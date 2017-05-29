Colleges

UNC earns No. 2 seed; NC State travels to Kentucky in NCAA Tourney

Posted 12:47 p.m. today

FILE - In this June 11, 2013, file photo, North Carolina head coach Mike Fox applauds his team during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against South Carolina, in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina's baseball program is back in a familiar spot — atop its division in the Atlantic Coast Conference. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

After a 47-12 season and a trip to the ACC Championship game, North Carolina earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Tar Heels will host a regional consisting of Atlantic 10 champion Davidson (32-24), Florida Gulf Coast (42-18) and Michigan (42-15) this weekend. They will also host a super regional against the winner of the Houston region should they advance.

The UNC-Davidson game will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium.

NC State (34-23) will hit the road to the Lexington region as the No. 3 seed. The Wolfpack will join No 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio. Should NC State advance, they will pair with the Louisville region.

NC State will take on Indiana Friday at 7 p.m.

UNC Greensboro (35-22) will make their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 20 years as the SoCon champs earned the No. 4 seed and will open up against Clemson. No. 3 St. John’s and No. 2 Vanderbilt round out the Clemson region.

The UNCG-Clemson game will be Friday at 7 p.m.

In all, eight ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament field with five hosting regionals. In addition to Clemson and North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville and Wake Forest will host. Virginia joins NC State in the field of 64 and will travel.

Oregon State (39-4) was an easy choice for the overall No. 1 seed.

Miami missed out on the tournament for the first time in 44 years. The SEC led all conferences with eight in the field despite South Carolina not getting in.

