play and those numbers need to be higher. When things were running through Kennard more, good things were happening for Duke. Miami's defense won't make it easy, but his numbers, for the season and in league play only, are utterly absurd. He's shooting 50 percent from three, 63 percent from two and 85 percent from the foul line in league play, all while drawing fouls efficiently and avoiding turnovers (something his teammates are struggling to do). Kennard is good. Give him basketball. Watch him score points.

NARRATIVES

Miami Win:

Miami Loss:

Duke Win:

Duke Loss:

PREDICTION

Duke, 85-67. Sorry, but this one feels like a beat 'em down situation.

SYRACUSE (11-8, 3-3) AT NO. 15 NOTRE DAME (16-3. 5-1)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

Well, Notre Dame lost a game. It was only a matter of time. Syracuse, meanwhile, saw offensive improvement at North Carolina in a game that Jim Boeheim called the Orange's best road performance this year. Syracuse has been a vastly different team on the road as opposed to at home, but they're not immune from taking losses there either. Notre Dame is coming off of a tough loss at Florida State, but the Irish still went 15-of-21 from three in that game - they just turned it over way too much (uncharacteristically) and couldn't stop FSU's many weapons. Notre Dame doesn't have quite so many, and Syracuse's defense is still struggling quite a bit, particularly on the defensive glass. It'll be interesting to see if Syracuse's so-called home court advantage holds up.

NARRATIVES

Syracuse Win: Just wait until football season!

Syracuse Loss:

Notre Dame Win:

Notre Dame Loss:

PREDICTION

Notre Dame, 77-66. I think the Irish will get back on track.

NO. 12 LOUISVILLE (16-3, 4-2) AT NO. 10 FLORIDA STATE (17-2, 5-1)

Time: 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

#ANALYSIS

Duke? Check. North Carolina? Well...almost. They certainly scared the Tar Heels on the road, anyway. Notre Dame? Check. Now it's time for Louisville. Can the Seminoles knock off their third ranked opponent after facing four in four games? It's a big opportunity for them to solidify their status as the team to beat in the ACC, if they haven't already done that. This game will probably come down to two things: FSU's ability to avoid turnovers on offense (which Louisville will be eager to force), plus FSU keeping Louisville both off the offensive glass and off the foul line, a place Louisville has started to live a bit in ACC play. Limit Louisville to one shot and take care of the basketball and FSU should win, especially as Louisville is still without point guard Quentin Snider. But play too fast and get out of control and you'll play right into Louisville's hands.

NARRATIVES

Louisville Win:

Louisville Loss:

Florida State Win: FSU looking at the rest of the league like

Florida State Loss: Almost stuck the landing

PREDICTION

Florida State, 78-71. This one should be fun.

GEORGIA TECH (11-7, 3-3) AT NO. 16 VIRGINIA (14-3, 4-2)

Time: 2:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Gross. Look, no offense to you, Georgia Tech. You're a frisky team and I enjoy watching you more now that you don't look like a team hesitant to do absolutely anything like you did under Brian Gregory. If anything, it's the opposite. But in spite of a few hot games, you can't really shoot (34.7 percent from three, 44.1 percent from two in ACC play) and it all kind of comes down to your defense. Which sounds like a Virginia kind of game, as the Cavaliers are pretty good at that. But they can also offense a little in league play - Virginia is shooting a scorching 47.3 percent from three in ACC play. Their only deficiencies offensively have been on the offensive glass and getting to the foul line. But make first shots and defend and that shouldn't matter a ton, right? Georgia Tech is plenty comfortable in a low-possession game, so if the Cavaliers can keep Georgia Tech from hanging around, this one shouldn't be particularly close.

NARRATIVES

Georgia Tech Win:

Georgia Tech Loss:

Virginia Win:

Virginia Loss:

PREDICTION

Virginia, 62-49. Ew.

SUNDAY

VIRGINIA TECH (14-4, 3-3) AT CLEMSON (11-7, 1-5)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

#ANALYSIS

Uh, Clemson? You okay? Is this thing on? Did you think football season ending in a national championship meant basketball season had to end, too? Because you haven't won a game since. Clemson is 1-5 in ACC play and that includes going 0-2 at home so far at a place that has traditionally been very difficult to play. Now, North Carolina and Virginia are two of the better teams in the league, but still. And it's one thing to lose at Louisville - it's another thing to lose by 30. Eesh, Clemson. Virginia Tech has had its road struggles, and has frankly been struggling in any venue , shooting 11-of-43 from three over the last two games. I feel like I know who every team in the league is, more or less, except the Hokies. They're 3-1 at home with only a close loss to Notre Dame but 0-2 on the road, both by double digits. Both teams absolutely have to have this one. Old adage is that you have to make shots and that's true for the Hokies. And for both teams. Oh and score than your opponent. Did I cover everything?

NARRATIVES

Virginia Tech Win:

Virginia Tech Loss:

Clemson Win: Totally okay now, right?

Clemson Loss:

PREDICTION

Clemson, 73-66. I think Clemson gets back to playing slower, uglier, choppier basketball in this one.

Last week: 7-7 (7-7 ACC)

Overall: 34-21 (24-17 ACC)