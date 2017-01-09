banner
Caulton Tudor

Trubisky's simple decision signals overhaul for Tar Heels offense

Posted 12:43 p.m. today
Updated 51 minutes ago

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky during the Tar Heels' game at Duke on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. Duke won 28-27. (Photo by Jack Morton)

By Caulton Tudor

There might have been an odd symmetry at work Sunday afternoon.

Just a few hours before UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky, a junior, announced he’ll enter the April 27-29 NFL Draft in Philadelphia, Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Matt Moore, subbing for injured Ryan Tannehill, was trying to make the near-impossible happen in a wild-card playoff game against 10-point favorite Pittsburgh in brutally cold and hostile conditions at Heinz Field.

The Steelers were well on their way to a 30-12 win when the 32-year-old Moore (6-3, 225) took a vicious blow to the chin by Bud Dupree, 23, a 6-4, 270-pound Pittsburgh linebacker. Moore hit the turf and had the dazed glaze of man who might not get back to his feet.

After a timeout and some medical attention, Moore eventually was helped to the bench. Suddenly third-stringer T.J. Yates was called to active duty for one play by Miami coach Adam Gase.

The 29-year-old Yates, a standout at UNC in his college days, had not played in a Miami game during regular season. He’s only played in 18 games in his 6-year career, dating back to his selection as a 5th-round pick by Houston in the 2011 draft.

And yet, Yates had one-year contract worth $760,000 to chart plays and carry a clipboard for the Dolphins.

Trubisky, widely rated as a first round pick and the top quarterback in the next draft, one day probably will absorb the same kind of blow that Dupree used to KO Moore Sunday. But if all goes as seems likely, Trubisky will be getting millions of dollars for the pain.

In other words, the guy simply had to leave for the money, of course.

He could have returned for one more lap with the Tar Heels, but he’s already graduated. He’s definitely not getting any younger and probably not much stronger. The contact terms almost certainly would not increase much – if any – had he returned to an offense that now is also minus Ryan Switzer, Elijah Hood, T.J. Logan, Mack Hollins and Bug Howard.

There’s a reasonable amount of debate about Trubisky’s pro potential, but that’s natural for a prospect with so little college experience. Although he threw 30 touchdown passes and rarely was intercepted, Trubisky was a single-season starter at Carolina. He spent much of his career subbing for Marquise Williams.

But there’s much agreement by most draft experts that Trubisky has a lot of the tools NFL teams like: size, a strong arm, slightly above-average mobility but still with a knack for staying in or at least near the passing pocket.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. said in December that Trubisky “isn’t ready to play right away and start (as a rookie), but I don’t see any other first-rounders.”

CBS Sports still has Trubisky rated as the No. 1 quarterback but does include Clemson junior Deshaun Watson as a first-round selection and projects Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer as either a late first-round or early second-round pick.

Trubisky’s exit also will signal a full-blown offensive makeover at the skill positions to mark the beginning of Larry Fedora’s sixth season at Carolina.

Former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire, who graduated in December, mentioned Carolina and Wisconsin as schools he’s considering for a gray-shirt 2017 season. He originally planned to transfer for the current semester but later switched to summer as his target date. Trubisky’s decision possibly changes those plans, but Zaire (6-1, 225) also has Michigan in his sights.

Still on the Tar Heel roster are Nathan Elliott (6-1, 195, redshirt sophomore in ’17), Chazz Surratt (6-3, 205, soph) and Logan Byrd (6-3, 230, soph). Only Elliott played in ’16 and then in just four games, completing 8 of 9 passes for 55 yards.

Fedora and his staff reportedly have 16 players committed but no quarterbacks yet. That, too, could change before the Feb. 5 signing date.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • ACC Basketball: Duke at Florida State

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on FOX50

  • Premier League Soccer: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Seattle at Atlanta

    Saturday at 4:35 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay at Dallas

    Sunday at 4:40 pm on FOX50

  • ACC Basketball: Miami at Wake Forest

    Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: UNC at Boston College

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CFB National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. Columbus

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: Duke at Florida State

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: NC State at Boston College

    Wednesday at 9:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Bowl Games
Mon, Jan 9
CFP Championship
2
Clemson
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
NFL Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle 1:35 PT2:35 MT3:35 CT4:35 ET21:35 GMT5:35 北京时间2:35 MST4:35 EST3:35 CT1:35 UAE (+1)16:35 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
Houston 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST7:15 CT5:15 UAE (+1)20:15 ETNaN:�
New England 
Sunday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh 10:05 PT11:05 MT12:05 CT1:05 ET18:05 GMT2:05 北京时间11:05 MST1:05 EST12:05 CT22:05 UAE13:05 ETNaN:�
Kansas City 
Green Bay 1:40 PT2:40 MT3:40 CT4:40 ET21:40 GMT5:40 北京时间2:40 MST4:40 EST3:40 CT1:40 UAE (+1)16:40 ETNaN:�
Dallas 
NBA Scoreboard
New Orleans 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
New York 
Oklahoma City 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
Dallas 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
NHL Scoreboard
Florida 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Montreal 
Calgary 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Winnipeg 
Dallas 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Tourn of Champs (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Thomas-22F
2H. Matsuyama-19F
3tR. Moore-16F
3tP. Perez-16F
3tJ. Spieth-16F
6tD. Johnson-15F
6tP. Reed-15F
6tB. Steele-15F
9tT. Finau-14F
9tW. McGirt-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Hong Kong Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Brazel-13F
2R. Cabrera Bello-12F
3tA. Dodt-11F
3tT. Fleetwood-11F
5D. Lipsky-10F
6D. Willett-9F
7P. Waring-8F
8tD. Chia-7F
8tP. Larrazabal-7F
10tJ. Campillo-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 9
ASB Classic (ATP/WTA)
First Round
(6) F. Lopez3 6 6   
M. Venus6 4 3   
D. Brown77 3 6   
M. Mmoh64 6 4   
G. Garcia-Lop 
R. Harrison 
F. Bagnis 
B. Klein 
(5) A. Ramos-Vino 
J. Sousa 
Y. Lu 
K. Khachanov 
 
Apia International Sydney (ATP/WTA)
First Round
F. Mayer64 6 65   
P. Lorenzi77 4 77   
(5) P. Kohlschrei6 6    
F. Fognini4 4    
A. De Minaur 
B. Paire 
M. Zverev 
N. Almagro 
(7) M. Klizan 
A. Kuznetsov 
(6) G. Muller 
A. Dolgopolov 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 9
Apia International Sydney (ATP/WTA)
First Round
I. Falconi5 6 0   
Y. Duan7 3 6   
D. Gavrilova6 77    
D. Vekic3 61    
Second Round
(5) S. Kuznetsova 
A. Pavlyuchen 
(9) R. Vinci 
B. Strycova 
(3) D. Cibulkova 
E. Bouchard 
(1) A. Kerber 
D. Kasatkina 
(10) C. Wozniacki 
Y. Putintseva 
(6) J. Konta 
D. Gavrilova 
 
Hobart International (WTA)
First Round
(7) K. Mladenovic1 2    
E. Mertens6 6    
K. Flipkens712 6    
J. Fourlis610 4    
(1) K. Bertens6 6    
A. Beck1 2    
Second Round
A. Petkovic 
V. Cepede Roy 
S. Vickery 
E. Mertens 
(3) M. Niculescu 
K. Flipkens 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort