Leonard Hamilton has been coaching basketball for more than 40 years. I remember seeing him as a young assistant at Kentucky in the press box at UNC’s Carmichael Auditorium in the mid-seventies. Hamilton was scouting North Carolina in advance of a Tar Heel game against the Wildcats. In the days before cable television, coaches scouted most major opponents. Hamilton, I later learned, has connections to the state of North Carolina. In fact, he grew up in Gastonia. In fact, he is the second cousin of Gastonia legend James Worthy. In fact, Hamilton tried very diligently to recruit cousin James at Kentucky. But as we now know, Worthy’s jersey hangs in the rafters in Chapel Hill not Lexington.

During the last decade of the 1990s, Hamilton built the basketball program at Miami. His last three teams all made the NCAA Tournament and his last two teams won 23 games apiece. He left for a brief coaching stint in the NBA, only to resurface at Florida State. In Tallahassee, Hamilton’s teams have posted winning records for the last 11 years, four times making the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in 2012 with a defensive minded group that held opponents to 63 points per game. Along the way, Hamilton bonded with each and every team. In fact, I’ve talked with some of his players at Miami, who still pull for Leonard Hamilton, even though he now coaches their arch-rival.

Leading the League in Every Way

The 2017 Florida State Seminoles may ultimately represent Hamilton’s finest work to date. Not only do the Seminoles head into the ACC’s third weekend leading the league standings at 4-0, they also dominate statistically.

*FSU is #1 in the ACC in field goal percentage, hitting almost 51%

*FSU is #4 in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 39%

*FSU is #4 in blocked shots, getting five per game

*FSU is #4 in steals, averaging eight per game

XRM, Bacon and depth

This Florida State team is radically different from the one that won the ACC five years ago. This team pushes the tempo. And it can shoot the basketball. Xavier Rathan Mayes, who first earned a spot in ACC Folklore as a freshman when he scored 30 points in less than five minutes, has become a great distributor of the basketball. XRM, who actually scored 30 or more three times as a freshman, has led Florida State in assists these last two seasons, and currently ranks among the ACC’s top six with nearly five per game. He can still score to be sure-21 points Tuesday against Duke. Sophomore Dwayne Bacon has become FSU’s top marksman. Bacon ranks seventh in the ACC at almost 18 points per game. He of course hit the big shot in the ‘Noles historic win at Virginia.

Florida State has size, with four players 6’9 or taller, including two who are seven feet or more. Most of all, FSU has depth. Hamilton plays 12 guys. Against Duke, 11 of those 12 played nine minutes or more.​

Only One Loss All Season

Such has been the impact of XRM, Bacon, the big men, and the 12 men, that Florida State has rolled through the first 17 games, with 16 wins. The ‘Noles have defeated Illinois, nationally ranked Minnesota, and Florida. In ACC play, they have scored decisive double digit wins over Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Duke. They won at Virginia, where the Cavaliers had suffered only one conference loss in five years.

Florida State’s only defeat this season came at the hands of Temple. The Seminoles shot 55% that night and still lost 89-86. Temple made 11 of 21 shots from three point range. Also note, the Owls collected 21 offensive rebounds in 40 tries. So for that night, Florida State’s defensive rebounding percentage was a paltry 38%. Remember that.

More recently, FSU dismantled Duke, although the Blue Devils were playing without fifth year big man Amile Jefferson. Florida State shot 53 percent while holding the Blue Devils to 41 percent. FSU won on the glass, and dominated in bench points. This was a game of 12 against 8.

ACC Running out of Chances vs. FSU

Here’s the thing-Florida State is playing the most difficult part of its schedule now in January. If league teams don’t soon find a way to solve the challenges posed by Leonard Hamilton’s big,12-man line up, the month of February may be academic.

Florida State’s remaining games:

Away: UNC, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Miami, Notre Dame, Pitt, Clemson, Duke

Home: Notre Dame, Louisville, Clemson, NC State, Boston College, Miami

Do the Triangle teams still have a chance to catch Florida State in the ACC’s regular season race? Maybe. But they need to start catching up quickly. Here’s a look.

Chasing the ‘Noles: UNC

What’s Clicking: North Carolina is a veteran team, whose key players have been together for three years. The Tar Heels used that experienced Wednesday night to turn back a determined effort by Wake Forest. UNC dominates the glass at both ends. The Tar Heels rank No. 1 in the ACC in offensive rebounding percentage and No. 2 in defensive rebounding percentage. Their transition game is second to none. The Tar Heels run on missed shots, blocked shots, and even made shots. They run best of all on steals. Joel Berry, when healthy, is one of the ACC’s five best players, and he has demonstrated that in January after battling an ankle injury and illness in December. Berry ranks among the ACC’s leaders in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, three point percentage, and assists. He’ll probably become one of the leaders in steals before the year is over.

What Needs Fixing: Half court offense-especially against zone defenses. UNC went through a couple of droughts against Wake Forest’s zone in the second half-and we all remember the Georgia Tech game. Turnovers. The Tar Heels went through a phase beginning in late December, where they committed too many turnovers-17 and 18 per game. 20 against Georgia Tech. And there’s more. Wake Forest exposed a defensive weakness. The Tar Heels had difficulty stopping the dribble drive.

The Matchup vs. Florida State: North Carolina does not have as much depth as FSU, but the Tar Heels’ bench may rank a close second. Theo Pinson’s return gives UNC six or seven quality perimeter defenders, much needed against XRM and Bacon. Tony Bradley’s injury at Wake could leave the Tar Heels a bit depth shy in the front court. Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks both played well with four fouls-much improved Luke Maye also committed four. Foul trouble inside will be critical in this game. UNC leads the ACC in steals and may be able to knock away passes that will lead to layups and dunks at the other end. But containing XRM and Bacon must be the focus on every possession. FSU’s big men can score too-combined for 28 points against Duke. Can North Carolina use the Temple formula? Maybe, but FSU has dramatically improved its three point defense since the early December meeting with the Owls. The Seminoles have moved up to 6th in the ACC in three point field goal defense. But if Justin Jackson and Berry get hot, that certainly could help Carolina. Still, it’s the second part of the Temple equation that could help the Tar Heels most. Florida State still does a poor job on the defensive boards-really the Seminoles’ only weakness. They rank 12th in the league in defensive rebounding percentage and UNC, of course, collects 42 percent of its missed shots, which is No. 1 in the ACC and the USA.

Chasing the Noles: Duke

What’s Clicking: Since Grayson Allen has returned from his suspension, the junior guard has done a great job of breaking down opponents. He has a rare ability to find the vulnerable spots in a defense, where he can shoot, get fouled and go to the free throw line, or find open teammates. More and more lately he has been passing the ball. In fact, Allen leads the ACC in assists in conference play, averaging nearly eight per game. With Allen getting teammates the ball in good spots, Duke ranks among the ACC’s leaders in field goal percentage at 48 percent, Luke Kennard and freshman Jayson Tatum have become, along with Allen, among the league’s most dangerous scorers. Thanks largely to the great work of Amile Jefferson this season, Duke ranks a respectable fifth and sixth in the league in defensive and offensive rebounding percentage. The Blue Devils also pressure the ball well, they’re tied with Louisville for seventh in steals at 7 per game.

What Needs Fixing: Duke does not have that much collective experience. The Blue Devils have Jefferson, Allen, Kennard, and Matt Jones who have been through the ACC wars, but they also count heavily on at least three of their four freshmen. Injuries to the freshman class have limited this Duke team’s shared time in on court battle. Also, after things seemed to really click on all cylinders for the first time last week against Georgia Tech, Coach Mike Krzyzewski began a four week absence due to back surgery and Jefferson re-injured his foot. So this talented but young team must find a way to develop, even with two really key people out for who knows how many games? Duke’s defense needs work. Duke allows opponents to shoot almost 42% from the field-that’s barely tenth in the ACC. The Blue Devils are worse in conference games, allowing almost 49 percent. That is a most un-Duke like number. When it comes to field goal defense in the ACC, only Virginia Tech ranks lower. Especially in games without Jefferson, Duke must do a better job boxing out. Florida State is not a great rebounding team, but the Seminoles out-rebounded Duke by a substantial margin-the ‘Noles got ten more shots than Duke. And finally, Duke needs more consistent play from its freshmen. Tatum has been really good. Harry Giles’ numbers suffered against FSU-I think Jefferson’s absence put more on his shoulders. Frank Jackson has been very inconsistent-double figures in some games and a non factor in others.

The Matchup vs. Florida State: Duke would not play FSU again until late February. By then presumably Jefferson and Krzyzewski would return. The Blue Devils then need both men and a great effort by the bench. Duke’s offense should be more finely tuned by late February, with the freshmen continuing to evolve and getting more comfortable in their roles. The critical question is whether Duke’s defense will improve by then. If so, the Blue Devils would have a strong chance to defeat Florida State. There aren’t many teams that can say that.

​​Chasing the ‘Noles: NC State

What’s Clicking: Things did appear to be clicking just over a week ago against Virginia Tech. Then came a disastrous 51-point loss in Chapel Hill, and a demoralizing defeat in Chestnut Hill. There are some positives. State is getting good shots and making them. The Wolfpack is hitting almost 49 percent of its shots, one of the top four marks in the league. Star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Junior leads the ACC in assists, averaging more than six per game. NC State is a terrific team at home thus far, posting a record of 12-0. And State’s next three games are at home.

What Needs Fixing: NC State, like Duke, is a very new team. Abdul-Malik Abu, Beejay Anya, and Maverick Rowan are the only players who saw major minutes last season. The Wolfpack has lots of new, talented players, but the shared experience is extremely limited. Although offense is this team’s strength, State plays better in up tempo games and home games, yet much of the schedule puts the Pack in situations where the team needs to run a disciplined half court offense on the road. Wednesday night at Boston College, State scored just three field goals and committed seven turnovers in the final eight minutes against a BC team determined not to let the Wolfpack run up and down the floor. But the Pack’s offense is way ahead of its defense. State, like Duke, allows opponents to shoot 42 percent from the floor. The Pack compounds the problem by allowing teams to rebound more than 30% of their missed shots. That ranks 11th in the ACC. There are some issues affecting this team, I think, that can’t be measured in numbers. The Carolina loss, followed by an unexpected defeat at Boston College, has created some backlash in the fan base and on social media. Expectations were/are quite high for this team. How do you overcome that? Also, State needs more consistent help inside, especially from the much-touted Omer Yurtseven. Against BC, Yurtseven scored on a nifty move to the basket with his left hand. Then was quiet for the rest of the game. This league is too good for teams to win entirely with perimeter play, and Abu needs more help inside.

The Matchup vs. Florida State: State plays FSU in Tallahassee in early February. Pre-season, this looked like a Wolfpack win. Now the game sets up as a long night for NC State. The Wolfpack lacks Florida State’s depth. If Yurtseven finds his game-and his teammates find him-State could possibly match up with the ‘Noles inside. But it’s hard to see State slowing down XRM and Dwayne Bacon. Dennis Smith Junior will get some steals and score in transition. He may hit some nice jumpers off screens and make some eye-popping plays that lead to baskets for his teammates. But again, 12 against 8! That’s a tall order on the road. And the above optimism presupposes State having a good night on the backboard, which as we know is a large assumption

Notre Dame, Maybe?

At this point, the team with the best chance to track down Florida State, other than perhaps North Carolina, would appear to be Notre Dame. The Irish, after coming from four points down in the final two minutes to snap Miami’s 21 one game home win streak, also have a 4-0 record, and they will, as it turns out, play Florida State home and home.

But as for the Triangle teams, time is running short. I tweeted during the massive upsets in the ACC on opening day December 31 that I thought the league had such balance that 12-6 might win the regular season. Now I’m backing off that assertion. There is quality and balance, to be sure. But Florida State’s depth and athleticism have me at present thinking that any team with more than three losses has no chance to win the regular season. The next few weeks could be really big.